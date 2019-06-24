Long Beach Police Department
June 16 — At 10:28 a.m., in Seaview, someone drilled open the coin box at a business to steal money.
At 11:10 a.m. a burglary to a home in Ilwaco was reported.
June 17 — At 3:22 p.m. an assault was reported in Ilwaco, with the victim alleged attacked and hit with sticks by a number of individuals.
June 18 — At 5:39 a.m. in Long Beach, a domestic violence incident was reported.
July 19 — Some called dispatch at 5:53 a.m. to report an ongoing problem with a crowing rooster.
At panhandler was reported in Long Beach at 12:58 p.m.
June 20 — In Ilwaco at 3:40 p.m., garbage had been dumped on the street and there was mail in it along with other items.
June 21 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 1:08 p.m. for someone putting “stuff” on a neighboring property without permission.
June 22 — A suspicious vehicle was reported at the park in Ilwaco at 11:32 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 16 — A suspicious car that had been parked for more than 24 hours was reported in front of a Long Beach residence at 11:09 a.m.
A disorderly individual was reported at a clinic in Ocean Park at 1:32 p.m.
The theft of a Harley Davison motorcycle from an Ocean Park driveway was reported at 3:53 p.m.
June 17 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 3:53 p.m. The tires had been slashed on the vehicle, the stereo was taken along with work clothes.
Possible child abuse or neglect was reported at 5:47 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 6:01 p.m., a caller reported having been attacked by a trespassing mushroom hunter and was covered in blood.
June 18 — A hit-and-run accident was reported at 12:27 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 5:09 p.m., a potential domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park after a crying female was seen trying to get out of a vehicle and the male pushed her back in and took off.
Vandalism to a fence in Surfside was reported at 6:19 p.m.
June 19 — Identity theft was reported at 11:04 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:07 p.m., a car versus deer accident was reported.
A vehicle theft was reported in Menlo at 4:36 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 5:36 p.m., it was reported that a “container of narcotics” were found.
At hit-and-run incident was reported in Seaview at 6:42 p.m., after a vehicle was driven into a yard and hit a tree.
June 20 — A couple of calls came in from Raymond about a dump truck speeding on the road to the golf course.
Two juvenile shoplifters reportedly took items from a Willapa business and took off running at 3:24 p.m.
June 21 — Two probably stolen bikes were reportedly found in an Ocean Park yard at 9:25 p.m.
June 22 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 12:38 a.m. in South Bend, with lots of yelling and items being thrown.
At 2:23 a.m. in Seaview, a woman was screaming for help.
Shoplifter was reported at 7:57 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The attempted theft of dogs was reported in Raymond at 11:26 a.m.
At 3:09 p.m., a possibly intoxicated driver of a pickup nearly hit and man on a lawnmower.
Trespassing was reported near Smith Creek at 5:03 p.m.
At 7:02 p.m. in Ocean Park, an older man was reported to be walking in a neighborhood with a crowbar, allegedly “looking to break into a place.”
A hit-and-run incident was reported in Seaview at 7:22 p.m. after a car was hit in a parking lot.
An illegal burn was reported in Bay Center at 10:39 p.m. with lots of embers in the air and the individuals are always letting off fireworks.
