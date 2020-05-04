Long Beach Police Department
April 27 — At 1:24 a.m. in Long Beach, noises were reported coming from a vacant apartment. The caller also said multiple windows were found open.
In Ilwaco at 3:33 p.m., a disorderly person, who would not leave a residence when requested, was reported.
April 28 — Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 1:06 a.m., after two men were hiding in shrubs.
At 7:17 p.m., in Ilwaco, a “hand grenade with no charging handle” was reportedly found on the beach near 152nd.
April 29 — A boat fire at a boat under repair in Ilwaco was reported at 7:44 a.m. The boat had a “bunch of extension cords” plugged into it.
April 30 — At 6:44 p.m., a possibly intoxicated man with a walker was said to be threatening and harassing someone.
Suspicious activity at a home in Ilwaco was reported at 7:17 p.m.
May 1 — At 1:32 p.m., in Ilwaco, three teenagers used the fire escape to get on a roof. They were said to have two dogs with him on the roof.
May 2 — Threats were alleged at 11:28 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 26 — Suspicious activity was reported at 7:08 a.m. in Seaview.
A two-car accident was reported near Smith Creek at 1 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in South Bend was reported at 3:44 p.m., with no medical aid requested.
At 8:29 p.m. in Naselle, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported with a child heard screaming.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 9:16 p.m. in Seaview.
April 27 — Suspicious activity at a Naselle residence was reported at 12:18 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 12:20 a.m. in Lebam with lots of arguing happening.
At 1:30 a.m., in Ocean Park, a young person called 911 because a mouse was in the living room and the child didn’t want to wake up mom.
A loose, allegedly vicious, pitbull was reported at 9:54 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:18 p.m. in Lebam, a domestic incident was reported.
A sex offense on security camera was reported at 12:56 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 5:26 p.m., a home burglary was reported, with a door kicked in to gain access.
In Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported at 9:43 p.m.
At 10:39 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was report-ed.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 10:56 p.m.
April 28 — At 12:04 p.m., in Menlo, it was alleged someone was luring in blue jays, feeding them and shooting them.
Shots fired near a home in South Bend were reported at 6:42 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:02 p.m. in Ocean park.
Child abuse or neglect was reported in Naselle at 7:17 p.m.
April 29 — At 9:38 a.m. in Ocean Park, a camp trailer that was allegedly dropped on private property was reported.
Attempted fraud was reported at 2:18 p.m. in Ocean Park, after the parent/grandparent scheme was attempted.
A home burglary was reported at 6:06 p.m., with “everything busted open and pried open.”
At 6:08 p.m. in Raymond a suspicious person was allegedly in a home.
April 30 — Suspicious activity at a home in Surfside was reported at 11:21 a.m.
A family camping with a popup trailer at the Seaview approach was reported at 5:46 p.m.
The theft of two 5 horsepower motors for a cranberry picker were reported stolen at 7:08 p.m.
A structure fire was reported at 10:29 p.m. The caller said the fire started on the cooking stove and now has visible flames. Everyone was out of the home.
May 1 — At 7:10 p.m. a home burglary was reported. The suspect gained access to the home by breaking a window.
May 2 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 1:28 a.m. in Raymond.
A sex offense was reported at 11:23 a.m. in Nahcotta.
At 12:01 p.m. in Ocean Park, a man was allegedly bitten by a vicious dog.
A car was off the road near Raymond at 9:48 p.m.
