Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 26 — At 10:37 a.m., a boat fire was reported at the Port of Ilwaco.
Dec. 27 — In Ilwaco at 3:21 p.m., a person fell on the ice and hit their head.
At 6:33 p.m., another person reported slipping on ice, falling and hitting their head.
A disorderly person was reported at a bus stop in Ilwaco at 12:30 p.m.
Dec. 29 — An assault was reported in Long Beach after a female threw coffee at another person.
A suspicious vehicle was reported near 7th Street in Long Beach at 6:28 p.m.
At 9:57 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported water shooting up and spraying all over the back of a vacation home.
In Long Beach at 10:47 p.m., a homeless man was said to be setting up shelter under a deck on private property and screaming threats.
Dec. 30 — At 5:45 a.m., in Long Beach, an allegedly intoxicated man with a sleeping bag was screaming and beating on doors.
In Long Beach, someone reported hearing an explosion at 8:33 p.m.
Two possibly intoxicated individuals were reported at 1:13 p.m. in Long Beach, and they were said to be scaring people.
Dec. 31 — At 8:35 a.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run was reported. The caller said the license plate and half the car was left behind and about 50-feet of fencing was taken out.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 26 — At 2 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious vehicle was reported to be parked with running lights on for about 45 minutes.
At 2:40 p.m., near Raymond, a tree was down across the road bringing a power line with it.
A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 5:35 p.m.
At 8:07 p.m., in Ocean Park a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Ocean Park at 10:52 p.m., someone complained about the loud noise coming from a business clearing a parking lot.
Dec. 27 — A hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park. The caller said a mirror was on the ground and they wiped out the entire side of the car.
A vehicle crash at the intersection of Hwy. 101 and Hwy. 4 was reported at 4:02 p.m., with the vehicle on its top.
At 9:06 p.m., a home burglary was reported in Ocean Park, with a possible suspect named.
Dec. 28 — An RV was reportedly left parked at the Klipsan beach approach for several days with nobody around.
In Ocean Park at 8:24 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
Dec. 29 — Suspicious activity at a home in Ocean Park was reported at 1:32 p.m.
Dec. 30 — At 10:59 a.m. in Naselle, a raft flipped over and one person was still in the water, while a second person went to call for help.
At 12:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reporting finding an abandoned bicycle with a flat tire.
In Ocean Park at 1:59 p.m., an individual allegedly broke two windows out of a home.
Malicious harassment was reported at 6:04 p.m. in Raymond.
Two vehicles were reported in the ditch near Ocean Park at 9:26 p.m.
Dec. 31 — Two really loud cars were said to be racing on an Ocean Park street at 1:50 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:10 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of gasoline from two trucks in Ocean Park was reported at 8:40 a.m.
A hit-and-run in Seaview was reported at 9:17 a.m.
At 10:03 a.m., a one-vehicle accident was reported. The caller said the hoot and driver side front panel were damaged after they lost control and hit a telephone pole.
At 4:23 p.m. in Naselle, it was reported an 18-year-old female and her 90-pound lab were stuck in Salmon Creek and the female would not let go of the dog.
In Oysterville, two people were reported in an abandoned house at 5:55 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in Bay Center was reported at 10:02 p.m.
Jan. 1 — A domestic violence incident in Ocean Park was reported at 12:15 p.m.
At 12:32 p.m. in Seaview, smoke was reported to be coming out of a burnt out house next to the church center.
Malicious harassment was reported in Surfside at 2:14 p.m.
Several fireworks complaints were received from Surfside at 7:13 p.m.
An assault was reported in Ocean Park at 8:02 p.m.
