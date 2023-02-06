Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 31 — Reporting party just witnessed male grab a female by hair and then throw her down on ground. Female left walking and he followed her in a GMC pickup with camper. Not sure if she got into truck or if they are back at residence.
Caller says someone keeps turning off the electricity. She said that there is no manager, no supervision. Hasn’t contacted the PUD. She doesn't know what to do; she says they turn the power off every night and it's cold.
Reporting party says that she has reported this so many times and feels hopeless about it. She said that things are getting stolen daily, and she knows who is doing it. She has no idea how they are getting into the house.
Caller reports vandalism on vehicle in Ilwaco. All four tires have been flattened.
Feb. 1 — Caller says there are people camping on the front yard and are threatening the reporting party. They have dogs. Reporting party told them to leave and they started yelling at him.
Reporting party’s juvenile son has run away. Reporting party thinks he might hitch hike to Aberdeen where his father lives.
Caller was told that tenants are actively doing drugs at residence now; has been in contact with the Drug Task Force.
Caller says there are a couple guys at bus stop by the depot “doing whippets.” Loud and belligerent.
Feb. 3 — Caller asks for a welfare check on someone who stated that he plans to kill himself today.
Caller wants officer to stop by and talk to homeless male; wants him to move on. Two dogs keep barking at customers.
Reporting party discovered debris 1/8th mile north of the Cranberry beach approach — an orange box with flares and flare gun, and a coffee cup.
Feb. 4 — Hit and run by the driver of a white SUV; kind of side swiped reporting party.
Caller says homeless male on corner has been asked to leave but is just switching corners and not leaving, and is wanting money.
Dispatcher hears whispering on line. Reporting party thinks burglars are in her home. Heard someone talking to dog. They are in her bedroom and they are opening her drawers, but she cannot see them.
Son ran away; he just left the house.
Suspicious person reported at Ilwaco library.
Pacific County Sheriff's Office
Jan. 31 — Naselle security camera shows suspicious activity: a guy walking and looking in windows going all around the house and looking in the barn.
Reporting party says a male just walked inside house, does not really know him, only met him a couple of times.
Caller says a subject was at her residence and she has been stealing people's cell phones/laptops; has about 20 high-end laptops.
Unconscious person reported in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park, neighbor harassing and threatening to kill caller; stands outside saying "I'm going to f**king kill you."
Reporting party says a rental house has lots of suspicious activity going on. “There are all kinds of cars coming and going … it is a drug house.”
Caller says outdoor water faucet was on full blast, sliding door partially open, house is vacant and no one should be there, didn't see anyone inside or around residence, has seen dark brown SUV parked there.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park, doors/gates are wide open, no one lives there/vacant home.
Fraud reported in Ocean Park. Caller was scammed over the internet and wired someone money through their bank on Jan. 20. Bank suggested making a police report.
Caller says some people are trespassing and are refusing to leave.
Burglary reported in Lebam. Someone stole hay from their barn. This is the second time this has happened. No suspects. They have no idea how much; guesses 30-40 bales, which sell for about $5 a bale.
Feb. 1 — Burglary reported in Ocean Park. Caller says people in residence are taking things. “They have a axe and hammer and they threatened her, she is in the bedroom, they are in the living room taking everything, drove up in a white motor home.”
Issue reported in Naselle with people trespassing on property, driving a Mercedes silver sedan, have him on camera yesterday morning around 1 a.m.; unknown if stole anything or possibly casing property.
Middle school student reported suspicious vehicle/male this morning in front of school. Male inside older black Toyota pickup tried to get a female student to talk to him or come over to truck; student ignored subject and took picture.
Caller says male subject was observed throwing garbage in area of sand pit in Bay Center area.
Reporting party just noticed that his mailbox is destroyed, also noticed another mailbox to the south is destroyed.
Caller says there is an odd car parked at end of road with a dog inside. Driver appeared to be high and left the car on the property.
