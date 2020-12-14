Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 6 — At 2:23 a.m., in Long Beach, a missing person was reported. The caller said the person had been drinking.
A vehicle left in front of an Ilwaco home for five days was reported at 12:15 p.m.
Dec. 7 — In Long Beach at 10:24 a.m., the theft of more than $600 from a debit card was reported.
Dec. 8 — At 4:52 p.m. in Ilwaco, a disorderly person was taken into custody.
In Long Beach at 9:16 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated person was causing a disturbance.
Dec. 9 — An older Ford Ranger pickup with a canopy, and with a mattress and sleeping bag in the back was reportedly parked in front of an Ilwaco home for two weeks.
Dec. 10 — A burglary to a storage unit in Ilwaco was reported at 7:34 a.m., with a guitar among the items taken. The caller said the unit had also been ransacked.
A theft was reported at 12:07 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Dec. 11 — At 2:05 p.m., in Ilwaco, a recreational vehicle was reported to have the dash “covered in dog feces” with possibly four or more dogs inside.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 6 — Transients were reported sleeping in the doorway of a Raymond business at 8:46 a.m.
Vandalism and a theft were reported at 11:45 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said security camera showed doors torn off of a garage.
In Naselle, the driver’s window of a truck had been shattered at 1:09 p.m.
Dec. 7 — A burglary was reported at 9:08 a.m., in Ocean Park, with a window broken to gain entry.
An attempted burglary was reported at 5:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, after locks on the front and back doors had been broken. No entry was gained as the deadbolts were still in place.
A suspicious person was reported going through bags at a home in Ocean Park at 5:29 p.m.
Vandalism was reported at 9:04 p.m. in Seaview.
Dec. 8 — Adult abuse was reported at 8:09 a.m. in Ocean Park.
An allegedly vicious dog was reported at 3:10 p.m. in Naselle.
Hit-and-run to a mailbox was reported at 4:01 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 4:52 p.m. in Seaview, a person was reported to be “attacking a front door and vehicle.”
An assault was reported in Tokeland at 6:33 p.m.
Dec. 9 — At 1:17 p.m., in Chinook, salmon monitoring equipment was reported stolen.
At 2:01 p.m., it was reported that someone dropped a boat and trailer on the east end of Lebam Road.
Suspicious activity was reported in Chinook at 4:53 p.m.
At 5:39 p.m., a man was reportedly walking in a lane of traffic, holding a beer and swerving as he walks.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 5:41 p.m. in Naselle.
Dec. 10 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:17 a.m., in Naselle. The caller reported being grabbed by the throat and then locked out of the house.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 5:03 p.m. in Menlo.
At 6:30 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Dec. 11 — At 9:48 a.m. in Menlo, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
An assault was reported at 3:58 p.m. in Naselle.
In Tokeland at 4:38 p.m., threats were alleged.
Dec. 12 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 8:44 p.m. in Smith Creek.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.