March 25 — At 7:17 p.m., a man was reported to be hanging around the community building and has allegedly been stealing power and littering.
A burglary was reported in Long Beach at 9:52 p.m.
Threats were alleged at the school in Ilwaco at 8:08 a.m.
March 26 — In Ilwaco at 11:51 a.m., a disorderly woman was reported to be screaming and creating a scene.
A disorderly male was reported in Ilwaco at 1:02 p.m.
Threats were alleged at a Long Beach business at 7:39 p.m.
March 27 — At 12:04 a.m. in Long Beach threats were alleged over use of a cigarette lighter.
Suspicious activity was reported in Long Beach at 6:27 a.m.
An unruly rooster in Long Beach, who allegedly makes constant noise in the early morning hours, was reported at 1:14 p.m.
March 28 — Vandalism was reported at 12:49 p.m., in Ilwaco, after a windshield was broken, and parts and a car were taken.
The back window of a vehicle was found shattered at 3:51 p.m. in Long Beach.
March 30 — A possibly intoxicated driver was reported at 8:57 a.m. in Long Beach. According to the caller the vehicle crossed the centerline numerous times.
Squatters were reported on private property in Ilwaco at 9:41 a.m.
At 8:45 p.m. in Ilwaco, an officer was out with a suspicious person on a bike.
At 9:43 p.m. in Ilwaco, someone reported “a lot” of people going through a dumpster where numerous items had been discarded.
Three bears were in a yard in Long Beach at 9:55 p.m.
March 24 — At 1:31 a.m. near Smith Creek, a man reportedly fell and was on the ground.
Two allegedly vicious dogs were reported in Menlo at 12:28 p.m.
An “out of control” slash burn pile was reported near Frances at 1:26 p.m.
At 2:36 p.m. threats were alleged near Willapa.
The theft of nearly 60 crab buoys was reported at 6:35 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 6:49 p.m., vehicle prowling was reported.
March 25 — A cow in the ditch was reported at 9:11 a.m. near Menlo.
At 9:28 a.m. in Seaview, a property owner reported finding someone had set up a tent on private property and there were clothes and needles on the ground and in the tent.
Near Surfside, at 11:20 a.m., a motorhome was reported left in the roadway and it has been there for about a week.
A narcotics complaint was received from Raymond at 11:58 a.m.
March 26 — In Oysterville at 7:15 a.m., power lines were reported to be on fire.
Two loose horses with blankets on them were reported at 7:17 a.m. in Ocean Park.
Someone reported finding five needles on the ground in Ocean Park at 7:37 a.m.
An ongoing problem with vandalism to a mailbox was reported near Smith Creek at 11:35 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 11:43 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 1:20 p.m. it was reported the “naked guy is back.”
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Raymond at 6:51 p.m., after a stop sign had been run over.
March 27 — Suspicious activity was reported in Ocean Park at 4:42 a.m.
An ongoing problem with gasoline being siphoned from vehicles in Naselle was reported at 8:52 a.m.
Criminal trespassing on the road to the water tower was reported at 9:57 a.m.
A 12-pack of beer was reported stolen at 12:56 p.m. in Naselle.
At 1:10 p.m. in Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported.
March 28 — At 3:54 a.m. in Seaview, someone called to report a device for bugs was about to go off in the home and she wanted an officer to come by.
In South Bend at 11:10 a.m., people reported smelling “gas propane.”
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:11 p.m. in Menlo.
At 4:44 p.m. in Ocean Park, another abandoned vehicle was reported in the “middle of the roadway,” with no tires on one side and no plate.
March 29 — Child abuse or neglect was reported at 8:36 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 10:10 a.m. near Raymond, an RV and two other cars were parked near the old cemetery and people are living there in them.
An abandoned black car in Ocean Park that has allegedly been there for three days now has people taking parts off it at 10:35 a.m.
At 12:38 p.m., a problem with a drone flying over homes in Ocean Park in the evenings was reported.
The theft of a mini-projector and flat screen TV from an Ocean Park home was reported at 5:13 p.m.
March 30 — Prowlers were reported at 1:28 a.m. in Ocean Park.
At 12:35 p.m. near Smith Creek, someone reported that a vehicle towing a boat was all over the roadway, and the boat was swerving into oncoming traffic and almost hit multiple vehicles.
At 2:14 p.m., someone reported people are “cooking up meth on Tokeland Road,” as it smells like “burnt wiring and chemicals.”
Gasoline had been siphoned out of a vehicle in Seaview at 3:56 p.m., and the vehicle tank was open.
