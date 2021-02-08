Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 31 — At 12:48 a.m., suspicious activity was reported near a restaurant in Long Beach.
Malicious harassment was alleged in Long Beach at 10:37 a.m.
Feb. 2 — In Long Beach at 12:15 p.m., a caller said they are holding onto guns for someone, are not comfortable with that, and want to turn them in.
Feb. 3 — At 10:09 a.m., two dogs were left in a van in a parking lot in Long Beach overnight and were crying.
Feb. 4 — A narcotics complaint was received at 1:04 p.m. in Long Beach.
Feb. 5 — At 2:16 p.m., in Long Beach, an older woman was said to be screaming at employees and customers.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 31 — A burglary to a cabin was reported at 7:43 a.m.
At 10:44 a.m., an Ocean Park resident reported receiving a strange postcard.
The theft of a cell phone from a Frances resident was reported at 12:30 p.m. The tracking app reported it is being used in Centralia.
Feb. 1 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:21 a.m. in Raymond.
An abandoned trailer was reported dumped on private property in Surfside at 12:20 p.m.
A robbery was reported to a Seaview home at 1:29 p.m. The caller said everything in the home is torn up and thrown everywhere.
At 9:03 p.m. in Seaview, it was reported that furniture was being thrown around a park in Seaview, with the person doing this allegedly hysterical and yelling.
Feb. 2 — One vehicle in the ditch near Raymond was reported at 7:50 a.m.
A disorderly person was reported at an Ocean Park business at 10 p.m., and was refusing to leave when instructed.
Feb. 3 — Malicious harassment in Seaview was reported at 12:31 a.m.
In Seaview, disorderly conduct was reported at 12:01 p.m.
A suspicious individual wearing a yellow hoodie, and dark jacket was reported hanging around mailboxes at 12:48 p.m.
A shoplifter was seen on security video stealing items at 2:39 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:33 p.m. in Raymond, an allegedly intoxicated person was reported blocking another vehicle.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 7:33 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Feb. 4 — A possible burglary was reported in Seaview at 10:41 a.m.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 1:17 p.m.
In Surfside at 2:19 p.m., threats were alleged over trees being cut.
At 9:28 p.m. in Raymond, someone reported unknown people were at the golf course and taking showers.
A chimney fire was reported in South Bend at 10:39 p.m.
Feb. 5 — At 7:03 a.m. in Chinook, it was reported that people were burning a boat.
In Ocean Park at 1:39 p.m., a burglary was reported. The caller said they have video of three individuals packing things away.
Vandalism was reported at 2:30 p.m. in Surfside.
Feb. 6 — Malicious mischief was reported at 8:40 a.m. in Seaview.
At 8:27 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
At 10:33 p.m. a domestic violence incident in Raymond was reported.
