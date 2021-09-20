Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 12 — At 12:18 a.m., in Long Beach, four or five disorderly males were reported to be throwing stuff in the road and cussing.
At 1:09 a.m. in Ilwaco, multiple people were yelling and screaming in an Ilwaco campsite, with someone possibly injured.
A domestic violence incident in Ilwaco was reported at 3:09 a.m.
In Ilwaco at 3:42 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
A theft was reported in Long Beach at 10:54 a.m.
In Long Beach at 5:38 p.m., it was reported that at least 10 people were at a vacation home and vandalizing materials on the property.
At 6:18 p.m. in Long Beach, two Ford Mustangs were said to be racing/speeding back and forth on Washington and Oregon streets.
A suspicious situation was reported at 7:05 p.m. near the dugout at the field in Long Beach, for a male just lying on the ground not moving.
Sept. 13 — Criminal trespassing was reported In Long Beach at 9:04 a.m. The female has been 86’d from the business but was refusing to leave.
At 9:56 a.m. near the airport in Ilwaco, a suspicious situation was reported.
At 4:18 p.m., a silver car was parked near the Ilwaco airport. It had a box underneath it and wires hanging down. The vehicle was on jacks and the inside trashed.
In Long Beach at 4:59 p.m., the driver of a truck allegedly hit and knocked over a stop sign, then backed up and left.
Sept. 14 — Threats were alleged from Ilwaco at 3:36 p.m.
Sept. 15 — A disorderly person was reported in an Ilwaco business at 8:11 a.m.
The theft of a phone was reported at 11:40 a.m. in Long Beach.
Sept. 16 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 6:36 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 2:46 p.m. in Long Beach after someone reported it looks like a sledge hammer was taken to the railing on the boardwalk.
Sept. 17 — At 11:28 a.m., a backpack was left near a planter in front of a building in Ilwaco.
A theft in Long Beach was reported at 5:36 p.m.
Sept. 18 — A vagrant was reported loitering outside a Long Beach business a 7:56 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 12 — At 3:23 p.m., a burglary was reported in Ocean Park, with the suspect name provided.
At 5:39 p.m., and hit-and-run to a telephone box was reported at Sandridge and Cranberry roads.
Child abuse/neglect was reported at 5:46 p.m., for a 4-year-old child who tested positive for meth and amphetamines.
At 10:18 p.m., it was reported that two people were stranded in the river after their battery died and there are no lights on the boat. It was not known if they have any paddles.
Sept. 13 — At 3:38 a.m., in Menlo, a male was knocking on the door of a residence and entered a car at the home also.
A burglary to a shed was reported at 8:13 a.m., with three chainsaws among the items taken.
Trespassing on private property was reported at 9 a.m. in Ocean Park. The owner said individuals were in a Jeep and going all over the property.
A theft was reported in Ocean Park at 9:30 a.m.
In Surfside at 11:19 a.m., and hit-and-run accident was reported.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near North Cove at 11:46 a.m.
At 3:13 p.m., a vehicle prowl was reported in Chinook. The owner said two canopy windows were broken out and numerous items stolen.
In Menlo a suspicious situation was reported at 8:14 p.m.
Sept. 14 — At 9:12 a.m. in Ocean Park, yelling and screaming was reported and the caller said they heard two gunshots.
At 12:03 p.m. an assault was reported in South Bend.
In Ocean Park, a suspicious vehicle was reported at 4:40 p.m.
At 10:59 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at a vacation home in Ocean Park.
Sept. 15 — Disorderly conduct in the courthouse was reported at 10:12 a.m. for someone refusing to wear a mask.
At 11:27 a.m. at the county rock pit on Willapa Road, it was reported that someone appears to be living in a truck. There is garbage everywhere, and they back up on the rails-to-trails so they can’t be easily seen.
A Sunray boat with a trailer was reported stolen from outside of storage at 12:31 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 12:54 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Illegal mushroom pickers were reported on private property at 3:45 p.m.
Sept. 16 — Near Smith Creek, an elk calf that was hung up in a fence was reported the day before and at 9:03 a.m., a caller said the calf is still alive and still hung up on the fence.
Malicious harassment was reported at 9:57 a.m. in Chinook.
A possible chimney fire was reported in Lebam at 20:13 p.m.
Sept. 17 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Willapa at 2:29 p.m.
Sept. 18 — A 8:25 a.m., vandalism was reported for a male walking around with a chainsaw, walking into yards and cutting people’s trees.
Three dogs were reported to be chasing horses on property in Menlo at 8:44 a.m.
A female vagrant was on the porch of an Ocean Park home at 12:42 p.m. She was yelling at the homeowner and refusing to leave.
Arson was reported in Raymond at 3:37 p.m.
