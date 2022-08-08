Long Beach Police Department
July 21 - At 8:35 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach with a female and a child inside an apartment.
At 11:07 a.m., a vehicle was parked in the middle of the entryway at the Bank of Pacific and the driver refused to move and began yelling in support of President Trump.
Aug. 1 - At 2:46 p.m., a reporting party heard loud voices and then a bang. They reported a possible domestic violence situation in Long Beach.
At 2:54 p.m., a victim in Ilwaco reported an individual threatened to kill their dog.
At 10:35 p.m., a homeowner reported that a bat was inside her residence and wanted help getting it out.
Aug. 2 - At 10:29 p.m., an assault in progress was reported at the Long Beach Pharmacy and did not involve any weapons. A female victim reported the assault to pharmacy staff.
Aug. 3 - At 12:29 p.m., a boat accident was reported at the Ilwaco docks.
At 2:21 p.m., a victim reported that their vehicle had been broken into in Long Beach and multiple forms of identification were taken.
Aug. 4 - At 9:17 p.m., someone broke into a room in Long Beach and stole multiple items including a TV.
At 1:51 p.m., someone was inside the Ilwaco Timberland Library yelling at the employees.
At 3:44 p.m., a vehicle was reported driving down Sid Snyder Road with a person on top of it.
Aug. 5 - At 2:34 p.m., an intoxicated person was reported at the Port of Ilwaco.
Aug. 6 - At 7:17 a.m., individuals were reportedly dumpster diving in Long Beach and had shattered glass all over the ground.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 31 - At 1:15 a.m., two sisters in Ocean Park were reportedly fighting.
At 10:50 a.m., a resident in Ocean Park reported that their neighbors' dog barks all day long.
At 12:13 p.m., a stolen vehicle was reported at the Thousand Trail’s in Seaview involving a daughter who stole a U-Haul.
At 3:58 p.m., an individual stole fly-fishing gear from a yard in Ocean Park.
Aug. 1 - At 2:20 a.m., suspicious persons were reported in Ocean Park involving two individuals who got out of a vehicle with flashlights.
At 10:12 a.m., an individual reported that they might have found human remains at Trap Creek outside of Menlo. They reportedly located a human foot.
At 6:59 p.m., multiple homes were reported to be on fire in Ocean Park.
At 9:40 p.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Seaview involving a male pushing a female and a lot of screaming.
Aug. 2 - At 12:35 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in Menlo.
At 7:11 p.m., a sister-in-law in Ocean Park reported that her sister's husband was yelling at the residence and that her sister had a protection order against him, but it hadn’t been served yet.
At 11:41 p.m, a man was found hiding in the bushes of the parking lot at Chico’s Pizza.
Aug. 3 - At 10:03 a.m., a man was going through people's trash cans in Ocean Park.
At 7:02 p.m., a truck slid off the roadway at milepost 51 on US 101.
Aug. 4 - At 8:31 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Bay Center involving an ex-boyfriend who dropped off an ex-girlfriend at work and then stole her vehicle. She reported that she was afraid he was going to hurt her children.
At 9:15 a.m., an individual went into a trailer in Ocean Park and choked the victim and then stole multiple items.
At 11:56 a.m., a report of possible counterfeit money was reported in Naselle.
Aug. 5 - At 10:54 a.m., a homeowner reported that their home was broken into while they were gone. Windows were broken out and items were stolen but they discovered a person identification card.
At 1:17 p.m., a reporting party was attacked by a dog in Naselle.
At 2:55 p.m., a truck crashed into a garage in Ocean Park.
Aug. 6 - At 8:53 p.m., an victim in Naselle reported that they were being harassed by their neighbor at all hours including at night time and banging on the door.
At 12:06 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Surfside with a female screaming “don’t touch me, get away from me.”
At 1:29 p.m., a fight was reported at a mobile home in Seaview.
At 5:35 p.m., a court order violation was reported in Seaview involving a female suspect that the victim has a court order against.
At 9:33 p.m, a boat set off a flare near Dismal Ditch after running adrift.
