Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 4 — Burglar alarm reported at Cape D, Washington State Patrol to respond.
Theft reported of wallet, purse, medical alert system. Four pages of stolen items from last couple years.
Welfare check requested. Reporting party requested a check on the subject who just moved in downstairs. She thinks that the people who “used to cause all the problems are back and that she is unconscious down there … super worried about her.”
Dec. 5 — Medical emergency. Ninety-year-old female, “having an episode. They need medication for her. She is agitated and combative — dementia. Female is sitting in a chair — hitting, biting and scratching.”
Dec. 6 — Suspicious person reported. “Female has been yelling for about 30 minutes for a man named; unknown what is going on, can hear her pounding on his trailer.”
Domestic violence reported. “Son just assaulted her; son is in her trailer and is not supposed to be there. She told son to leave and he started slamming reporting party’s arm in the door.”
Personal injury accident. “Vehicle drove up the curb and hit the building and broke the window, driver is all shook up.”
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: “Female outside in distress, asking for reporting party to come outside, saying she’s being attacked by two men. Unknown if it’s actually happening or if they are being set up for someone to rob them.”
Dec. 7 — Text to 911. Caller said “he can’t talk on the phone right now because he is being hacked by five men without penises. They are downstairs with a pot of boiling water telling him they want” to harm him.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: “Sounds like a compressor going off for the last couple of hours at Port of Ilwaco, new gray colored building, thinks it could be a fire hazard.”
Dec. 7 — Vicious Animal: Caller stated that “he is in boarding. Two couples walk in … he doesn’t know them, and the wife comes in ‘and the dog almost took a bite of him.’ Her dog ‘almost came out him.’ Asked him if he is trying to report vicious animals, and he said ‘yes.’”
Dec. 8 — Suspicious Person/Circumstance. “Something fell down and the people can’t get out. A huge thing fell down, the thing that goes over a trailer, is over the door, while on phone female saying they are OK, line disconnected.”
Civil Dispute: “Her package was delivered to her brother’s post office box with her name — he has allowed her to use his post office — and now he is ‘withholding’ her package worth $1,000. Female demanding that she have a civil standby because her brother owes her over $12,000 that he has borrowed.”
Dec. 9 — Civil Dispute: “Neighbor has been coming over last month or two claiming cat is under her house. Reporting party said she had a trapper come and said there isn’t one there. Neighbor came back last night demanding to go under the house.”
Civil Dispute — Reported at Beacon RV Park, “needs to serve notices on squatters.”
Reporting party has “received threats on a voicemail — ‘today was your last day to live.’ Threatened to burn the place down.”
Civil Dispute: Reporting party said he wants to pick up his dog at the animal shelter. “He had it on a 15-day hold and was in the hospital and called wanting to get his dog back … said female wouldn’t give him any information unless he had the money to pay.”
Property Damage Accident: “A guy ran a stop sign and clipped reporting party’s car, no one is injured, the other guy didn’t have insurance.”
Dec. 10 — Traffic Hazard: Reports of parts of a fence in the roadway. Transferred to State Patrol because it is on Pacific Highway “and they advised they do not have a trooper on duty and it would be a few hours before one could get here.” Asked LBPD to handle the call.
Unconscious Person: “Male is on the floor, unknown if breathing, not awake.”
Vandalism: “Someone messed with propane tank, damaging it. Line is off at this time but if it’s turned on it will leak.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 4 — Criminal Trespass: “White caravan trespassing on property, showed up last night, went back this morning and van is still there, didn’t approach, believe male inside w/his dog.”
Unattended Death in Ocean Park: 79-year-old man collapsed, complained of stomach ache and tingling.
Unattended Death in Bay Center: Sister in law passed away in her bed, was not expected, was ill yesterday.
Agency Assistance requested in Surfside: Noticed this morning neighbor’s driveway/road had red stuff all over, just noticed when went for a walk is a bunch of blood, is all over reporting party’s car, found a broken arrow next to car, unknown if from person or animal, doesn’t see anything around, tried calling neighbor and got no answer.
