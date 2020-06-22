Long Beach Police Department
June 14 — An abandoned vehicle was reportedly left in the driveway of a Long Beach residence at 6:54 a.m.
At 3:16 p.m., someone called to report a political rally going back and forth down the highway and people are “passing each other creating a slight mayhem.”
June 15 — At 6:59 a.m., an RV had been abandoned blocking a construction site in Ilwaco.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ilwaco at 4:08 p.m.
June 16 — Officers were out with a homeless camp at 12:15 p.m. in Long Beach.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:49 p.m. in Long Beach.
June 18 — At 3:22 p.m. in Long Beach, vandalism was reported.
June 19 — A domestic violence incident in progress as reported in Long Beach at 2:35 p.m.
June 20 — A “box of prescription drugs” was reportedly found in an Ilwaco residence at 11:48 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 14 — Vandalism was reported at 5:46 a.m. after an object was allegedly thrown at the window of a vehicle at the Port of Peninsula.
A case of theft was received from Surfside at 10:53 a.m.
At 2:22 p.m., in Chinook, a disturbance was reported.
June 15 — At 11:59 a.m., a loose dog roaming an Ocean Park neighborhood was reported.
In Ocean Park, at 5:53 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated man drove a pickup through a parking lot and “tore it up,” and also tore down a couple of signs with a chainsaw.
June 16 — At 8:32 a.m., adult abuse was reported in Surfside.
In Seaview at 3:41 p.m., vandalism was reported after two mailboxes were hit and broken off the post. A vehicle side mirror was left behind at the scene.
Adult abuse was reported at 4:26 p.m. in Oysterville.
June 17 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 5:57 a.m. in Ocean Park. According to the caller who recently bought the vehicle, the windows had been bashed out.
Dogs running loose in Chinook were reported at 1:15 p.m.
A disorderly individual was reported in Ocean Park at 2:11 p.m.
The theft of a gasoline-powered motorbike was reported from Ocean Park at 4:06 p.m.
At 4:37 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver was reported from Ocean Park.
At 7:53 p.m. a house fire was reported in Surfside.
A domestic violence incident in Naselle was reported at 8:23 p.m.
In Naselle at 9:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
June 18 — A vehicle theft was reported from Naselle at 12:06 a.m.
The alleged theft of medical pot was reported from Seaview at 12:06 a.m.
At 8:15 a.m. on Highway 103, it was reported that during the night a house had been attacked. There was a window screen taken down, a hammer on the floor, both decks had “been abused,” and the homeowner didn’t hear anything.
At 11:58 a.m. in Ocean Park, a woman called saying she needed someone to go to the grocery store for her as the bus doesn’t come by her home.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 4:42 p.m. in Lebam.
At 8:59 p.m. in Raymond, a young boy was allegedly solicited sexually on Tiktok by someone with an account name “chaminglady.”
People shooting toward homes in Naselle were reported at 10:02 p.m.
June 19 — A home burglary was reported at 9:13 a.m., with a “jimmy” tool left behind at the scene.
June 20 — A domestic violence incident in Nahcotta was reported at 5:10 p.m.
A one-vehicle accident was reported near Raymond at 9:23 p.m.
In Surfside at 9:35 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:38 p.m. in Naselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.