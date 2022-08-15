Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 7 - At 5:05 p.m., a violation of a no contact order at the Driftwood RV Park.
At 11:03 p.m., a report of domestic violence at a hotel in Long Beach. The caller’s friend’s boyfriend was being violent.
Aug. 8 - At 1:05 p.m., an unknown male in a vehicle pointed a firearm at two juveniles that were leaving a park.
At 3:22 p.m., a patient who left Ocean Beach Hospital contacted the hospital and threatened to harm a doctor and nurses.
At 4:55 p.m., a child tied an unknown baggy with a white substance inside to a balloon she got from daycare. The reporting party was concerned the substance could be drugs.
Aug. 9 - At 8:47 a.m., a work trailer was reported stolen in Long Beach.
At 10:02 a.m., a mental subject was reported in Long Beach throwing a fit in front of a business.
At 8:53 p.m., a neighbor reported they were being harassed by neighbors who were talking about “getting laid.”
Aug. 10 - At 6:00 p.m., a disorderly conduct incident was reported at Ocean Beach Hospital.
Aug. 11 - At 10:23 a.m., a tweaker was reported at a business in Long Beach threatening that the FBI was going to investiage.
At 4:39 p.m., a reporting party reported that their neighbors were using their driveway for construction and were causing damage to her property.
At 8:20 p.m., a report of two suspicious occupants inside a pickup in Long Beach acting suspiciously.
At 9:21 p.m., a noise complaint was reported regarding a saw running at the McDonald’s.
At 11:55 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Ilwaco.
Aug. 12 - At 5:04 p.m., a suspicious male was reported in the back of a business in Ilwaco.
Aug. 13 - At 12:33 a.m., a suspicious male was reported walking around Chen’s in Long Beach.
At 12:13 p.m., a female was reported at the theater yelling at people.
At 2:57 p.m., a patient at the Ocean Beach Hospital left the hospital with a IV still in their arm.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 7 - At 10:40 a.m., a report of vandalism was reported in Oysterville. Someone damaged a driveway retaining wall.
At 12:59 p.m., a traffic accident in Raymond and the driver had a head injury.
At 4:19 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Ocean Park. Female’s uncle reportedly punched her in the face.
At 7:18 p.m., a civil dispute in Bay Center and a male was calling a female a whore.
At 9:09 p.m., a brother and sister were fighting and the brother grabbed by the neck and choked her.
At 11:18 p.m., a child was throwing a tantrum in Oysterville because her parents took away her Playstation. She was screaming and banging on the walls in her bedroom.
Aug. 8 - At 4:10 a.m., a 2008 Jeep Wrangler was stolen out of Seaview.
At 11:08 a.m., a stolen vehicle was recovered in Seaview.
At 1:50 p.m., a resident vs. homeowner driveway dispute.
At 5:28 p.m., a home was burglarized in Oysterville.
Aug. 9 - At 6:00 a.m., a 2006 Ford Mustang was stolen in Ocean Park.
At 9:39 a.m., an illegal burn was reported in Raymond.
At 4:09 p.m., a loud music complaint in Oysterville and an additional call four minutes later.
At 7:25 p.m., a vehicle that fled an officer earlier in the day and was recovered on State Route 6.
Aug. 10 - At 3:14 a.m., a suspicious male was reported walking down a road yelling in Ocean Park.
At 4:24 p.m., an e-bike was stolen from the Ocean Park Library.
At 7:14 p.m., a business was hacked in Naselle and bank information was stolen.
At 7:17 p.m., two females were fighting inside a business in Ocean Park.
Aug. 11 - At 12:11 p.m., an individual was breaking things or beating someone up in Surfside.
At 2:51 p.m., a burglary was reported in Raymond.
At 8:05 p.m., a domestic violence incident involving an irate boyfriend in Ocean Park.
Aug. 12 - At 8:17 a.m., approximately 10-12 horses scattered by Cranberry Museum.
At 11:53 a.m.,a disorderly rider refused to get off a ride. Location was not specified by PCSO.
At 12:18 p.m., a neighbor threatened to put spike strips in another neighbor’s driveway in Ocean Park.
At 5:07 p.m., two juveniles were riding dirt bikes by the Willapa Elementary School in Willapa.
Aug. 13 - At 12:04 a.m., an intoxicated individual being mouthy was reported in Surfside.
At 1:19 p.m., a Jeep traveling at a high rate of speed forced two motorcycles off the roadway near South Bend.
At 2:35 p.m., a victim was scammed out of $96,000 in Surfside.
At 11:10 p.m., a fireworks complaint in Ocean Park.
