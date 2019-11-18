Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 10 — At 7:48 a.m. in Long Beach, an agency assist was requested with a stolen vehicle.
Nov. 11 — The theft of a generator was reported at 4:24 p.m. in Long Beach.
Nov. 12 — At 7:20 a.m., a coat and a bag with drugs and a needle in it were found.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:57 p.m. in Long Beach.
A narcotics complaint was received at 5 p.m. in Long Beach, after it was alleged that drug items were found in a vehicle.
Nov. 13 — At 12:27 p.m. in Long Beach, an accident was reported.
A fire at a vacant house in Long Beach was reported at 6:14 p.m. The caller reported the flames are two-feet high.
Nov. 14 — At 2:42 p.m. in Long Beach, a suspicious vehicle was reported behind a business. The driver allegedly spun the car into the parking lot and stopped behind another vehicle.
In Long Beach at 6:37 p.m., a vehicle allegedly hit two other vehicles in a parking lot.
Nov. 16 — At 8:35 a.m. in Long Beach, a “deer with a big hole in it” was reported in a yard.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 10 — At 12:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported after a security camera showed someone walking around the outside of a home.
Theft of services was reported in Surfside at 2:23 p.m. The property owner said someone is stealing power from their lot.
An alleged hit-and-run accident was reported at 5:55 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Nov. 11 — An abandoned recreational vehicle, left of property in Naselle for more than a month, was reported at 8:04 a.m.
At 9:13 a.m. in Surfside, it was alleged that pickup trucks were blocking the view for vehicles entering and exiting a driveway.
A dog that was missing its tail, and has no collar and no tags, was reported at a business in Surfside at 4:15 p.m.
The theft of a chainsaw from a Menlo location was reported at 4:24 p.m.
At 6:53 p.m. in Ocean Park, a prowler, described as a man with a big backpack, was seen on security cameras going through items inside a home.
An alleged assault was reported in Oysterville at 8:14 p.m.
Theft of cash from a business in Menlo was reported at 10:14 p.m.
Nov. 12 — A sex offense was reported at 9:43 a.m. in Naselle.
Suspicious activity was reported at 4:57 p.m. in Raymond, with a couple of cars parked, possibly looking for a place to hunt.
Nov. 13 — Suspicious activity was reported at 4:03 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:35 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man allegedly picking mushrooms without permission was reported.
In Ocean Park, people who allegedly don’t secure their garbage from the bears were reported. The caller said bags and bags of garbage are continually picked up by others because the cans are left out.
Threats were alleged at 4:07 p.m. in Menlo.
Disorderly conduct was reported at in Seaview at 6:46 p.m.
At 7:05 p.m. in Ocean Park, the back-passenger window had been shattered. At the time of the call it was unknown what was missing.
Nov. 14 — At 6:50 a.m. in Ocean Park, a bag of what was believed to be meth, was found on the floor of a business.
At 9:33 a.m. in Ocean Park, two pistols were stolen, as well as a DVD player, clothing and other items.
Suspicious activity was reported at 2:31 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a pickup truck occupied by two people was on private property without permission.
A man with lacerations all over his face was reported in Seaview at 6:58 p.m.
Nov. 15 — At 3:19 p.m. a black bear that had been hit was reported in the ditch on Pacific Highway and 143rd.
The theft of a package delivered from UPS to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 5:58 p.m.
Nov. 16 — People playing music extremely loud in Ocean Park were reported at 4:15 p.m.
At 6:46 p.m. on Sandridge Road in Ocean Park, a transformer was reported to be “sparking, with sparks flying and hitting the ground.”
