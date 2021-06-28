Long Beach Police Department
June 20 — At 9:59 a.m., a suspicious van was reported in the middle of the road in Long Beach.
At 1:19 p.m. in Ilwaco, the theft of a purse from a vehicle was reported.
At 7 p.m. in Long Beach, a homeowner reported people from two vehicles were prowling around his house, which was burglarized a couple of weeks ago.
June 21 — A vicious dog was reportedly loose in Ilwaco at 8:31 a.m.
At 7:13 p.m., in Ilwaco, illegal burning was reported. The caller said the fire is not in a pit, just in an open field with no one around.
A disorderly person was yelling and screaming in Long Beach at 7:55 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 8:32 p.m.
An assault was reported at 9:57 p.m. in Long Beach after a woman was hit in the face with a thrown rock and was bleeding.
June 22 — An assault was reported in Ilwaco at 4:14 p.m.
At 8:10 p.m. in Ilwaco another assault was reported at the same RV park.
June 23 — A disorderly individual was getting aggressive in Long Beach at 2:27 a.m. and help was needed.
At 5:59 p.m. in Ilwaco, it was reported a dog had been left inside a vehicle for two days.
An assault was reported at 7:20 p.m. in Long Beach.
At 7:55 p.m., in Ilwaco, two dogs had been locked inside a vehicle for six hours, with one small dog inside a crate, with no food or water and windows cracked.
June 25 — Two people in a verbal argument in Long Beach were reported at 9:24 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 5:25 p.m. in Long Beach.
June 26 — At 8:53 p.m. in Ilwaco, a red motorcycle was being driven at an extremely high rate of speed. Astoria PD attempted to stop the same motorcycle earlier in the day. Numerous calls about this individual were received throughout the week.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
June 20 — At 3:03 a.m. in Seaview, a suspicious vehicle was parked in front of a home. The caller said the vehicle backed up out of view of cameras, and turned off their lights.
A loud music complaint was received from Surfside at 3:33 a.m.
An assault was reported at 11:25 a.m. in Seaview. According to the report, one person was punched in the jaw.
At 11:27 a.m. in Ocean Park, a Husky broke out of his yard and “has attacked two dogs so far.” The caller said the dog is not aggressive toward humans, just other animals.
At 5:31 p.m., the driver of a Dodge Ram pickup left without paying for $128.26 in gasoline.
June 21 — In Ocean Park at 3:47 a.m., a bunch of rustling around and loud noises were reported near R Street and 260th.
A suspicious suitcase with seashells on it was left leaning on an Ocean Park mailbox at 11 a.m. A responding deputy found it contained clothes.
Adult abuse was reported in Bay Center at 12:24 p.m.
Threats were alleged in Pacific County at 12:43 p.m.
An abandoned trailer that “looked like a meth house” was reported in a parking lot in Willapa.
June 22 — At 8:49 a.m. in Ocean Park, a trailer was said to be fully-engulfed in fire, with a fence on fire and power pole also burning.
A dog attacked a baby bunny at 10:52 a.m. in Ocean Park.
The theft of five paintings from an Ocean Park home was reported at 3:49 p.m.
In Ocean Park at 9:55 p.m., a disorderly person was trying to get into a building and was yelling loudly.
June 23 — At 9:02 a.m. in Ocean Park, a female allegedly threw a brick through a home window. She said she wanted into the home and the homeowner denied her access. The woman received a bad cut from breaking the window and was bleeding profusely; the homeowner gave her medical items to help.
Suspicious activity was reported in Raymond at 11:09 a.m.
At 2:35 p.m. in Ocean Park, a possibly intoxicated person fell out of a Jeep onto the side of the road.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 3:54 p.m. in Surfside.
Lights along a fence and in trees on private property in Seaview had been vandalized at 4:47 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 8:30 p.m., for a female refusing to leave private property.
June 25 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 1:24 a.m. in Menlo.
The theft of mail in Menlo was reported at 7:35 a.m. The caller said the mailbox was found open and some mail had been opened.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 10:59 a.m. in Surfside.
Threats were alleged at 4:53 p.m. in Raymond.
A large brush fire was reported near Brush Creek at 6:05 p.m.
At 6:37 p.m. a scam call was reported in Ocean Park. The caller said they wanted $7,400 wire transferred to pay outstanding fines.
Illegal fireworks were reported in Naselle at 6:59 p.m.
At 9:37 p.m. two guys were lighting some kind of spray on fire in the middle of the street.
Two girls were burning clothes and other things at 9:50 p.m.
June 26 — At 8:22 p.m. criminal trespassing was reported.
At 9:08 a.m. in Raymond, a tractor was parked near a new development.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Nahcotta at 10:09 a.m.
At 2:49 p.m. near Seaview, a man was sitting on top of a vehicle having issues.
A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 6:18 p.m. The caller said that a butcher knife was stolen, and the perpetrators left a small pile of dirt on the floor.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Brooklyn at 8:32 p.m.
At 8:37 p.m. in Menlo, a man allegedly stabbed his father near the right kidney and then left the home with two knives with him.
At 11:45 p.m. in Ocean Park, an intoxicated man was allegedly screaming and punching windows.
