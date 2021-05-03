Long Beach Police Department
April 25 — At 4:35 p.m., a firearm was left in a motel room in Long Beach.
At 6:15 p.m., a wallet was stolen from a Seaview business. Numerous cards were in the wallet and one credit card was used and $700 in cash was stolen.
At 7:35 p.m. a complaint about a refrigerated shipping container was left running causing a disturbance in Ilwaco.
April 26 — A hit-and-run accident in Long Beach was reported at 1:24 p.m.
April 27 — In Long Beach at 4:44 p.m., a disorderly person was refusing to leave a local business and was yelling at employees.
At 8:02 p.m. in Long Beach, two teenagers were alleged to be chasing geese with a baseball bat.
April 29 — Threats were alleged at 11:24 a.m. in Long Beach.
April 30 — In Long Beach at 5:39 p.m., someone reported illegal burning and said the smoke was toxic.
At 9:39 p.m. in Ilwaco a disorderly person was reported causing a disturbance.
At 11:34 p.m., someone reported a SUV being driven on the rims with no tires, headed to Long Beach.
May 1 — A hit-and-run with vehicle damage was reported at 2:31 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 11:09 p.m., fireworks were reported going off near a motel on Sid Snyder Drive.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 25 — At 9:25 a.m., an assault was reported in Nahcotta. The juvenile suspect took off running after the assault.
A cell phone was reported stolen at 9:50 a.m. in Oysterville.
At 12:06 p.m., an allegedly stolen motorhome was reported in Seaview.
In Surfside at 12:44 p.m., the theft of jewelry was reported.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park, with a mirror broken.
April 26 — An abandoned Honda was reported in Surfside driveway at 12:10 p.m.
Another report on an abandoned trailer was reported in Seaview at 2:43 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 8:34 p.m. The property is for sale and no one should be on it.
April 27 — Three cats were alleged stolen in Menlo and turned in to the animal shelter at 11:56 p.m.
Two catalytic converters were stolen from vehicles at a Seaview business at 4:07 p.m.
At 9:48 p.m., threats were alleged in Nahcotta.
April 28 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in Ocean Park at 6:20 a.m.
At 6:09 p.m., near Smith Creek, criminal trespassing at a closed business was reported.
Threats were alleged in Nahcotta at 9:27 p.m.
April 29 — In Ocean Park at 6:11 p.m., a disorderly individual was refusing to wear a mask and being belligerent and arguing with employees.
Suspicious activity in Surfside was reported at 7:31 p.m.
May 1 — At 2:36 a.m. a wheelchair and a walker were stolen from Nahcotta.
At 6:34 p.m., a sofa was dumped on private property in Seaview.
At 9:38 a.m., in Menlo, a empty trailer was reported to be on fire.
