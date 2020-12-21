Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 13 — A person identified as a laundry thief was reported at 7:22 p.m. in Long Beach.
A suspicious person was at the Port of Ilwaco at 10:10 p.m.
Dec. 15 — At 3:36 p.m. in Ilwaco, criminal trespassing was reported for a van parked on port property.
Dec. 17 — In Long Beach at 8:11 p.m., a person reportedly grabbed a couple of packs of smokes; but eventually paid before leaving.
Dec. 18 — Fraud was reported at 12:58 p.m., after a person was requested to get a loan, then send the money via gift card, and they would be reimbursed, which didn’t happen.
The theft of jewelry was reported at 1:13 p.m. in Long Beach.
Two disorderly individuals were reported screaming at each other in a Long Beach parking lot at 7:55 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 8:06 p.m.
In Long Beach at 9:30 p.m., a disorderly person was said to be yelling and causing a disturbance.
Dec. 19 — Malicious harassment was reported at 2:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
An abandoned van was reportedly dumped a week ago in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 13 — At 12:43 p.m. in Seaview, a shoplifter was reported.
Theft of services was reported at 1:17 p.m. in Ocean Park, for a person using a cab and after arriving at destination, debit card gets declined.
At 5:32 p.m., someone reported a truck blocking the road and unable to get around it. A man was found asleep or passed out in the truck, not waking up even after honking the horn.
Dec. 14 — At 11:36 a.m. in Seaview, fraud was reported. The caller said they paid for services to be done on a computer and instead malware was added and they took her social security number, tax returns, driver’s license etc.
The theft of a hydraulic wood splitter from a Surfside location was reported at 12:35 p.m.
A burglary to a Surfside home as reported at 8:45 p.m., with numerous items taken include a paint sprayer, pressure washer, ventriloquist doll and more.
Dec. 15 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 12:08 a.m.
The theft of a farm quad from a Menlo residence was reported at 7:33 a.m.
At 7:41 child abuse or neglect was reported in Naselle.
Dec. 16 — At 8:05 a.m., two homeless people were camped out at an information kiosk, with a tent set up and they plugged electronics into the outlet there.
Suspicious activity was reported in Willapa after one person locked themselves into a shed and another person was said to be beating and kicking on the door of the shed.
A shoplifter was in custody at 3:45 p.m. in Seaview.
Malicious harassment in Ocean Park was reported at 4:01 p.m.
Someone shooting a shotgun near Ocean Park was reported at 11:36 p.m.
Dec. 17 — An assault in progress was reported at 11:48 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Adult abuse was reported in Surfside at 12:57 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at a Lebam residence at 12:31 p.m. It was noted that a vehicle with two people in it had been sitting at the end of the driveway for a couple of hours.
Dec. 18— At 1:26 a.m. in Raymond, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
At 8:42 a.m., a Stihl chainsaw was reported stolen from a Menlo residence.
An ongoing problem with a dog running loose in Surfside was reported at 11:27 a.m. The caller said the dog is defecating on other’s property and “accosts” the UPS drivers.
On the lighthouse road outside of Beards Hollow, at 3:33 p.m., a tree was reported down blocking the whole roadway.
Dec. 19 — A possible suspect was named in the theft of a ring and silver, reported missing at 8:44 p.m.
A van was on fire near Chinook at 9:10 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.