Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 29 — At 10:08 a.m. in Ilwaco, an alarm was set off by someone putting away groceries in a fridge at the school.
Shots fired were reported in Long Beach at 5:49 p.m. The caller said they heard one shot, screams and people running.
Sept. 30 — A hit-and-run incident was reported in an Ilwaco parking lot at 7:47 a.m., with a vehicle sustaining damage.
A large aggressive black bear was reported near the Clark’s Tree statue in Long Beach at 10:08 a.m.
At 3:49 p.m. in Ilwaco, two pit bulls were reported in the road and the school bus was getting ready to drop off children from school.
Oct. 2 — A man with a bicycle was alleged to be prowling vehicles at 1:02 a.m.
At 2:17 p.m. in Long Beach, “people” were alleged to be dumping trash in a lot behind a business.
Oct. 3 — A car was reported parked on Stringtown Road in Ilwaco for three days and a family with children allegedly living in it at 10:54 a.m.
Oct. 4 — Child pornography was reported in Ilwaco at 9:26 a.m.
The theft of a U-haul trailer from a Long Beach lot was reported at 11:08 a.m.
A possibly intoxicated female in a Toyota was reported at 4:33 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 8:43 p.m. in Ilwaco, a homeless person could not be woken up. The caller was unsure if the person was male or female but will not wake up.
A suspicious vehicle with no plates was reported at 11:32 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 29 – At 6:34 a.m. in Oysterville a man was reported to be passed out and not responding on the ground.
A cabin in Surfside was reported burglarized at 11:34 a.m., with electronics among the items taken.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:53 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Sept. 30 — In Surfside at 7:23 a.m., a counterfeit $100 bill was reported.
The theft of vehicle was reported at 9:29 a.m. in east Long Beach.
In Ocean Park at 1:04 p.m., a woman walked into a home without permission.
Dogs fighting and people screaming were reported at 2:54 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 6:06 p.m., in Ocean Park, threats were alleged.
A beach house in Ocean Park had been burglarized at 11:11 p.m., with the front door kicked in.
Oct. 1 — Threats were alleged in South Bend at 8:44 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in an Ocean Park home at 4:02 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:04 a.m., someone was reported sleeping on one of the tables in the post office.
An abandoned pickup truck was reported in Seaview at 7:57 a.m. The caller said the bed is filled with bags and rodents, and birds are tearing into the bags and spreading the garbage around.
Oct. 2 — A fully-involved structure fire was reported near Smith Creek at 3:14 p.m. with the tires melted on a vehicle in the driveway.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:07 p.m. in Raymond.
Oct. 3 — Criminal trespassing at an Ocean Park business was reported at 7:08 a.m.
At 10:29 a.m. near the Cranberry beach approach a broken-down bus with people living in it was reported. The caller noted they also have an old horse trailer at the same location with belongings in it.
A home burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 1:05 p.m.
Suspicious activity, possibly drugs, was reported at 2:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Two “full-sized” horses were headed down the road to McDonald’s in Raymond at 4:30 p.m.
In Ocean Park a man was reported to be passed out on a picnic table at 5:45 p.m.
Oct. 4 — Suspicious activity near a Seaview home was reported at 7:54 a.m. The caller said trespassers trashed a fire pit at the home, leaving needles and other drugs there and park in private parking spaces to walk to nearby “drug” homes.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Nahcotta at 4:18 p.m.
Oct. 5 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Aloha Court at 1:03 a.m. The caller said there is a fight going on, with screaming, lots of lights, and possibly drug activity.
At 10:08 p.m. near Stringtown Road, very loud fireworks were let off.
Car prowling was reported at 10:38 p.m. in Ocean Park.
