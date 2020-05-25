Long Beach Police Department
May 17 — At 8:03 p.m., suspicious activity at a Long Beach home was reports.
May 18 — A suspicious vehicle was reported parked near restrooms in Ilwaco at 3:07 a.m.
A trailer was abandoned at 6:05 a.m. in Ilwaco near the boatyard.
An alleged assault was reported at 5 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 7:38 p.m.
May 19 — At 11:01 p.m., in Long Beach, a suspicious person was reported.
May 20 — In Ilwaco a suspected homeless person was alleged to be checking out businesses at 9:41 a.m.
At 11:12 a.m. in Ilwaco, a man was reported slumped over in a vehicle.
At 4:58 p.m. in Long Beach a van with children inside, was allegedly being driven at “mock 10.”
May 21 — A two-vehicle accident was reported in Long Beach at 10:56 a.m.
At 7:19 p.m. in Washington Avenue in Long Beach, a prowler was reported.
May 22 — At 10:38 p.m. in Long Beach, a guy on a bike allegedly punched a car being driven through town.
May 23 — At 4:47 p.m. a sign in Long Beach was hit and bent slightly.
At 9:13 p.m., someone reported a Jeep parked on private property in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 17 — At 9:57 a.m. in Ocean Park, threats were alleged.
A “chicken killing dog” was reported at 10:48 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Surfside at 1:45 p.m., a 1988 Bayliner boat and trailer were reported stolen.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 2:08 p.m. in Raymond.
At 2:30 p.m. a bear was reported in a yard in Ocean Park.
A suspicious vehicle was reported parked on private property at 6:51 p.m. in Bay Center.
Someone was reported to be lighting off fireworks near the Klipsan Beach approach at 8:47 p.m.
May 18 — Criminal trespassing was reported on private property in Raymond at 10:36 a.m.
Two fraudulent unemployment claims were reported in Ocean Park at 11:19 a.m.
Mail fraud was reported at 11:53 a.m. in Surfside.
A kidnapping was reported at 12:01 p.m.
At 3:22 p.m., in Ocean Park a suspicious situation was reported.
In Chinook at 7:29 p.m., a wallet was stolen from a purse.
May 19 — A hit and run accident was reported in Ocean Park, after an SUV hit a fence, took off and wrecked at 250th and then took off heading south on Sandridge.
Threats were alleged at 9:24 a.m.
At 9:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, a backpack was found that contained needles and other drug paraphernalia.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview at 4:52 p.m., after bikes and a purse were stolen.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:57 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Vandalism was reported in Surfside at 7:07 p.m., after a bullet was found in a tire.
At 9:07 p.m., in Naselle a domestic violence incident was reported.
May 20 — At 10:45 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Chinook.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near Ocean Park at 10:59 a.m.
In Ocean Park at 3:59 p.m. shots were reported fired in a neighborhood.
At 4:41 p.m., in Seaview, an assault was reported.
May 21 — The theft of political signs from Chinook were reported at 8:41 a.m.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 12:29 p.m. in Surfside.
At 6:28 p.m. in Naselle, suspicious activity was reported with a man with a backpack in and out of a store.
In Ocean Park at 8:01 p.m., animals were left chained with no food or water for days.
May 22 — Threats were alleged in Seaview at 9:16 a.m.
Multiple items were taken in a burglary in Seaview at 12:17 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle was reported at 2 p.m. in a Surfside neighborhood.
In Ocean Park at 3:53 p.m., a big fight in progress, with lots of screaming and things breaking.
May 23 — A burglary was reported at 9:57 a.m., with several tools taken.
Dogs barking and kids out all night were reported 12:36 p.m. in Surfside.
An attempted break-in was reported at 2:25 p.m. in Ocean Park, after someone tried to pry a lock off a shed.
In Surfside at 3:58 p.m., a vicious dog was reported, and it allegedly bit someone.
At 7:34 p.m. in Ocean Park, threats were alleged.
Yelling and screaming was reported in Ocean Park at 9:08 p.m.
