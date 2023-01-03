Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 25 — “I have possible evidence of my attempted murder I would like an officer to make contact.” Suspects poisoning with medication.
Son came over and did some damage because he wanted to take his daughter. He doesn’t live in a stable home. He hit the fridge.
Dec. 27 — Caller wants to report had a theft out of her mailbox. Dad’s wife sent reporting party a check on the 16th and the check was cashed on the 21st.
Text to 911 saying that his mom was assaulted. Someone hypnotized the reporting party in 2011 into becoming a woman through surgery by sex change. He states that assault is happening now in his apartment.
Vehicle taken in the last 7 days. Caller was not home, he does not know the guy’s name, and he said he didn’t let anyone borrow it. The vehicle is registered in his name.
Dec. 28 — Caller says that neighbors have been giving him date rape drugs for a while now and wants to talk to a officer.
Male wearing black coat red shirt tan pants standing in the parking lot yelling at all the cars and waving arms around.
Caller says son is “bullying” and threatening her. She does not want him in the house. Thinks that he is on meth. He thinks the TV is talking to him. She is watching a show and he is yelling at her. Reporting party says does not need him there irritating her.
“I might have information on a murder in Long Beach. I grew up in South Bend. My tweaker roommate was screaming about how his brother kicked someone” and committed serious violence.
Caller requests check on someone who said he was going to drop his mother-in-law off a shelter and go and overdose.
Dec. 30 — Report of stolen mail.
Found three packages of bullets in garage of place she is renting and wants to turn it in at the Long Beach Police Station.
Property damage accident, vehicle rear-ended at corner of Pacific and Sid Snyder Ave.
Burglary: Reporting party walked up to a house and a car peeled out of driveway. Discovered broken window and door pried open.
Suspicious vehicles reported at Ilwaco port. Caller thinks might be doing drug deals — watched someone walk up to vehicle and them hand money. Reporting party’s boat was recently broken into and does not want those kind of people around the port.
In McDonald’s parking lot in Long Beach, a guy spinning tires.
Dec. 31 — Elderly female came into the Emergency Room and said she thinks there is a fire upstairs at a location. Said she isn’t feeling well, does seem a little confused but still needs to report it.
Female pulled an axe on reporting party, who is armed. Female is in a red car and reporting party has her blocked in.
Female driver with children in vehicle has an open beer in the cup holder.
“I’m calling in regards to fireworks. Lots of big fireworks going off. It’s really loud.”
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 25 — Just had a guy come to his door and ask for a tow said he was in the ditch in a truck seemed very drunk fell in the street when he left. Raymond area.
Text-to-911: “Not going to give up” “Well she meet me at the cemetery I know where it’s at” “Rainstown Africa women I will her children were beautiful and she knows the last seen it Merry Christmas woman represent Pacific County all day long”
Animal problem: Two big dogs are blocking his trailer, unable to go outside.
Male and female on the side of the highway. Male had blood coming from his forehead and the female was crying. Tried to get into the reporting party’s vehicle.
Male subject states that “who knows what they are going to keep doing.” Male won’t answer questions. Said that he doesn’t know “who” they are.
Possible burglary reported in Menlo. Nobody is supposed to be here. The lights are on the in the house and a Ford Escape is parked there.
Daughter came into home, and started screaming at he, berating her and telling her she hates her, and she comes and puts an RV in the front yard. Reporting party says she refused to leave her house. Female is crying and stating that she doesn’t need this.
There is a guy out here across the street from me with a flashlight screaming and yelling. There is a little shack there with a generator going. There is a chemical smell in the air. Don’t know if someone else is with him. I just see the flashlight and hear him.
Dec. 26 — Window is broken out and caller hears people inside; does not think there should be anyone in the old church that someone is remodeling.
Brother-in-law’s wife hit him in the face with a frying pan. They are in the RV in the back of the house in Frances.
Tree down across power lines in Ocean Park, both lanes blocked.
Reporting party was driving between Chinook and LB and before LB there is a trailer pulled off. Door wide open and a note taped to back window.
Reporting party said he is staying in Ocean Park and is being blackmailed via phone.
In Surfside someone took reporting party’s water pipe and has been vandalizing house. The neighbor called in a report on Christmas Eve and nobody show up. All the neighbors have been calling the cops on him and no one been showing up. “He’s been literally destroying that house. I’m wondering why he isn’t in jail yet.”
Juvenile son punched dad three times. Dad told him he couldn’t go outside and smoke weed, so son punched him.
Power line is two or three feet from the ground. Partially blocking a residence driveway
State trooper can’t get there, want sheriff’s office to check on the tree in the road.
Possible burglary in rural Long Beach. Reporting party is house sitting and someone is in the guest house who shouldn’t be there.
Burglary: Front door kicked in, stole lottery tickets and cigarettes.
Five of the neighbor’s pigs were in yard in the Smith Creek area, one pig tried to bite reporting party. Ongoing issue.
Caller wants to report a big aggressive dog in Ocean Park.
Dec. 27 — Some of the druggies parked outside Seaview house. They are “pretty mellow but [caller] is tired of these guys walking around all hours of the night.”
Caller states black cable in roadway — she ran it over.
Attempted burglary: Reporting party just got to his vacation home; someone pried the man door on garage.
About two weeks ago neighbor’s house was broken into and there has been suspicious activity since; would like a call, has been waiting for four days for a call.
Hit an elk on Sandridge with an F150 Ford pickup.
Structure fire in Oysterville. Lots of flames and smoke.
Dec. 28 — Abandoned car downtown Bay Center on cinder blocks, all four tires gone, thinks it happened last night sometime.
Just almost got hit by 2000s Buick LeSabre, going southbound in the northbound lane, but had to go off the road to avoid, car continued southbound slowly.
A man just tried to kill caller. Male subject is slurring and stating that there is a problem.
Dec. 29 — Burglary: Door has been shattered, looks like it was ransacked, not sure if someone is still in there, 90s sedan was acting suspicious, headed towards Ilwaco.
Bay Center: “I would like to report a murder/suicide. It happened right here. It is me. I’ve given up on everything. I’m going to leave my door unlocked so you can come in. I’m going to heaven or hell. I’m going to grab my gun and do it the old fashion way. I’m home alone.”
Drug “addled” individual out back behind this house in Ocean Park, beard with “loose clothing” rides a “bad Stingray” that all those guys ride around this town. He is in the back yard of the house. The bike is laying there and possibly he is out back.
Ocean Park intoxicated veteran. Not expressing “suicide” but he is in “real bad shape,” they tried to convince him to go seek help but he told the peer support specialist he was too drunk to drive.
Suicidal subject reported in Seaview. She is upset that she didn’t get the job promised. Father said that she was fine up until then.
Just saw something very peculiar there was a man down on the dock with a garbage bag on him using it like a poncho. He had out of state plates either Nevada or Nebraska, did not stay long enough to get more information.
In Nahcotta, someone has her dog and she wants the dog back.
Called the Humane Society to report a group of horses in a field off Sandridge that is basically covered with water and they have no shelter to get out the weather.
