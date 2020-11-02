Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 26 — At 12:43 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported in Long Beach.
At 12:27 p.m. in Ilwaco, a man was said to be trying the doors of vehicles near a school.
A theft was reported at 11:04 p.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 28 — In Long Beach at 7:14 a.m., a safe and other items were reported stolen.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 6:30 p.m.
At 10:43 p.m., in Long Beach, a person was attempting to break into an apartment.
Oct. 29 — A domestic incident in progress was reported at 7:07 p.m.
Oct. 30 — Malicious harassment was reported at 3:02 a.m. in Long Beach.
Oct. 31 — In Long Beach at 1:44 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 6:24 a.m.
At 2:24 p.m., in Long Beach, a possibly intoxicated individual was making threats.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 6:14 p.m., in Long Beach.
Suspicious activity was reported at 9:08 p.m. in Long Beach.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 25 — A domestic incident was reported in Ocean Park at 11:39 a.m.
Oct. 26 — At 9:13 a.m., it was reported that 20,000 pounds of noble fir boughs had been stolen from private property.
An abandoned vehicle was dumped on private property in Ocean Park at 11:42 a.m.
At 12:06 p.m.., someone reported a homeless person living on the beach, in the tall dune grass with lots of blankets and trash.
In South Bend, criminal trespassing was reported at 4:49 p.m.
Oct. 27 — A disorderly person was reported beating on the door of an Ocean Park business at 7:35 a.m.
A theft was reported in Seaview at 1:36 p.m.
Oct. 28 — A vehicle theft was reported at 6:44 a.m. in Willapa.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 8:12 a.m. in Naselle.
Vandalism was reported in Chinook at 10:24 a.m., after a cable box had been hit.
In Ocean Park, malicious harassment was reported at 10:54 a.m.
An uncooperative shoplifter was reported in Seaview at 12:17 p.m.
Adult abuse in Ocean Park was reported at 1:06 p.m.
A shoplifter was in custody in Ocean Park at 1:26 p.m.
A reported of male and female shoplifters in Ocean Park was received at 1:30 p.m.
Oct. 29 — At 11:05 a.m., in Raymond, it was reported someone was living in a storage unit.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 12:55 p.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean Park at 3:07 p.m., a vehicle pulled up to a driveway and stole a cat before taking off.
In Raymond at 7:51 p.m., a man came to a home asking for bus fare and didn’t want to leave.
An allegedly intoxicated person was reported laying on the side of the road near Raymond.
Oct. 30 — At 10:28 a.m. in Ocean Park, after vandalism was reported and red paint thrown all over.
The theft of a large round fire pit from Ocean Park was reported at 12:29 p.m.
Vandalism and a sexual assault were alleged in Surfside at 6:32 p.m.
At 7:54 p.m. in Ocean Park, a homeless man with no shoes was reported walking down the road.
In Frances, criminal trespassing was reported at 9:41 p.m.
A homeless person was reported to be camping out behind apartments in Raymond at 11:23 p.m.
Oct. 31 — At 11:21 a.m., an abandoned vehicle was reported in Ocean Park, with the flashers on and the ignition punched.
A burglary in Raymond was reported at 1:19 p.m.
Two squatters with tents and animals were reported at 1:28 p.m. in Seaview.
A domestic incident in Surfside was reported at 7:29 p.m.
