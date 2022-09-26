Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 18 - At 7:07 a.m., a vehicle vs. deer collision. The driver was okay but the deer was hurt. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 19 - At 4:23 p.m., a caller heard 6-7 gunshots and was concerned it was not against a back stop. Thought it might be a kid target shooting. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 5:47 p.m., caller made a complaint about a silver car in Ocean Park that speeds all the time.
At 7:57 p.m., a homeless person sitting outside the visitor center in Seaview kicked a caller’s dog.
At 8:15 p.m., a person kicked off a property in Naselle was caught by a caller with a flashlight and went into the bushes.
Sept. 20 - At 8:51 a.m., a propane truck driver came onto a property and cut tree limbs in Long Beach.
At 9:16 a.m., a trailer was stolen from a parking lot. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 11:42 a.m., a caller reported a court order violation in Surfside with the suspect in the middle of the roadway screaming about a motorcycle.
At 4:23 p.m., a caller from Lebam reported that a suspect was threatening to kill her kids and her. She was at the sheriff’s office for contact.
At 9:07 p.m., an assault in progress in Ocean Park.
At 9:27 p.m., a male reported that another male came up to him and threatened to kick his ass. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 21 - At 12:53 a.m., a report of either shots fired or fireworks in Seaview near Depot Restaurant.
At 4:16 a.m., a bike was run over in the roadway and someone might have been hit. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 9:03 a.m., a suspicious package was left outside a church in Seaview.
At 12:56 p.m., a caller in Chinook reported they were threatened by a person in another RV space.
At 1:20 p.m., an intoxicated driver was reported in Ocean Park.
At 1:58 p.m., a caller reported their neighbors were fighting and throwing bricks at each other. Unspecified location by PCSO.
Sept. 22 - At 9:59 a.m., a caller in Bay Center reported that her estranged husband took their dog.
At 5:15 p.m., a caller gave the location of the “biggest thieves in Surfside.”
At 5:56 p.m., a male was inside the Ocean Park post office throwing discarded items all over the floor.
At 7:11 p.m., a shoplifter in Ocean Park stole $50 worth of items.
Sept. 23 - At 7:06 a.m., a male on drugs was lying in the roadway in Seaview.
At 10:53 a.m., two males were caught on camera stealing gas from trucks at Cranberry Farm in Long Beach.
At 3:26 p.m., a male assaulted an employee in Ocean Park and broke glass.
At 4:03 p.m., vehicle prowling was reported in Seaview.
At 10:43 p.m., two males yelling and screaming in Seaview.
Sept. 24 - At 12:16 p.m., a neighbor assaulted another neighbor who was holding their dogs from them.
At 2:13 p.m., a caller in Oysterville reported someone was messing with items at their house.
At 2:30 p.m., a caller reported that they were using binoculars and could see squatters “coming in” with chainsaws. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 4:21 p.m., someone was shooting an AR into a river in Raymond.
At 7:52 p.m., a band at a house in Seaview was playing loud music.
At 8:18 p.m., a neighbor complained about loud music in Seaview and the culprits harassing people.
Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 18 - At 1:21 p.m., a caller reported that he lost his wallet in Long Beach with his credit cards and everything inside of it. Possibility at the Neptune Theatre the day before.
At 4:56 p.m., a large male was puking out of a blue truck in Long Beach.
Sept. 20 - At 10:11 a.m., an individual in Long Beach reported that their neighbor will not stop petting their dog, and wants it to stop.
At 1:58 p.m., a caller in Ilwaco reported that her phone had been hacked into and her information was stolen.
At 6:51 p.m., a hit and run was reported in Long Beach involving a truck and Mini Cooper.
Sept. 21 - At 5:17 a.m., a neighbor in Long Beach reported that their neighbor was up all night in a garage with lights on and music blaring.
At 10:10 p.m., the neighbor reported an additional call that the music was blaring for the second night.
Sept. 22 - At 6:39 p.m., a patient at Ocean Beach Hospital reported being assaulted on a street by an unknown subject.
At 6:59 p.m., someone siphoned gas out of a vehicle in Long Beach.
At 9:36 p.m., a deckhand in Ilwaco departed intoxicated walking towards Long Beach.
Sept. 23 - At 9:44 a.m., a sister attempted to break into a residence she had been kicked out of in Long Beach.
At 3:04 p.m., a female was at Ocean Beach Hospital after a knife was stolen from her and she fell. After falling a male and female “accosted” her.
At 8:20 p.m., a student at Ilwaco High School received a call and threat that “when they are alone at school they will jump him.”
At 11:45 p.m., a male broke out a vehicle’s headlights in Seaview.
Sept. 24 - At 12:33 a.m., guests at a hotel in Long Beach complained to the hotel that guests upstairs were being loud. Hotel staff could not hear anything but the guests threatened to cause issues if the issue wasn’t handled.
At 6:44 a.m., a storage unit of Oman’s was broken into.
At 9:43 a.m., a homeless male was yelling outside of a business.
At 11:24 a.m., a business reported that customers were complaining about homeless people at a park with dogs and using drugs.
At 5:40 p.m., a caller reported that their dad’s girlfriend threatened them with a gun while on a yacht in the Columbia River and then again while docked in Ilwaco.
At 6 p.m., a male in Long Beach was reported poking his head in the window of a business saying things were stolen from him and asking the caller to call the police.
At 10:05 p.m., a caller reported teens were drinking alcohol outside at a table at a downtown store.
