Long Beach Police Department
April 16 — Reporting party says a subject is posting nude pictures of friend on social media; suspect lives in Ilwaco.
Caller requesting welfare check on neighbor walking on highway toward Ilwaco. He was walking up and down the highway screaming.
April 17 — 911 open line, male says “phone is stuck, we're all good here."
Ilwaco caller says awning came down due to weather, afraid will come through window and cut her during the night, cannot get it down by herself.
Ilwaco reporting party's truck was stolen a few days ago, and the suspect is back in the neighborhood jiggling door handles of a vehicle. Reporting party is upset that he was released due to jail being full, concerned that he is trying to steal another vehicle.
April 18 — Ongoing violation of a restraining order in Long Beach against a subject who comes around all the time anyway, and she was just there harassing her.
A client that is acting out and is hallucinating. Agitated and is a possible threat to other residents.
April 19 — Caller has concerns for a patient who is being transported by mother from Longview to Long Beach and mother may be intoxicated.
Fight reported at an Ilwaco RV park. Blue Chevy truck just left. Caller thinks that it was one of the residents there who got hit. He said he couldn't tell if anyone needed medical because he broke it up and made them leave.
Caller would like to report what sounded like an explosion; did not see any smoke, debris or flames, but house shook a little bit and dogs are freaking out.
April 21 — Female is having breathing difficulty, difficulty speaking.
April 22 — Female and a male, 6-0 300 pounds, have been standing in the alley for about 1 hour, walking back in forth, not sure what they are doing.
Reporting party's daughter was touched in her privates.
Customer using an ATM found someone else’s debit card.
Reporting party in Hawaii found out that a subject has been driving party's car.
Someone hanging out on the caller’s property. Some customers said he is outside with a knife and saying some pretty strange things.
Unconscious female reported with CPR in progress.
Three juveniles flipping over picnic tables and throwing stuff in an Ilwaco park.
People downstairs are having sex again.
Bicycle shop with its door open and no lights on reported at 9:13 p.m.
Reporting party reports loud arguing coming from a nearby dwelling. They've been drinking. “Female is being really dramatic. Male half is trying to calm her down.” Caller hasn't heard anything physical happen.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office
April 16 — Surfside caller says people are running their cars for 30 minutes to an hour, disturbing the peace.
A subject won't leave the property; wants to speak to her son's girlfriend. Banging on the door and yelling outside. Long history with him doing this.
Shots fired in Lebam, neighbor is being hostile. Subject came outside and shot shotgun, scared reporting party’s horse and livestock; said “how do you like that.” Reporting party was going to file paperwork but didn't because they are moving. Subject is outside yelling and shooting his gun.
Seaview reporting party just had a guy came to house, acting deaf, wanting money. He holds a sign that says “I'm deaf and need money.” Black hoodie, jeans, long brown hair. Same guy as last year doing the same thing.
Burglary underway in Raymond, someone crawling around in basement.
Burglar alarm in Naselle; resident locked herself the bathroom, she has kids, thinks someone is in the house.
April 17 — Prowler reported in Ocean Park. Reporting party is blind. Dispatcher says it sounds like the caller is yelling at someone.
Homeless male was checking doors on neighbor’s house in Seaview; trying the doors to see if they were open.
Malicious harassment reported in Ocean Park by second child's father.
Burglary reported of shop on father’s property. Game cams taken and $1,000 worth of stuff, no firearms stolen, no suspects, no one living at property.
Fiancé in Raymond has broken the TV, still causing problems with three kids in the house, no weapons, grabbed reporting party's hand and tried to bend her hand backwards to get ring off.
Theft reported in Ocean Park involving a house was sold and instead of closing probate, the subject cashed the check and left.
Caretaker just left in Raymond, but was yelling and threatening others. Has nunchucks, no guns. Reporting party needs an officer to come help her.
Caller found two dogs, needs case number to take these friendly dogs to the vet in Raymond.
Reporting party in Ocean Park states she has two people inside home who won't leave. One allegedly molested reporting party's disabled sons.
Reporting party says timber is being stolen.
Caller in Raymond reports ongoing issue with neighbor's animals in the yard.
