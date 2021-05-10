Long Beach Police Department
May 1 — At 1058 a.m., in Ilwaco, Michael D. Shaw, 44, from Vancouver was cited for driving while license suspended third-degree.
May 2 — At 11:53 a.m., a concern was reported in Ilwaco about young kids playing in the road and not moving for cars.
May 4 — In Long Beach at 2:20 p.m., extreme animal abuse was reported in a trailer park.
A vicious dog allegedly came at a utility worker at 4:02 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 9:41 p.m., a suspicious vehicle was parked in a lot in Long Beach, with an individual in the vehicle drinking and peeing in a bottle.
May 5 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 9:16 p.m.
May 6 — The theft of a skateboard from a Long Beach home was reported at 4:37 a.m.
Vandalism was reported at 9:58 a.m. in Long Beach after a windshield had been busted on a vehicle.
A hit-and-run in Ilwaco was reported at 2:21 p.m.
May 7 — At 9:22 a.m. in Long Beach a hunting bow was reportedly stolen from a vehicle parked at a local business.
The possible theft of propane tanks in Long Beach was reported at 11:46 a.m.
At 8:28 p.m. in Long Beach, a disorderly person was reported to be yelling.
May 8 — At 10:23 p.m. in Long Beach, an assault was reported, with one person allegedly putting hands around the throat of another person and slapping them.
Pacific County
Sheriff’s Office
May 2 — At 3:06 a.m. in Ocean Park someone reported a baby crying for its mother. Individuals were located camping in tents and a small child was crying, but fine.
A burglary was reported in Naselle at 12:47 p.m.
At 2:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, an erratic driver in a van allegedly drove into someone’s yard.
Illegal burning was reported at 3:21 p.m. in Chinook.
May 3 — At 9:03 a.m., a 300-pound pig was reportedly running down Sandridge Road.
Adult abuse was reported in Ocean Park at 11:36 a.m.
At 12:30 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported.
At 2:57 p.m., approximately 30 guns were reported stolen from a home “along with everything else in the house.” The caller said the doors were kicked in and the house and shop trashed.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 11:11 a.m.
May 4 — An ongoing problem with dogs running loose in Ocean Park was reported at 2:20 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received at 2:28 p.m. in North Cove.
At 4:39 p.m. in Ocean Park, a concern about elementary students at the school who do not belong there.
The theft of video games from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 4:45 p.m.
In Raymond, criminal trespassing was reported.
May 5 — At 9:07 a.m. in Ocean Park, a resident reported a bullet hole in a window on the south side of the home.
At 10:02 a.m. in Chinook a Social Security scam was reported.
At 11:54 a.m. a man in a pink shirt allegedly threw water bottles at an ambulance.
A two-vehicle accident was reported in a parking lot in Ocean Park at 3:46 p.m.
A “highly intoxicated” man was outside a school near Raymond at 7:29 p.m.
May 6 — A burglary was reported at 9:34 a.m. near Smith Creek, with numerous tools stolen.
A llama got out of its pen in Seaview at 11:52 a.m. and was lost.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Menlo at 4:23 p.m.
May 7 — At 4:05 a.m., a prowler was reported in Ocean Park.
A suspicious individual was reported in Ocean Park at 10:22 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 12:50 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Vandalism was alleged in Oysterville at 1:02 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.