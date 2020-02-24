Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 16 — At 7:05 a.m., in Long Beach, a suspicious individual was walking around a home, reportedly tracking his phone.
At 8:30 p.m. in Long Beach, a loose dog allegedly bit a woman out walking.
The theft of a propane tank from a yard was reported at 10:39 a.m. in Long Beach.
Suspicious activity at an apartment in Ilwaco was reported at 10:39 a.m.
At 4:41 p.m., in Long Beach, someone complained about a motor home set up behind a business.
Feb. 17 — A coin box was stolen off the wall and the wall damaged in a incident in Ilwaco reported at 10:19 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported at 7:46 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Feb. 18 — The alleged theft of medication and keys was reported in Long Beach at 10:33 a.m.
Feb. 20 — A domestic situation in progress was reported at 7:07 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:53 a.m. in Long beach.
Malicious harassment was reported in Long Beach at 1:12 p.m.
The theft of a three-wheel bike from a Long Beach location was reported at 1:28 p.m.
At 5:55 p.m. in Ilwaco, a transformer “blew” and the power went out.
Feb. 21 — Fraud was alleged in Ilwaco at 4 p.m.
The theft of a large industrial restaurant type ice machine was reported at 6:53 p.m.
At 7:13 p.m. in Long Beach, a cell phone was reported stolen.
Feb. 22 — At 7:45 p.m., a theft was reported in Long Beach. The person said they gave a neighbor $25 and a grocery list and the person took the money and allegedly didn’t return.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 16 — At 8:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, an assault was reported, with one person yelling for help.
In South Bend at 11:22 a.m., someone reported two young children with what appeared to be a rifle peeking and creeping around a house, and later they were seen sitting on the roof of the garage with binoculars and the “gun.”
A suspicious male was alleged to be looking in the window of an Ocean Park home at 11:58 a.m.
At 1:51 p.m., in Tokeland, a caller reported an explosion like a bomb going off followed by multiple explosions.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 1:51 p.m. in Ocean Park for two people who have been drinking.
A dog allegedly attacked another dog in Raymond at 4:14 p.m.
Feb. 17 — Suspicious activity was reported in Surfside at 6:02 p.m., for the door of a home standing wide open.
Feb. 18 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 1:41 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Adult abuse was reported in Menlo at 2:45 p.m.
At 2:46 p.m., a scam was reported, with individuals wanting them to purchase gift cards.
Feb. 19 — Adult abuse was reported at 1:23 p.m. in Raymond.
At 6:57 p.m., someone reported a man was pulling up people’s pots in Tokeland and taking the crabs out of them.
At 10:04 p.m., in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported and a couch thrown down the stairs.
Feb. 20 — In Surfside at 9:40 a.m., a burglary was reported, after a shed door was broken and hanging open.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 5:05 p.m. The caller noted the home is a foreclosure and no one should be living in it.
Feb. 21 — At 4:58 a.m. a domestic incident in progress was reported Ocean Park.
At 5:42 p.m., in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported.
In Ocean Park, at 6:59 p.m., a burglary as reported. The caller noted the home had been burglarized with lots of items missing.
At 9:50 p.m. in Ocean Park, suspicious activity was reported, with a bathroom rug and smoke detector allegedly taken.
Feb. 22 — At 9:34 a.m., a home burglary was reported, with entry gained through the window. Multiple items were reported taken.
In Tokeland at 11:06 a.m., vandalism to post office boxes.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 8:13 p.m.
Someone reported a public nuisance at 8:21 p.m. in Ocean Park, with a semi-truck left running for an extended period of time.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 11:48 p.m. in Ocean Park.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.