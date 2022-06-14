Long Beach Police Department
June 5 — At 12:23 a.m., in Long Beach, it was reported that someone was “savagely beating the crap” out of a dog.
June 6 — A suspicious male was reported at the post office in Long Beach at 4:22 a.m.
June 7 — A student with a vape pen was reported at 12:54 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 3:25 p.m. in Ilwaco.
June 8 — At 4:16 p.m., a burglary was reported after a woman was found in the garage of an Ilwaco home.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 10:29 p.m. in Ilwaco for a female harassing others.
June 9 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported in a Long Beach RV park at 12:40 a.m.
At 12:48 p.m., in Ilwaco, a big blue truck full of junk was reportedly parked half on business property and on city property, possibly abandoned.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 2:17 pm. in Long Beach.
June 10 — A problem with an aggressive Chihuahua was reported at 8:12 a.m. in Long Beach.
The theft of several DeWalt cordless tools from a shop was reported at 7:03 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:30 p.m. in Ilwaco.
June 11 — A disorderly guest was screaming and refusing to leave a Long Beach business after being evicted at 10:43 a.m.
At 5:28 p.m. in Ilwaco, a disorderly male on a green boat was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 5 — At 8:06 a.m. in Seaview, it was reported that at about 1 a.m., someone was trying to steal a propane bottle off an RV.
At 5:48 p.m., a problem with a “group” of dogs being out of control was reported.
June 6 — At 9:18 a.m., a home burglary was reported with a purse stolen and damage done to the Ocean Park home. The suspect’s name was provided.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 11:32 a.m. in Raymond.
At 12:50 p.m. in Surfside, two aggressive dogs were running loose and the owner can’t control them.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Ocean Park at 1:05 p.m.
A burglary was reported at 1:16 p.m. in Ocean Park after the doors to a home were found open.
Vandalism to property in Ocean Park was reported at 9:20 p.m.
A suspicious dark vehicle was parked near an Ocean Park business at 11:46 p.m.
June 7 — An abandoned vehicle was reportedly left near S and 290th in Ocean Park at 11:20 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 1:32 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 3:49 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said a male is rummaging through the “little library” and dropping food and library items on the ground.
A phone scam was reported at 4:56 p.m. in Ocean Park, after someone purportedly from Amazon called about a charge.
In Raymond at 5:14 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported.
Suspicious activity was reported in Seaview for a man allegedly attempting to buy and sell drugs at 5:27 p.m.
A public nuisance was reported at 6:04 p.m. near Smith Creek for a dune buggy being driven on the road, making lots of noise.
At 10:31 p.m., four or five shirtless juveniles were looking in apartments on Commercial Street in Raymond.
June 8 — Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 6:47 a.m.
An older male allegedly shoplifted a bottle of alcohol at 8:59 a.m. in Seaview, and then left on a bike.
Vandalism was reported in Ocean Park at 1:12 p.m., for a man who was taking books out of a little library and ripping pages out and taking food out of the food pantry and destroying it.
Threats were alleged at 4:41 p.m. in Ocean Park.
June 9 — A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 7:39 a.m., after a man allegedly was punching holes in walls, and tore a porch apart before leaving.
Threats regarding dogs were alleged at 8:36 a.m. in Raymond.
At 10:43 a.m., a suspicious male was seen trespassing on property in South Bend.
In Ocean Park at 3:37 p.m., a donkey was reported walking south on Sandridge in the middle of the road.
A theft was reported at 5:02 p.m. in Ocean Park.
June 10 — At 12:39 a.m., a burglary was reported to a home and outbuildings in Ocean Park. About $10,000 in items were stolen including an enclosed utility trailer.
A disorderly person was said to be throwing things at cars in Ocean Park at 2:07 p.m.
Several items including a UPS package were stolen at 4:01 p.m. in Ocean Park.
At 8:07 p.m. in Ocean Park, multiple people were reported to be fighting.
June 11 — At 4:52 a.m. in Seaview, a possibly impaired driver was all over the road.
A burglary was reported in Nemah at 12:42 p.m. after the back door of a home was kicked in. Hand tools and a blood pressure machine were among the items taken.
Suspicious activity in Surfside was reported at 10:38 p.m. The caller said people on G Street were out walking and shining flashlights at houses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.