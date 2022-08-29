Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 21 — At 12:16 a.m., a hotel in Long Beach reported they could hear a domestic violence incident occurring in another room.
At 11:23 a.m., a victim reported that a suspect was violating a no-contact order and was driving past their home and honking.
At 4:06 p.m., a caller in Ilwaco reported that they could hear kids screaming, and it sounded like they were being beat.
At 4:56 p.m., someone stole items out of a vehicle in Long Beach including a dog stroller, dog food, and headphones.
At 5:20 p.m., a highly intoxicated female reported that a dog was stolen by a newer four-door shiny jeep in Long Beach.
Aug. 22 — At 9:08 a.m., a caller reported that the new owners of the trailer park in Ilwaco were preparing to excavate and it woke them up.
Aug. 23 — At 6:05 p.m., an assault occurred in Long Beach involving one resident punching another.
Aug. 24 — At 1:59 p.m., a theft was reported in Ilwaco and the victim's card was being used at the pharmacy in Long Beach, two gas stations, and for shopping. The pharmacy reported that a male used the card seven minutes ago.
At 4:34 p.m., a hotel reported that someone came in offering $100, and then $1,000 for them to tell them which room someone was in so they could “kill them.”
At 7:14 p.m., someone reported an orange H2 Hummer had driven past them several times and that there was no reason for them to travel on their road.
Aug. 25 — At 3:44 p.m., a neighbor reported that their neighbor beat on the walls and then came into their apartment and stole an ID card, Social Security card, Medicare card, and money.
Aug. 26 — At 8:23 p.m., a DUI driver was reported in Long Beach in a silver Kia Soul and was swerving and almost hit a parked car.
Aug. 27 — At 10 p.m., someone reported suspicious activity at Culbertson Park involving someone screaming and cussing.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 21 — At 12:41 a.m., someone arriving to Ocean Park heard an alarm going off and they saw a male wearing a trench coat take off on a bike “really quickly.”
At 2:50 p.m., someone stole four trail cameras off of a property that were set up for monitoring. PCSO did not specify a location.
At 8:02 p.m., a small dog in Seaview got loose and a gate was closed. The caller needed help opening the gate so he could get Scamper back in. Report did not specify if a owner or dog made the call.
Aug. 22 — At 5:11 a.m., a woman in Naselle reported that her daughter was out in her trailer screaming and banging things.
At 7:47 a.m., someone in a house behind the SouWester in Seaview was screaming for about an hour and was waking up the neighborhood.
At 10:27 a.m., someone kicked in a door and then came through a window in Ocean Park and the occupant wanted the person trespassed.
At 2:36 p.m., a victim in Ocean Park reported a cold domestic violence incident where the suspect came after them with a frying pan.
At 5:48 p.m., a caller reported a vehicle passed them illegally at Elk Horn Flats.
At 7:04 p.m., a homeowner in Ocean Park reported that someone dropped off a bunch of metal and scrap on her road, a mile-long driveway.
Aug. 23 — At 8:18 a.m., a woman at the Sheriff’s Office wanted contact about an “internet issue.” She stated her son was being accused of “killing a goat.”
At 9:49 a.m., a male was reported to be grabbing rocks and sharpening a weapon in Seaview.
At 10:58 a.m., a hotel guest was refusing to leave and firearms were observed in the room the other day.
At 11:36 a.m., a puppy was left inside a trailer for two days in Long Beach and was barking and making noise.
At 2:03 p.m., a motorcycle was reported going 40-50 mph in a 25 mph zone in Surfside.
At 3:26 p.m., someone in Raymond reported they were being harassed about the goat and was afraid someone was going to do something to them.
At 6:30 p.m., someone reported they were having a property dispute in Raymond regarding receiving a letter that trees were going to be cut down.
At 7:24 p.m., a neighbor in Raymond reported that a neighbor was burning garbage in their backyard.
At 8:49 p.m., people were fighting in Ocean Park and were throwing things all over.
Aug. 24 — At 1:22 a.m., a resident noticed a light on inside an RV outside their home and was worried someone might be in it.
At 7:42 a.m., someone reported a domestic violence incident in Ocean Park and could hear people screaming, yelling and fighting.
At 7:53 a.m., someone in Ocean Park was receiving threats over Facebook Messenger.
At 12:21 p.m., a two vehicle accident occured in Chinook and one woman was bruised badly.
At 7:09 p.m, someone was dumping brush on a property in Oysterville.
At 10:16 p.m., a male was screaming “f*** you” near the Menlo store.
At 11:48 p.m., someone reported a domestic violence incident in Ocean Park and they were not drinking.
Aug. 25 — At 8:31 a.m., someone reported a homeless man in Lebam and felt it was strange for a town of “97 people.”
At 8:33 a.m., a dump trailer was reported stolen in Ocean Park from Ocean Park Roofing.
At 10:20 a.m., someone in Ocean Park reported bank fraud.
At 11:29 a.m., someone reported that they think a male and female are living on the island in the bay. They alleged “they leave during the day and come back after dark.”
At 11:37 a.m., a rear end accident was reported near Bruceport.
Aug. 26 — At 3:05 a.m., someone reported a male in front of the Lebam Church who appeared suspicious.
At 8:02 a.m., a homeowner in Nemah reported an issue with fishermen who trespassed.
At 8:43 a.m., a hit and run was reported in Ocean Park involving a blue Dodge truck crossing the centerline.
At 2:56 p.m., someone in Seaview reported they think their neighbor is shooting out their windows with a pellet gun.
At 10:04 p.m., someone in Raymond reported that their ex-girlfriend was harassing them.
At 10:54 p.m., someone at Dismal Nitch reported that a male was being confrontational and was threatening them.
Aug. 27 — At 9:57 a.m., an abandoned blue Ford Bronco full of garbage in Ocean Park was pushed into the ditch.
At 10:59 a.m., someone reported they think squatters were living in the closed Lamplighter Restaurant.
At 11:17 a.m., the Washington State Dept. of Fish and Wildlife requested backup with two wanted persons at a residential burglary in Naselle.
At 11:44 a.m., someone in Ocean Park painting a house reported that they asked a neighbor to move a vehicle so it wouldn’t get paint on it, but they stated they’d move it to where it would get paint on it so they could get a “free detail out of it.”