Open 911 line from Ocean Park: Male, crying, said that his phone keeps dialing and he doesn't know why. April 18 — Suspicious Person/Circumstance
April 18 — Suspicious silver sedan just sitting in the middle of the road at 12:31 a.m., unknown if it occupied or running. Deputy Nacnac parked off roadway at 1:11 a.m.
Caller requests check on female on bike in middle of the road, talking to herself; caller worried she is going to get hit by vehicle
Vandalism reported in Seaview. His truck was parked and someone keyed it.
Suspicious person in Chinook. Caller says she has a stalker and no officer ever shows up; she needs someone to show up. She said that her stalker has been "terrorizing" her. There is a camera and a voice, and now he is shocking her inside her trailer. She wants contact. She said that her hands fly in the air.
April 19 — Landlord/tenant dispute in Naselle; male is yelling and being hostile.
Someone drove wrong way on Sandridge and is stuck in ditch after plowing through 30 to 40 feet of brush.
Last night someone left hand dolly in a Naselle driveway, unknown what time or why anyone would be there. Nothing had been damaged or stolen.
Caller in Nemah has people living on property and needs to get them removed.
A female attempted to break into tan Mazda minivan last night. Short 200-pound female, always on meth. Female is now harassing them. Ongoing issue with drug addicts in area. Wants something done or help with problem.
Caller wants to make another suspicious person report. Ex-husband keeps following her and parking across the street. Drinking problem, owns lots of guns, former law enforcement. Has made a report before and would like to make another.
Seaview caller reports a sexual assault that a student told another student about.
April 20 — Reporting party received an email from someone on April 19 stating bombs have been placed at redacted address in Washington state.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park. It looks like someone broke into reporting party's mobile home, door was pried open, looked like someone has been living there.
On Willows Road a vehicle is off to the side of the pavement. One person is in driver's seat, the brake lights are on, possible they have foot on brake, they are slumped over steering wheel; cannot tell male or female.
Person calling from Seaview "just saw a man dancing and twirling down the road." He was looking into people's yards and cars; might have been intoxicated or on something.
Reporting party just got to their Seaview house from Portland; someone broke into house and it is in disarray. Unknown if people are still there
In Ocean Park, caller's brother pulled a machette on her. The fight started over baking grease to save for him.
Someone has broken into caller's Ocean Park house.
Possible overdose in Ocean Park. Caller thinks that his son is having on overdose. Dispatcher asked three times if he had Narcan, but caller didn't understand Subject is breathing, has done drugs before, not really responsive.
April 21 — A newer silver Jetta heading toward Raymond from Tokeland on SR105. "He is driving like a crazy sob." Passed three people, almost hitting someone head on.
Shoplifter observed on video in an Ocean Park store. Reporting party would like him trespassed from the store.
In a lot next to reporting party's Ocean Park house there is a Jaguar parked belonging to local "fentanyl feller."
Reporting party in Raymond says three or four guys are running thru neighbor's house. Nobody is suppose to be there.
Shots fired on State Route 401 on Knappton Hill near Naselle. Reporting party was chased by and shot at by someone, and he now has a bullet hole in car.
April 22 — Reporting party's fence was ran into last night while reporting party was sleeping, fourth time in several months this has happened.
Two fellows on the corner and they are yelling at someone else. One was waving a gun around but he put it back in his shirt.
Oysterville resident needs to speak to officer regarding a squatter on property who is refusing to move.
Welfare check requested in Chinook. There has been a car parked for at least two weeks and reporting party does not think that they have been out of car at all.
Ex spit in reporting party's face in Ocean Park.
Group of five cars passing on curves, red Porsche, orange BMW, Audi, gray car and a dark Tesla.
Caller took wrong turn off main road, stuck in gravel and cannot move truck forward or backward; has been trying to move for about an hour. Asking for help.
Surfside caller says "It was a really long night last night with all the noise." Would like to know what the noise ordinance is.
Unconscious female; CPR in progress
Two vehicles just pulled up into reporting party's driveway; does not know who they are and is not expecting anyone.
Reporting party has been watching a guy for almost an hour doing something around his car.
Raymond caller's neighbor might be having an overdose. They are screaming "I don't want you to die"