Male wearing a black hoody knocked on door, held up a cell phone, didn't answer when asked what he wanted. Reporting party didn't open the door. Subject left walking down street toward main road, unknown who he was or what he wanted, couldn't see his face or provide other description.
Caller observed girl dressed up in a fancy dress and then saw what looked like the same dress laid on trail. Dress is still there today.
Lady in late 30s with an orange face was seen walking in and out of everyone's property. Reporting party has seen her before, but not with her face painted.
Caller thinks that someone just stole her white 2008 Tahoe.
In Ocean Park, caller says the house next door is vacant and she is afraid that someone is going to go in and trash the place. She wants it checked on.
In Oysterville, subject is punching her mom, pounding on cars and the house after she got her phone taken away. Dispatcher can hear female screaming in the background.
In Seaview, a small white sedan with loud muffler slowed down in front of house and stopped, turned lights off. Caller would like a officer to drive by.
Feb. 2 — In Naselle, son "flipped out" and wouldn't listen to his mom; was in her face and screaming at her, "posturing up."
In Ocean Park, boyfriend attacked her about 5 minutes earlier. Caller says he put his hands on her, he is still at the residence. no weapons.
Vehicle left parked overnight with driver’s door wide open.
Reporting party’s wife is drunk and has assaulted him, been going on all night, she hit him in the chest and bit him, there are a couple pistols and knives in the home. She is drinking vodka and inside the trailer.
Welfare check requested in Nemah for a child missed about 60 days of school.
Illegal burning reported by caller who says, “tweaker house is burning plastic, smells so bad thinks it is something toxic.” Caller next advised that the fire is out. Spoke with neighbors and no one knows who was burning garbage.
“Driver on the road that's crazy and might be drinking, caller disconnected.”
Reporting party says she got out of jail, went back to her truck and shotgun was missing.
In Ocean Park, a subject was backing up a trailer, and missed and hit her trailer.
Malicious harassment reported in Seaview while caller is trying to work. Subject is making false accusations, yelling and screaming.
Guy in white car "looks suspicious" in the area, parked in a pullout. One male, all dressed in black.
Ocean Park caller thinks car was just stolen; went inside to get groceries and cannot find car where he left it. There is sasquatch bumper sticker on it, but doesn’t remember plate number.
Surfside caller has access to camera observing deceased boss's house and saw someone go into his house.
Feb. 3 — In Ocean Park, caller just got word that his father's stolen John Deere tractor from July is across from Okie’s in Ocean Park. Witness aw it sitting on a trailer attached to a long-wheelbase Ford with garbage in the back.
In Seaview, the wind blew a shopping cart into someone's car.
In Lebam last night people cut through her property, one person wearing a sun-type hat. Deputy contacted reporting “who informed me she had contacted the male this afternoon, who had informed her he was trapping raccoons. Reporting party advised she was ok with this.”
Burglary discovered in Ocean Park. Guitar and orange headphones missing.
In Lebam, caller is wondering if someone is taking care of a dog. Both owners are in jail and reporting party is concerned the dog is just tied up and not getting food. Deputy responded and took dog to the north county shelter.
In Lebam, people broke in to the neighbors’ house through window. Back door is open, no vehicles are there and reporting party believes the owners are on vacation.
In Raymond, caller reports neighbor’s real estate agents are trespassing by flying drones over reporting party's land.
Caller: “My mail box was blown out by a car. I looked down the street and there were 4 or 5 others. This happened Friday afternoon.
Two dogs are “kind of aggressive. One is a yellow lab other is a kind of pointer.”
Feb. 4 — Surfside caller reports ongoing issue past 3 to 4 years receiving weird phone calls.
Subject is cutting up a tree that the PUD took down. Reporting party doesn’t think they have permission.
Caller found a backpack in front of house. It is dirty black and moldy, “it has books inside also has a Christmas card.”
Caller: “I was just driving home and there were a couple guys trying to detour people down a road that is not normally driven on. Two people orange shirts, both male, with flashlight.”