Domestic Violence in Raymond: Roommate blocking, yelling, kicking, trying to run over reporting party with wheelchair. She has been drinking. No weapons.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance in Ocean Park: Have seen two “vagrants” in the dune grass just south of the Klipsan approach. One is “wearing a Santa hat” and they are in the dune grass, but she can’t see any camping equipment, and they have been there for at least 45 minutes.
Welfare Check: Requested for a man at a campground with an “unknown woman.” Older man has been missing for two days; the truck is there, wallet is there, and phone is there.
Dec. 4 — Weapon Offense: “I have a roommate here texting everyone about a missing laptop. I went and knocked on his door to say you should just text the guy who took it. All off a sudden a meat clever crashed threw the door.”
Dec. 5 — Narcotics Complaint: Discarded backpack with a box that has a bunch of used needles inside, green Minecraft backpack near guard rail between two cones, at entrance to Sandridge RV/Boat Storage
Citizen Assist: Ilwaco Cemetary Board says people are camping out there.
Property Damage Accident in Ocean Park: Reporting party said she ran into a telephone box ‘thing,’ was pulling into grooming garage, ran the PUD box over and pulled cover off.
Sex Offense in Raymond: Reporting party said her husband was watching child porn. Doesn’t think it’s happening now.
Traffic Violation: Father/son going down road in off-terrain quads just now, headed back from beach toward the Mini Mart. Last night they were going the wrong way in the dark and reporting party didn’t see them until they passed her
Animal Problem in Naselle: Abandoned goat at residence next to Youth Camp, haven’t seen anyone go in/out of residence for a week.
Vandalism in Ocean Park: Caller said she noticed an arrow in her fence on inside of property; woods are across the roadway and she thinks someone shot out of woods and arrow lodged in her fence.
Unattended Death at undisclosed location
Citizen Assist in Ocean Park: Clearing out recently deceased mother-in-law’s residence, found a rifle with ammo and wants to turn it in.
Unattended Death at undisclosed location
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: “There is some guys above me … he’s turning a motor on. You can hear it. There is a stick outside his door blocking him from getting out. I think he’s up to no good. It’s up the stairway to the left. It’s like he’s trying to keep the smell/gas in.”
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Caller said that she was walking by a house and she isn’t sure anyone is there, but someone was flashing the outside light in response to her question. House looks empty but “She said if you ask questions ‘they flash to it.’”
Animal Problem: “I just found out there is a cat locked up in a trailer for two weeks the owner is in jail. The cat is scratching and whining.
Dec. 6 — Domestic Violence in Ocean Park: Mother’s boyfriend has her by the throat they have been fighting for about 30 min and female is the one throwing punches.
Unattended Death
Theft in Ocean Park: Reporting party’s dog was taken around 8 p.m. last night in front of her house. Caller believes the person that took the dog is a female because of a Facebook post. The dog is a pregnant Chihuahua.
Civil Dispute: Landlord gave reporting notice that was supposed to be out by tonight, had incident the other night and now they are saying they want him to move out, wanting to know if it’s legal for them to make him leave.
Dec. 7 — Large coyote in the roadway dead blocking south bound lane. State Patrol inquiring if county can handle since no troopers out at this time.
Juvenile Problem in Menlo: Child getting bullied at school, son got punched in face on Monday and school isn’t taking it seriously, pretty much told kid he has to hide.
Sex Offense in Smith Creek: Six-year-old granddaughter was living with mother and boyfriend she reported they were molesting her the whole time was living there (9 months), brother is 11 and is a witness.
Domestic Violence: There has a been guy screaming and yelling from a motor home. Reporting party heard another voice screaming back, “leave him alone, leave kids alone, kill or be killed.”
Suspicious Person/Circumstance in Ocean Park: Person came inside the store and turned in a knife and said someone at the coffee shop displayed the knife at him, might have crawled into a car.
Citizen Assist in Ocean Park: Reporting party got a disturbing text that someone charged $600 to his card, but he hasn’t had an account in years. Reporting party “wants us to know he’s had a couple beers, there are also abusive people and something needs to be done.”
Shots Fired on Peninsula: About 4 or 5 shots have gone off in the last few minutes across Pacific from reporting party’s location. Fireworks in this area, east of 196th, “sick and tired of this and he wants this fixed.”
