Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 20 — At 1:28 a.m., in Long Beach, a verbal domestic violence incident was reported.
At 2:28 a.m. in Ilwaco, a vagrant was reported sleeping in the post office.
In Long Beach at 5:44 p.m., a Husqvarna weed eater was reported stolen.
Excessive noise from barking dogs going on for hours was reported at 8:23 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Feb. 21 — At 5:24 a.m. in Ilwaco, disorderly conduct was reported for a person pounding on a door and screaming.
An abandoned trailer was dropped off on port property at 3:31 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 4:59 p.m.
Feb. 22 — Several calls were received about a transient being a public nuisance in Ilwaco. The person was yelling and cussing at customers, littering and causing problems.
In Ilwaco at 11:34 a.m., it was reported that someone had been living in a moored boat and trashed it.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 7:37 p.m.
A suspicious person was reported banging on the front door of an Ilwaco home at 11:53 p.m.
Feb. 23 — At 7:02 a.m., in Long Beach, someone reported a semi-truck was parked in front of a home and left running all night.
A person was reported for criminal trespassing in an Ilwaco business at 10 a.m.
An ongoing issue with a female who was entering Ilwaco businesses and refusing to leave, while harassing customers was reported at 12:54 p.m.
Feb. 24 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco at 10:25 a.m.
Three kids were reported on the roof of a Long Beach business at 6:08 p.m.
Feb. 25 — At 1:37 p.m. in Long Beach, gasoline was stolen, with the gas can and hose left attached to the vehicle.
In Long Beach at 3:30 p.m., a shoplifter allegedly stole a Dewalt tool set and flashlight.
At 6:18 p.m. in Long Beach, a person was being treated in the emergency room for a dog bite.
Feb. 26 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:53 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 20 — At 5 a.m. at milepost 23 on US-101, a vehicle was overturned in the middle of the road after hitting an elk.
A suspicious person was reported in South Bend at 1:27 pm.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 2:29 p.m. near Smith Creek, for a person wandering around private property and screaming.
At 7:38 p.m. in Menlo, criminal trespassing was reported for a “stranger” sitting in a garage eating strawberries.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:49 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Feb. 21 — A burglary was reported in Willapa at 9:03 a.m. In addition the owner said the front door had been kicked in and some windows broken.
Feb. 22 — Loud music was reported in Oysterville at 12:28 a.m.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported near South Bend at 9:46 a.m. The caller said the vehicle had crossed traffic lanes multiple times.
In Seaview at 10:29 a.m., vandalism was reported.
A non-leashed Chihuahua-type dog alleged killed three chickens and a duck on property in Nahcotta at 12:01 p.m.
Possible card fraud was reported in Raymond at 12:38 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 2:22 p.m., vandalism was reported after a crowbar was used to try to enter a home.
Feb. 23 — At 6:22 a.m. it was reported a car had been dumped three days earlier and yesterday a truck and trailer were dumped on the land bridge off V Street.
A suspicious situation was reported near Smith Creek at 11:44 a.m., after a man was trying to sell drawings he made.
A domestic incident in progress was reported at 11:52 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Pain medication that was supposedly delivered to Surfside had not been received at 5:08 p.m.
In Nahcotta at 9:35 p.m., vandalism was reported after all the windows in a car were busted out.
A domestic incident was reported at 10:39 p.m. in Ocean Park, after dishes had been thrown at another person.
Fraud was reported at 8:38 a.m. in South Bend, after an older person was duped out of $1,500 in gift cards.
Feb. 24 — A suspicious person was reported to be harassing and following individuals in Raymond at 1:22 p.m.
In South Bend at 1:35 p.m., two loose dogs killed some goats that were on private property.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 7:49 p.m., with one person yelling and calling people names.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:33 p.m. in Raymond.
Feb 25 — Bullying was reported at a school in Naselle at 8:25 a.m.
At 11:41 a.m., near Smith Creek, a chimney fire was reported. The caller said everyone was out of the house but they could see flames coming from the top of the chimney.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Seaview at 1:26 p.m. The individuals have been vandalizing the facility and trespassing.
Feb. 26 — At 11:37 a.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported with a crowbar used to gain entry.
