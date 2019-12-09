Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 1 — At 3:58 p.m., threats were alleged in Long Beach.
Malicious harassment was reported at 5:10 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 5:18 p.m., in Long Beach, malicious harassment.
Dec. 2 — A domestic violence incident in Ilwaco at 1:47 a.m.
Dec. 3 — A littering complaint was received at 12:34 p.m. in Long Beach.
Dec. 4 — At 12:48 p.m. in Long Beach, a theft complaint was received.
In Ilwaco, at 2:49 p.m., someone reported a family possibly living near the bathrooms at the Port of Ilwaco.
Dec. 5 — A burglary was reported in Long Beach at 10:33 p.m.
In Long Beach at 7:51 p.m., a suspected intoxicated individual was refusing to leave a business when instructed.
Dec. 6 — At 3:15 a.m. in Long Beach, two males were alleged to be prowling cars, looking in windows, and taking items from vehicles.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:04 p.m. in Ilwaco.
At 7:51 p.m. in Ilwaco, criminal trespassing was reported.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 9:40 p.m.
Dec. 7 — At 8:27 p.m. in Ilwaco, a resident reported kids were shining a laser into trailers and shot a bb gun toward a trailer.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 1 — At 9:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported. The caller alleged that a woman was living on condemned property.
An assault was reported in Nahcotta at 2:22 p.m. According to the accusation, a woman was attacking others with feces and other “stuff.”
In Ocean Park at 5:45 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported for someone trying to start a fight.
Dec. 2 — An allegedly vicious dog was reported in Menlo at 2:15 a.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 9:15 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:38 a.m. in Seaview, a truck had been egged in front of a home.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 12:20 p.m., after a vacant home had been vandalized.
A suspicious acting individual carrying multiple bags in Surfside was reported at 12:35 p.m.
In Chinook at 4:57 p.m., someone was reported to be cutting trees possibly without authority.
At 9:19 p.m. in Raymond, a man who had been in a “nasty brawl” was reported.
In South Bend at 10:17 p.m., a vehicle had allegedly been prowled, with lights blinking and alarm going off.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:55 p.m. in Seaview.
Dec. 3 — Fraudulent use of a debit card was reported in Raymond at 2:09 p.m.
People were reported coming and going around an abandoned home in Surfside at 3:16 p.m.
An assault was reported at 3:21 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 11:15 p.m. in Surfside, suspicious activity was reported near a home.
Dec. 4 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 1:01 p.m.
At 5:36 p.m. in Seaview, suspicious acting individuals were reported.
Dec. 5 — At 3:36 a.m. in Seaview, a man was reported to be slumped over with a needle laying on the ground next to him.
An assault was reported at 1:04 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 3:06 p.m., in Ocean Park, a shop was broken into with power tools, batteries, gas cans and more taken.
In South Bend at 7:19 p.m. alarms were reported to be going off at a home, and there was a strong smell of smoke.
Dec. 6 — At 10:35 a.m. in Ocean Park, a “couple of kids” were alleged to be smoking pot and driving around.
In Surfside suspicious activity was reported at a home at 10:51 a.m.
At 12:34 p.m., a door was reported wide open on an Ocean Park home.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 7:29 p.m.
Dec. 7 — At 1:24 p.m. in Ocean Park, the theft of a bike and a chainsaw was reported.
A suspicious person was alleged to be casing a home in Surfside at 3:23 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Surfside at 5:51 p.m.
Several gunshots were reported in Ocean Park at 7:01 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 9:09 p.m. in Ocean Park. The woman was said to be driving a Ford pickup.
Threats were alleged in Ocean Park at 10:18 p.m.
