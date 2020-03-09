Long Beach Police Blotter
March 1 — In Ilwaco, threats were alleged by people who had been staying in a local motel.
At 4:19 p.m. at Cape Disappointment, a young boy was reportedly hanging on a steep rock and needed help to get down.
March 3 — At 8:45 a.m. a domestic violence incident was reported in Ilwaco.
March 4 — At 8:17 a.m., it was reported a student brought marijuana to school.
At 9:38 a.m. in Long Beach, a garbage bag with hypodermic needles was reported ripped open and spread all over the ground.
In Ilwaco at 10:45 a.m., a disorderly patient was reported.
Threats were alleged by “disgruntled guests” in Long Beach at 11:29 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 4:18 p.m.
At 11:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, the door of a community services van was found open.
March 5 — At 7:57 p.m. a suspicious situation was reported in Long Beach.
March 6 — At 8:36 a.m., a vandalism complaint was reported in Long Beach.
At 4:27 p.m. in Ilwaco, the door of a vacation home was found open.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 5:43 p.m.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 7:03 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 8:02 p.m.in Long Beach, a home burglary was reported. The caller said the deadbolt had been pried and a big screen television, regular television and more than 200 DVDs were stolen.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 1 — A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 10:44 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said the vehicle crossed the centerline several times and was all over the road.
In Ocean Park at 12:37 p.m., at least four mailboxes had been struck and damaged during the night.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 1:21 p.m. According to the caller a squatter was confronted and made threats.
In Surfside at 1:26 p.m., the theft of a $2,700 electric bike was reported.
Suspicious activity at an Ocean Park home was reported at 2:31 p.m.
A sex offense was reported in Naselle at 2:44 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:45 p.m. in Surfside. According to the caller two females in two vehicles were on private property without permission and didn’t leave when asked.
A suspicious person was reported in the backyard of a Naselle home at 6:40 p.m.
March 2 — At 5:47 a.m., it was reported that someone was going through a garbage can outside a Seaview residence.
A homeless person was reported sleeping in the doorway of a Seaview business at 6:37 a.m. and refusing to leave.
The theft of a 14-speed bicycle was reported in Ilwaco at 10:45 a.m.
At 11:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a neighborhood dog was allegedly killing chickens at a home.
Possibly financial exploitation was reported at 12:06 p.m., in Ocean Park.
At 5:14 p.m., in Seaview, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 9:59 p.m. in Surfside.
March 3 — At 9:40 a.m., in Ocean Park, an older pickup was left by the bank, with the doors unlocked and the keys in the ignition.
A suspicious vehicle was reported in an Ocean Park neighborhood at 10:24 a.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 2:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A burglary was reported at 11:06 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 4 — At 12:11 p.m., a burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 12:11 p.m. The caller said the windows were broken to gain access.
In Ocean Park at 1:47 p.m., an assault was alleged.
Theft of items from a room in Chinook was reported at 4:20 p.m.
A burglary was reported in Surfside at 6:37 p.m.
March 5 — In Ocean Park at 10:56 a.m., a shoplifter was reported. The caller said the person took shoe insoles, Rolling Rock beer, Old Spice deodorant and a Red Bull before taking off.
March 6 — Several reports of adult abuse were reported — at 9:10 a.m. in Menlo, 9:22 a.m. in Chinook and at 9:29 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Chinook at 11:37 a.m.
At 12:37 p.m. near Ocean Park, four or five goats and a dog were alleged to be in the mud with no shelter or food.
A burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 7:41 p.m.
March 7 — At 1:51 a.m. in Tokeland, suspicious activity around the boat harbor was reported.
An alleged sex offense was reported at 1:08 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:04 p.m. in Seaview, a verbal domestic incident in progress was reported.
Threats were alleged in Seaview at 11:04 p.m.
