Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 16 — At 4:11 p.m., someone reported that “a bum hung a hammock on a pole” in Long Beach.
At 8:08 p.m., in Long Beach, a woman was reported to be yelling outside an apartment.
Aug. 18 — In Long Beach at 8:11 p.m., a disturbance over a parking issue was reported.
Aug. 19 — Kids allegedly wrote profanities on walls outside the gym in Long Beach at 2:56 p.m.
At 9:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, a truck and refrigerator trailer were left running in a neighborhood causing excess noise.
Aug. 20 — A hit-and-run incident was reported at 2:29 p.m. in Long Beach. The caller said a motorhome hit another vehicle and didn’t stop.
Aug. 21 — In Long Beach at 10:12 p.m., a dog was reported stolen from a home. The caller said they can hear the dog barking next door.
Aug. 22 — A burglary was reported at 8:26 a.m., in Long Beach with motorcycle parts and other items taken.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 16 — In Surfside at 3:40 p.m., the theft of generator was reported. A lock had been cut to access the generator.
At 5:10 p.m., a burglary was reported, with a TV, X-box, computer and more taken. The caller said entry was gained from the front door.
In Raymond at 7:19 p.m., a truck alleged hit a set of stairs before taking off.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:04 p.m. in Oysterville, with one person “bleeding badly.”
Two women locked themselves into a bathroom at 8 p.m., and were still locked in at 10:51 p.m. They took a “bunch of bags and suitcases” in with them also.
Aug. 17 — A fight in progress was reported at 1:35 a.m.
A “giant” party was reported at 2:42 a.m., with loud music, yelling/screaming, cussing and swearing.
In Surfside at 8:02 a.m., someone stole gas from various trucks.
A possible homeless encampment was reported near Discovery trail at 8:23 a.m.
A theft was reported at 11:34 a.m., with tools taken including power tools, chainsaws and more.
In Ocean Park at 1:07 p.m., a shoplifter was reported.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 4:42 p.m.
At 6:23 p.m. in Seaview, the theft of packages left at a front door was reported. The suspect was recorded on security video.
In Naselle at 7:48 p.m., a four-wheeler accident was reported.
Aug. 18 — Two disorderly individuals were reported in Seaview at 10:38 a.m. The caller said the incident was regarding wearing facemasks.
A burglary was reported in Naselle at 12:25 p.m.
At 2:49 p.m. in Ocean Park, one person was allegedly threatened with a knife and threatened with stabbing.
In Menlo at 3:07 p.m., kids riding quads and dirt bikes too fast were reported.
In Seaview, a dog allegedly bit another person who needed medical care at 4:45 p.m.
Aug. 19 — A loud noise complaint was reported at 12:02 a.m. in Naselle.
At 1:28 p.m., a home burglary was reported.
In Ocean Park at 6:59 p.m., a suspicious situation was reported.
Child abuse was reported in Naselle at 7:38 p.m.
A home burglary was reported at 9:07 p.m. in Naselle.
Aug. 20 — At 9:33 a.m., in Surfside, possible mail theft was reported.
Possible drugs were found at 10:41 a.m. in Menlo.
A shoplifter was reported at 12:59 p.m.
At 5:48 p.m., in Menlo, a fully involved structure fire was reported.
Aug. 21 — At 2:21 p.m. in Menlo, a vehicle theft was reported.
A suspicious individual was reported at 4:11 p.m. in Seaview.
Aug. 22 — A domestic situation was reported in Seaview at 7:14 p.m., with a woman screaming.
A boat was reported stuck in the mudflat post 29 on the Willapa River at 7:37 p.m. The caller said they had been stuck about 30 minutes and the tide is going out.
At 11:26 p.m., in Seaview, a loud party that had been going on for hours was reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.