Vandalism in Menlo: Caller thinks ex broke bedroom window — “just happened, could see a ladder, did not see him but thinks he is the only one who would have done it.
Illegal Burning in Chinook: Someone burning brush in backyard at residence in area — “worried once fully burning will be a big fire near the trees and will catch other houses on fire in the area, unknown if anyone attending/is in backyard of residence.”
Dec. 8 — Bomb Threat in South Bend: Boyfriend was in court and he was taken into custody; his girlfriend then threatened to blow up the courthouse.
Vagrancy: Motorhome just off roadway just past Pacific Transit bus barn, been there quite some time, people are living in it, starting to look pretty sh***y. Caller has heard that the landowner doesn’t want them there.
Citizen Assist in Ocean Park: Reporting party called last night about wife not coming home from doctor’s appointment. Nnow have reason to believe she’s being held against her will by her daughter in Bend, Oregon
DUI: Following poss DUI… all over road/tailgating, crossing yellow line and almost went off road over white line, turned on Stringtown Road.
Traffic Violation: Possible intoxicated driver, no headlights, swerving all over roadway, continued north on Sandridge, almost drove off roadway, keeps turning blinker on/off.
Citizen Assist Surfside: Stepdaughter was coming to residence from Reno, she was planning on breaking into residence to get mother’s belongings who has recently passed away. Reporting party wants to make sure residence is secure and no one is there.
Public Nuisance in Seaview: Someone at a residence has been running generator all day since 10 or 11 a.m., “just wants the noise to stop.”
Dec. 9 — Civil Dispute in Seaview: Caller’s mother is holding reprting party’s belongings in her car and won’t give them back
Suspicious Person/Circumstance in Ocean Park: “Very suspicious car pulled into neighborhood,” went to suspected drug house.
Hit & Run in Ocean Park: White manufactured home with deck, orange cone in the driveway, fence is all torn up on Sandridge side. “It looks like pieces of a car are there, unknown when this occurred.”
Burglary: House burnt down in October, property is now being burglarized. Reporting party has a list of items
Civil Dispute in Surfside: Spanish-speaking from Venezuela “calling because my couple wants me to move out.” Female says she has no where to live.
Agency Assistance in Ocean Park: “We had a foreclosure sale today. A guy bought the property. The money order check was made out to him. We told him that the sale was null and void. He said he all ready changed the locks. He was told that he is not to go on the property or remove anything. It is county property.
Citizen Assist in Surfside: Mother passed away recent and father is in the hospital. The house is empty. “We had deputies drove by last night to make sure my sister wasn’t there. I got word that she in the in area. I would like a deputy to go by and make sure the property is secure.”
Theft in Tokeland: Someone stealing crab pots and stealing crab.
Violation of Court Order in Ocean Park: Ex-boyfriend just got out of prison and tried contacting reprting party through a friend on Facebook. Caller said they have a non-expiring protection order.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Lots of weird activity over at house across from the library in Naselle
Utility Problem: There is a tree bouncing off the power line and sparking. No fire at this time.
Dec. 10 — Tree down in the highway, approximately 8-inch round.
Traffic Hazard: Tree with downed powerlines, completely blocking.
Suspicious Person/Circumstance: Saw a couple people sneaking around on cameras, cameras went dead and reporting party could tell a camera was knocked down. They appeared to be bundled in coats with faces covered up.
Reprting party says they have a potentially dangerous roomate. Said he is talking about Jesus and has a history of pulling a knife on people
Red truck just went off the road near the tunnel. Reporting party followed for a couple miles and it was swerving the whole time. Driver is out of vehicle, there is another vehicle that stopped to check.
Citizen Assist in Ocean Park: Male saying he wants to speak to a deputy in person. Went on about a few different things. Said he doesn’t want to speak to me at a desk. Says he sits around naked and wants a phone call first so he is appropriate.
Unattended Death reported by Long Beach Fire Department: 72-year-old male, no pulse and he has a DNR.
Juvenile Runaways: Two grandchildren ran away from house on U Street. Unknown what they were wearing or when this occurred. One is 15 and the other is 12.
Theft in Surfside: Stuff is missing from the home, the vehicle that was there is at the Chautauqua Lodge.
