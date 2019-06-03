Long Beach Police Department
May 26 — At 1:50 a.m. in Long Beach, a disorderly man was alleged to be breaking garage sale signs and yelling.
At 5:05 a.m., loud music that had been ongoing since 3 a.m. was reported in Long Beach. The caller said they made contact several times to ask them to quiet down.
A hit-and-run accident was reported at 7:23 p.m. in Long Beach after a bumper had been found damaged on a pickup.
May 27 — At 12:28 p.m., a U-Haul vehicle was broken down in the road blocking traffic.
Suspicious activity around storage units in Long Beach was reported at 11:10 p.m.
May 28 — At 3:20 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a vehicle with a dog inside and the windows barely open.
At 4:02 p.m., a caller reported that a man driving an Acura with no plates was “emptying coins out of a vacuum machine.”
An attempted burglary was reported to an apartment in Long Beach at 4:38 p.m.
A suspicious situation was reported at 8:36 p.m. in Long Beach for a vehicle that had been left running “for a few hours.”
May 29 — A propane fire on a picnic table in Cape Disappointment was reported at 11:47 a.m., with some property damage alleged.
May 30 — Malicious harassment was alleged in Ilwaco at 9:39 p.m.
At 3:08 p.m., an officer was dispatched for a motorhome “parked in the middle of Howerton Way” in Ilwaco.
May 31 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 8:12 p.m.
A theft was reported at a Long Beach business at 10:02 p.m.
June 1 — Suspicious activity around the city shop in Long Beach was reported at 10:50 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 26 — Two dogs running loose in Naselle allegedly “assaulted” a person and were said to be “trying to kill people’s animals.”
At 1:46 p.m. in Chinook a bear was reported near homes, and the caller said it stole garbage.
A suspicious vehicle was reported near the Willapa Elementary School at 6:31 p.m.
Two alleged intoxicated individuals were reported at 7:16 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:10 p.m., a couple of vehicles were reported stuck on the Cranberry beach approach.
May 27 — A burglary to a storage shed in Ocean Park was reported at 7:29 a.m., with an air compressor among the items taken.
An abandoned vehicle on the beach approach was reported at 9:51 a.m. The vehicle, a Dodge Intrepid, had bullet holes in it, no plate, four flat tires etc.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:17 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary to a home in Ocean Park was reported at 2:58 p.m. The caller said the front door was busted in, everything has been gone through and laptops are missing. A hatchet was left behind.
At 5:27 p.m. in Seaview, a man was reported to be walking on the road covered in blood with no shoes on.
A man was reported to be picking at his face and digging in a trash can near Seaview at 7:15 p.m.
May 28 — At 8:27 a.m. in Naselle, a sex offense was reported in the school.
In Oysterville at 2:38 p.m., “valuable jewelry” was reported stolen from a home. The caller said she usually keeps her front door unlocked.
A meth pipe was reportedly found under a home in Naselle at 6:67 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 9:12 p.m.
At 10:59 p.m., threats were alleged in Surfside.
May 29 — A loose black and white cow was reported standing in a ditch near Menlo at 10:06 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported in Oysterville at 12:36 p.m.
The theft of $175 from a county office was reported at 1:17 p.m.
The theft of $65 in gasoline was reported from Raymond at 2:13 p.m.
Two loose dogs were reported in Surfside at 5 p.m. According to the caller one had fur that is matted with poop and the other dog is missing an eye and is scabbed.
At 6:05 p.m. in Ocean Park, the following was reported, “someone in an older sedan racing up and down the road doing 50-plus was dragging a boat and threw it at the approach and then took off. The vehicle has a red rope hanging from the hitch of the car. No trailer; was dragging the boat on the ground.”
Vandalism was reported at 7:14 p.m. in Ocean Park, after a battery was allegedly thrown through the window of a van.
At 7:19 p.m. and again at 7:26 p.m., in Ocean Park, a man who had been banned from a business alleged came back in and refused to leave.
May 30 — At 8:03 a.m., a hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park.
At 10:22 a.m. in Seaview, someone reported a construction site as a public nuisance because of an alleged ongoing issue with excessive noise, and other problems.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Surfside at 10:25 a.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported in Tokeland at 10:28 a.m.
The theft of a crab pot valued at $150 was reported stolen from Tokeland at 12:33 p.m.
At domestic incident with injury was reported at 4:39 p.m. near Smith Creek.
At 9:52 p.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly man was reported.
May 31 — At 8:54 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man who had allegedly been attacked by a dog was awaiting info about whether he needed a rabies shot before leaving town.
A fireworks complaint was received from Ocean Park at 3:24 p.m.
At 5:50 p.m. near Raymond, a caller said they were driving toward Menlo before Casey’s Pond and a golf ball hit his vehicle’s windshield, shattered it and they are covered in glass.
A shed at a vacation home in Ocean Park was burglarized and tools were among the items missing at 6:08 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:54 p.m., a truck was being driven up and down a road, peeling out and making a bunch of noise.
June 1 — Loud music was reported at a home in Naselle at 3:19 a.m., and the caller said when asked to turn their music down, they allegedly turned it up.
At 10:33 a.m., in Seaview, malicious harassment was reported.
In Ocean Park at 2:22 p.m., a burglary was reported with a laptop, jewelry, a bike and a “bunch of other stuff” taken.
