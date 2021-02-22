Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 14 — At 2:53 a.m., the front and back window of a patrol vehicle parked in Long Beach were broken out.
Feb. 16 — At 1:55 p.m. on 12th and Boulevard in Long Beach, the city pump station was found vandalized. The pump generator gas tank was punctured and drained of gasoline. Last week an emergency backup battery was stolen from the same location.
Feb. 17 — At 9:15 a.m. on 8th Street in Long Beach, drug needles, syringes etc., were found.
At 4:58 p.m., someone alleged dumped garbage on private property and left.
Feb. 21 — At 11:46 a.m., John W. Connell, 59, from Warrenton, Ore., was cited for driving while license suspended.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb.16 — Child abuse or neglect was reported in Ocean Park at 9:41 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 11:20 a.m., a propane tank was reported stolen.
At 3:38 p.m., in Seaview, a homeless camp was reported on private property, with more than 10 people on the property.
Feb. 17 — At 4:29 p.m. in Menlo, it was reported a young girl was possibly attempting to hitchhike.
Feb. 18 — A domestic violence incident in progress in Raymond was reported at 12:54 p.m.
A narcotics complaint was received from South Bend at 3:48 p.m.
At 5:40 p.m., a hit-and-run accident with damage was reported in Naselle.
Feb. 19 — Two dogs allegedly killed chickens in Raymond at 9:39 a.m.
At 10:20 a.m. in Seaview, a vehicle was being driven on the sidewalk, in the wrong lane of travel and almost hit a fire hydrant. The driver was said to be a younger male.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 12:33 p.m.
In Raymond at 4:56 p.m., vandalism was reported after a septic line was driven over and a flag destroyed.
Feb. 20 — Suspicious activity was reported at 12:42 a.m. at a Tokeland residence.
A purple bike was stolen from Seaview at 3:39 p.m.
Threats were alleged at 5:02 p.m. in Seaview.
Suspicious behavior was reported at 5:22 p.m. in Raymond, after a woman was taking pictures of a truck and plate parked in front of a neighbor’s home.
