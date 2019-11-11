Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 3 — At 1:21 a.m., two people were reported behind the Ilwaco Community Building.
Once again someone was reported sleeping on the counters in the Long Beach post office at 9:54 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:19 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 4:48 p.m. in Long Beach, an alleged homeless person was reported using a propane tank for a fire. The caller alleged the person is attempting to live in a storage unit.
The theft of a coat containing identification and more was reported in Long Beach at 4:48 p.m.
Nov. 4 — At 2:09 p.m. in Long Beach, an alleged homeless woman was reported to be trespassing at a business.
Nov. 5 — At 8:40 p.m. in Long Beach, a problem with a juvenile “acting out” was reported. The caller alleged he “grabbed a knife.”
Nov. 6 — At 6:23 p.m. in Ilwaco, two individuals were reported to be screaming at each other.
A shoplifter was reported in Long Beach at 6:25 p.m. The male suspect allegedly took off running toward Boulevard.
Nov. 7 — At 8:18 a.m. in Ilwaco, it was reported “someone stole all underwear out of laundry, expensive bamboo underwear with copper lining.”
Suspicious behavior was reported at 10:31 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 7:09 p.m.
At 9:42 p.m. in Long Beach, suspicious activities were reported. The caller said a man was “yelling” and “throwing dogs around.”
Nov. 8 — An allegedly disorderly person was reported at 3:53 p.m. in Long Beach.
Nov. 9 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 10:04 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 3 — At 12:38 a.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic violence victim was reported.
A brown cow with a halter was reported in the road at 8:56 a.m.
The alleged theft of a service dog, a Chihuahua, was reported in South Bend at 10:11 a.m.
At 1:07 p.m. in Seaview, a suspicious acting person was reported.
At 1:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, squatters allegedly broke into a home and are staying in it. The homeowner passed away not long ago.
In Surfside at 3:51 p.m., shots were reported fired.
Nov. 4 — At 9:03 a.m. in Seaview, a person was sleeping in the lobby of a business. The individual was mumbling but would not leave the building when instructed to do so.
An abandoned pickup was reportedly dumped in Surfside at 11:17 a.m.
At 3:24 p.m., someone reported “major drug traffic” at a condemned house. It was also reported there is a ladder to an upper window that is broken out and a man is crawling up and down the ladder into the home.
A suspicious situation was reported in Seaview at 10:09 p.m.
Two suspicious males were reported at a Seaview business at 10:53 p.m.
Nov. 5 — Vandalism was reported at 8:32 a.m. in Ocean Park after someone allegedly threw dog feces on a car and in a driveway.
In Chinook at 10:32 a.m., gasoline was siphoned from a vehicle, and a rubber hose and nozzle were left on the ground.
Nov. 6 — A home burglary was reported at 3:55 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller noted things have been moved around and camo jacket is among the items missing.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:04 a.m. in Seaview.
Suspicious activity was reported at a home. The caller noted there are “lots” of hypodermic needles on the back porch of the home and it’s trashed.”
At 9:01 a.m. in Seaview, a theft, possibly by a former employee, was reported.
At 9:03 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Naselle after a vehicle was found parked on private property without permission.
A domestic situation was reported at 2:41 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Menlo at 2:54 p.m., threats were alleged.
At 4:26 p.m. in Surfside, two stolen rifles were reportedly found in bushes.
At 5:26 p.m. in Seaview, items were reported stolen and some have been found stashed nearby.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 7:07 p.m.
At 9:59 p.m. in Nahcotta, an assault was reported after a woman was allegedly attacked by a neighbor and punched in the head.
In Raymond at 10:30 p.m., illegal burning was reported.
At 11:16 p.m. a suspicious situation was reported after a car was pulled off the road into the brush and left running with the headlights shining into a home.
At 11:45 p.m. in Oysterville, suspicious people were reported to be barrel rolling on the ground in the front yard of a home.
Nov. 7 — A vicious dog was reported in Ocean Park at 10:41 a.m.
In Menlo at 11:11 a.m., it was alleged that a vehicle nearly struck picketers in front of a school.
A narcotics complaint was received at 12:36 p.m. from Raymond.
A suspicious situation was reported in Ocean Park at 11:54 p.m. after it was alleged two pistols were taken.
Nov. 8 — At 11:04 a.m. in Ocean Park, a traffic violation was reported after a vehicle crashed into a trailer when stopping.
Nov. 9 — At 8:20 a.m. near Menlo, a driver was dodging an elk and ended up in the field. The vehicle has front end damage and couldn’t be driven out.
A fireworks complaint was received from Naselle at 5:28 p.m.
