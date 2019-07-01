Long Beach Police Department
June 23 — At 7:01 a.m. in Ilwaco, it was reported a person in a park makes loud noises early in the morning, including getting into loud arguments.
At 6:39 p.m. in Long Beach, six young men riding skateboards were said to be riding in the road and when a driver honked at them they allegedly came up to the vehicle and started cussing.
June 24 — At 5:50 p.m. at a business at the Port of Ilwaco, a boy, about 4 years old, said he was waiting for his mom to get the car ready, but he was all by himself with no one around for some time.
June 25 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:58 a.m. in Long Beach. The caller said the man does not have permission to be staying at the site and “drunk dials” others.
June 26 — At 3:07 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported after house occupancy had been revoked at a Long Beach location and two males were allegedly trying to haul a car into the yard.
June 27 — In Ilwaco at 5:03 p.m. a suspicious male was reported.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 9:40 p.m., after a woman approached another woman and said she had “dog spray and a gun.”
June 28 — In Long Beach near N Place at 6:09 p.m., a boy, about 4 or 5 years old, was seen walking on the side of the road without an adult around.
June 29 — Vandalism was reported in Ilwaco, after two tires had been slashed on a vehicle at 11:52 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 23 — At 2:01 a.m. near Menlo, a car was reported flipped over in a ditch.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:04 a.m. in South Bend, with caller saying they are “bloody.”
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 4:38 p.m.
At 7:05 p.m., someone reported a guy in the middle of the road with his cap on backwards, trying to catch a raccoon and stopping traffic.
Another domestic incident was reported at 10:42 p.m. in Ocean Park.
June 24 — Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 5:32 p.m.
An assault was reported at 11:36 p.m., for a person who was vomiting and had nausea and diarrhea after drinking a coke that allegedly had a condom in it.
June 25 — Threats were alleged in Lebam at 8:24 a.m.
At 9:48 a.m., north of the post office, someone reported a truck with a man living in it and a dog tied up to the truck.
In Ocean Park at 3:08 p.m., a female was allegedly making employees and customers uncomfortable and refusing to leave.
June 26 — At 11:13 a.m., in Ocean Park, it was reported that a pile of clothes were found in the middle of the road with store security devices still on them.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 12:12 p.m., with no one allowed to be on the property as power and water have been shut off and the septic is overflowing.
In Naselle at 1:26 p.m., a female in a red car was reported parked behind a business for an extended time.
A male with a machete was reported to be chopping weeds, and yelling and cussing at 1:32 p.m. in South Bend.
In South Bend at 1:46 p.m., a man was reported in a vehicle in the courthouse parking lot drinking a beer.
June 27 — At 9:57 a.m. in South Bend, it was alleged that the driver of a SUV hit and killed a dog and hit a person walking with the dog.
An illegal burn was reported in Raymond at 1:04 p.m.
Sixteen boxes of flooring was reported stolen from an Ocean Park home at 5:12 p.m.
At 8:28 p.m. in Surfside, a car with two possibly intoxicated “kids” in it, was in the ditch.
In Surfside at 8:54 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated male was trying to push a car into a deck and then walked into the woods.
June 28 — A domestic incident was reported in Seaview at 1:57 a.m.
At 9:07 a.m. in Raymond a domestic violence incident was reported, with a window broken in a home.
An illegal burn was reported near Eklund Park at 9:13 a.m.
At 9:55 a.m. in Surfside, a dog had been hanging around, following golfers and taking golf balls.
An assault was reported in the jail in South Bend at 11:30 a.m.
The theft of lumber from a Raymond home was reported at 1:10 p.m.
In Oysterville, a pole barn was broken into and a battery stolen.
Theft of water from a Bay Center business was reported at 3:31 p.m.
A stolen U-Haul vehicle was recovered in the county at 3:50 p.m.
Fireworks complaints were received from Ocean Park at 11:03 p.m., with the caller noting they have been going off all day long.
June 29 — At 10:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, the theft of gasoline was reported after a man paid $5 for gas and was filling up the vehicle.
At 4:06 p.m., it was reported that “12 mini Coopers were doing donuts and speeding.”
A backpack was found near the bathroom at the Ocean Park beach approach, and the caller said it had drugs and needles in it.
Fireworks complaints were received from Seaview at 11:16 p.m.
