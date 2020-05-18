Long Beach Police Department
May 10 — At 6:41 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
Malicious harassment was reported at 9:04 p.m. in Long Beach.
May 11 — At 12:48 p.m., disorderly conduct and bullying was reported in Long Beach.
In Long Beach, domestic violence was reported at 5:20 p.m.
A loud party was reported at 11:42 p.m. in Long Beach, with individuals alleged to be intoxicated.
May 14 — Unemployment fraud was reported in Ilwaco at 9:25 a.m.
At 11:35 p.m., a suspicious vehicle with a man and woman inside was reported parked outside a residence every night.
May 15 — At 5:59 a.m. in Long Beach, a woman was reported to be screaming and sobbing for at least 15 minutes.
May 16 — In Ilwaco at 11:50 a.m., a loose pitbull dog was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 10 — A missing book of checks was reported from Naselle at 9:41 a.m.
At 10:47 a.m. in Ocean Park, a golden retriever along with a small black dog were found with no collars or identification.
At 2:46 p.m., a caller reported about 50 people at Johnson’s Beach, accessed from School Street, having a barbecue and shooting off fireworks.
Threats were alleged in Naselle at 10:22 p.m.
At 8:32 p.m. in Ocean Park, someone reported 10 people from Oregon at a home that is not a legal rental. The caller said the individuals have been there for two days, and are in the street fighting and yelling. Also there were kids and pitbull dogs at the home and it appears folks are highly intoxicated.
May 11 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Grayland at 8:24 a.m.
Alleged child abuse or neglect was reported at 11:10 a.m. in Raymond.
At 11:29 a.m. in Willapa, fraud was reported after it was alleged that someone else’s name was used to file for unemployment.
In Naselle at 1:56 p.m., adult abuse was alleged.
Vagrancy was reported at 2:11 p.m. in Ocean Park for a man and woman allegedly sleeping in a cabana without permission.
Unemployment fraud was reported at 4:03 p.m., after someone filed using another person’s name and social security information.
Threats were alleged in Tokeland at 7:23 p.m.
May 12 — At 9:37 a.m., in Ocean Park, someone was impersonating a law enforcement officer near the library.
A burglary to a shed in Surfside was reported at 9:39 a.m.
Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 5:43 p.m., regarding the behavior of an alleged census worker.
At 5:44 p.m., unemployment fraud was reported.
A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:22 p.m.
May 13 — Malicious harassment was reported at 10:31 a.m. in Raymond.
The theft of various personal items was reported at 11:37 a.m. in Raymond.
In Seaview at 7:34 p.m., disorderly individuals were reported.
Threats were alleged in Seaview at 7:34 p.m.
At 9:23 p.m., in Surfside a vehicle “peeled out” throwing rocks all over parked cars.
May 14 — In Surfside, unemployment fraud was reported after someone else’s name was used to file at 10:18 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 12:46 p.m.
In Raymond at 2:49 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported.
Vehicle prowling was reported at 4:27 p.m., in Naselle.
May 15 — At 2:06 a.m. in Raymond, a domestic incident was reported. The caller said the fighting has been going on for about a week, with a female heard crying and what sounds like glass breaking.
At 2:23 p.m. in Surfside, a homeowner said he was digging in his yard next to his home, and found big bones wrapped in plastic that appear to have been cut in half. He said when his rake hit the bag, “stuff” leaked out.
At 11:44 p.m. in Surfside, a car alarm went off and caller said someone is prowling the area.
May 16 — At 6:13 p.m., a vehicle was reported hidden in brush near Oysterville.
Vandalism to a motorhome was reported at 6:20 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Ocean Park at 6:55 p.m.
At 7:19 p.m., a sexual assault was reported in Raymond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.