Long Beach Police Department
Dec. 29 — At 12:24 a.m. in Ilwaco, a suspicious individual was seen prowling around a home.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 12:27 a.m.
At 2:14 p.m. in Ilwaco, a pitbull was reported to be loose and running around a neighborhood.
Dec. 30 — Suspicious individuals were reported to be hanging out around a building in Ilwaco, and alleged have taken numerous items. The caller said there was some stuff piled by the door outside.
Threats were alleged at 10:55 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 12:31 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported a child left in a car while the adults were inside a business.
A hit-an-run accident was reported in Long Beach at 2:09 p.m. The caller said a mailbox was damaged and the driver’s mirror of a vehicle left at the scene.
A fireworks complaint was received in Long Beach at 6:27 p.m. The caller expressed concern as there are propane tanks nearby where the fireworks were landing.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:30 p.m. in Long Beach.
Threats were alleged at 8:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
Dec. 31 — At 2:31 p.m., in Long Beach, a person was reported to be living in a tent without permission.
An allegedly intoxicated female was reported in Long Beach at 9:28 p.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:42 p.m. in Long Beach.
Jan. 1 — A fight in progress in a Long Beach business was reported at 12:43 a.m.
At 1:19 a.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported with people heard screaming.
Jan. 2 — A possible electrical fire was reported in Long Beach at 8:07 a.m.
An attempted burglary was reported at 9:56 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 9:47 p.m. in Ilwaco, a disorderly person was reported in an Ilwaco business.
Jan. 3 — A suspicious situation was reported in Ilwaco at 8:49 a.m., after a man was seen allegedly camping out on private property.
Jan. 4 — A burglary to a garage and shed was reported in Long Beach at 1:05 p.m. There were numerous items taken, including a GPS, and various food items, tools and more.
In Ilwaco at 4:46 p.m., an intoxicated man was reported.
At 9:39 p.m. in Long Beach, threats were alleged.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 29 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:37 p.m. in Menlo. The caller said the property is all posted, and the person drove on private property and parked to fish.
Theft of gasoline was reported at 7:22 p.m. in Raymond.
Dec. 30 — A sex offense was reported at 11:01 a.m. in Naselle.
Fraud was reported at 12:39 p.m. The caller said she sold an item on Craig’s List and the person paid with a cashier’s check for more than the item was sold for. So the seller purchased gift cards for the overage and the cashier’s check turned out to be no good.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview at 3:46 p.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Seaview at 7:59 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:32 p.m., after someone was “hit in the head and socked in the eye.”
Dec. 31 — At 3:24 p.m. a Toyota pickup was reported stolen from a Raymond residence.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:25 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Jan. 1 — At 4:03 a.m. near Smith Creek, a vehicle was reported “dangling near the edge” on a hill.
At 6:17 p.m. in Tokeland, a truck was allegedly driven through a fence in a park before the driver took off.
Suspicious noises were reported in Oysterville at 8:39 p.m.
In Raymond at 10:53 p.m., a structure fire was reported.
Jan. 2 — A suspicious situation was reported in Seaview at 2:49 a.m., with both doors open at a home.
At 9:20 a.m. in Surfside it was reported that someone tried to siphon gas from a vehicle.
A burglary to a home in Surfside was reported at 10:51 a.m.
Jan. 3 — At 3:34 a.m. on U.S. Hwy. 101, a man was pushing a bike right in the middle of the road and wearing dark clothes.
A burglary was reported in Seaview at 7:16 p.m. The caller said the security camera was not functioning.
Fireworks were going off at 8:06 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Jan. 4 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 10:11 a.m. The caller said the shed door was torn off the building.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 10:13 a.m.
