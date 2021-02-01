Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 24 — At 12:12 a.m., in Long Beach, criminal trespassing was reported.
Another report was received about the same individual banging on a door in Long Beach at 9:55 p.m.
Jan. 25 — In Long Beach at 10:06 a.m., someone reported seeing a man dressed in all black carrying a rifle with a scope.
Jan. 27 — At 12:12 a.m. in Long Beach, an open door at the school was reported.
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:38 p.m. in Long Beach.
Jan. 30 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ilwaco at 12:51 a.m.
At 4:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, a suspicious van that had been parked in a lot for two days was reported, with two males at the van going through it.
At 10:11 p.m. a woman’s screams were coming from a Long Beach apartment.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Jan. 24 — In Raymond at 12:23 p.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported.
Three non-sufficient fund checks were reported in Seaview at 8:45 a.m.
At 12:20 p.m., in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Jan. 25 — Identity fraud was reported at 9:02 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:43 a.m. in Naselle, a truck was abandoned blocking part of a lane of the highway.
Jan. 26 — A narcotics complaint was received from Surfside at 1:21 p.m.
At 8:28 p.m., threats were alleged in Willapa.
Jan. 27 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Seaview at 10:47 a.m.
At 1:14 p.m. in Ocean Park, a counterfeit $10 bill was received.
Mail theft was reported at 3:51 p.m. in Bay Center, after mail was found in near-by bushes.
In Seaview at 5:40 p.m., threats were alleged.
A narcotics complaint was received at 11:05 p.m., in Ocean Park.
Jan. 28 — Identity theft was reported at 11:24 a.m.
At 11:35 a.m., adult abuse was reported in Willapa.
In Seaview, adult abuse was reported at 1:29 p.m.
At 3:40 p.m. in Raymond, someone reported that a dog broke the owner’s leg.
Drug activity was reported at 4:33 p.m. in Raymond.
Jan. 29 — At 9:20 a.m., near Smith Creek, a one-vehicle accident was reported. According to the caller a woman was driving, spun out and hit a power pole and took out a section of fence. The vehicle left the scene but left behind a headlight and Toyota emblem.
Theft of property was alleged at 2:25 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 7:04 p.m., regarding payment for repair of a motorhome.
A burglary to a Seaview home was reported at 7:26 p.m.
Jan. 29 — At 8:27 p.m. in Chinook, the caller said, “someone just started ringing the doorbell.”
Jan. 30 — At 4:04 a.m. in Ocean Park, a caller said someone was trying to throw a log through a window.
A turkey on the loose in South Bend was reported at 11:09 a.m.
After a dog bite in Ocean Park, the victim was at the hospital for treatment and stitches at 5:32 p.m.
A large trailer allegedly side-swiped a gas pump in South Bend at 6:25 p.m.
At 8:54 p.m., a burglary to a home near Smith Creek was reported after a door had been busted down to gain entry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.