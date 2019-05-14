Long Beach Police Department
May 5 — A man was asleep on a bench in Long Beach at 12:13 a.m.
An allegedly intoxicated person was reported sleeping in a truck in Long Beach at 4:27 a.m.
A hit and run was reported at 9:01 a.m. in Long Beach.
A missing child was reported in Long Beach at 5:01 p.m.
May 6 — A car going 50 or 60 mph was crossing into the other lane in Long Beach at 11:34 a.m.
People were reported on an abandoned property in Long Beach at 2:17 p.m.
A man in a truck allegedly almost crashed a few times in Long Beach at 9:05 p.m.
May 7 — Four young boys using foul language and trespassing were reported in Long Beach at 7:14 p.m.
May 8 — A trailer was dumped in Long Beach at 3:38 p.m.
In Long Beach at 4:35 p.m., the driver of an SUV on the beach was possibly intoxicated because “anyone that drives out there must be.”
May 9 — A camper was reported sitting in a parking lot for two days in Long Beach at 8:05 a.m.
A man in a white truck was driving around a house and making threats over a trailer in Long Beach at 11:26 a.m.
A window in a Long Beach business was reported open at 5:55 p.m.
An allegedly very drunk man was reported knocking on a door very hard in Long Beach at 7 p.m.
At 7:59 p.m., a RV was reported sitting in a parking lot in Long Beach for 3 days.
A suspicious person was reported hanging around a school in Long Beach at 8:40 p.m.
May 10 — An abandoned vehicle was reported in Long Beach at 8:15 a.m.
A white truck and a gray truck were reported driving recklessly and passing vehicles in Long Beach at 3:05 p.m.
May 11 — A person was reported walking on a porch at 3:29 a.m. in Long Beach.
An apartment in Long Beach was reportedly playing music really loud at 1:46 p.m.
Three baby raccoons were in a garage in Long Beach at 2:34 p.m.
Someone was reportedly parked in a handicap parking spot in Long Beach at 3 p.m.
Reckless driving on the beach was reported in Long Beach at 5:10 p.m.
A panhandler was reportedly harassing people in Long Beach at 5:44 p.m.
A rifle was reportedly being shot in Long Beach at 7:10 p.m.
Screaming and yelling was reported in Long Beach at 7:11 p.m.
A pit bull with a red collar was running around in Long Beach at 7:41 p.m.
A vehicle was parked on the sidewalk in Long Beach at 9:19 p.m.
A man was sleeping in front of a Long Beach business at 9:33 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
May 5 — At 3:19 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man reported his cooler was moved down a trail and his coffee creamer was stolen.
Dogs barking all day and night were reported in Ocean Park at 9:06 a.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Smith Creek at 11 a.m.
At 11:36 a.m. someone was reported to be banging on walls at night in Surfside.
People were allegedly filling up a condemned property full of trash in Ocean Park at 11:55 a.m.
A bike was found in Ocean Park at 12:21 p.m.
A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 2:12 p.m.
An unusual vehicle was parked back in the woods in Ocean Park at 5:50 p.m.
May 6 — A suspicious man needed a ride in Ocean Park at 3:30 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle was reported in Surfside at 8:33 a.m.
An ongoing dispute between neighbors about property was reported in Ocean Park at 11:07 a.m.
A big black arcade game was dumped in the middle of the road in Surfside at 11:27 a.m.
Fraudulent checks were reported in Raymond at 3:41 p.m.
Two cellphones were stolen in Ocean Park at 3:51 p.m.
A dark green sedan drove off without paying for gas in Raymond at 5:17 p.m.
A suspicious mailbox was reported in Ocean Park at 7:09 p.m.
A possible domestic violence was reported in South Bend at 8:02 p.m.
A door was reported open in Chinook at 9:02 p.m.
Someone was cutting down a tree in Ilwaco at 9:56 p.m.
May 7 — A phone scam was reported in Menlo at 1:04 p.m.
A woman reported someone looking in her mailbox at 2:18 p.m.
Drug paraphernalia was found in Ocean Park at 3:33 p.m.
Two men in a convertible were trying to get into the base in Cape Disappointment at 4:48 p.m.
Lots of yelling was reported in Ilwaco at 7:34 p.m.
A male and female were reported arguing in Ilwaco at 7:34 p.m.
A wanted person took off running into the woods in Menlo at 8:16 p.m.
A car playing music in a parking lot was reported at 8:29 p.m. in Ilwaco.
May 8 — A man started a fire on a private property in Ocean Park at 7:39 p.m.
People were reportedly dumping trash in Ocean Park at 8:59 p.m.
Lights were on in a house while the owners were gone in Nahcotta at 10:29 p.m.
May 9 — A prowler was reported in Ocean Park at 4:52 a.m.
A suspicious person was “tweaking out” in Raymond at 10:28 a.m.
A mail scam was reported in Ocean Park at 1:12 p.m.
Two people on dirt bikes were reported in Seaview at 2:19 p.m.
A loud boom was reported in Smith Creek at 4:24 p.m.
A suspicious vehicle was going through mailboxes in Naselle at 9:01 p.m.
A prowler was reported in Ocean Park at 10:07 p.m.
May 10 — A domestic violence situation was reported in Ilwaco at 10:35 a.m.
Possible domestic violence was reported in Seaview at 2:10 a.m.
A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 6:27 a.m.
A vehicle was reported stolen in Seaview at 6:40 a.m.
A “stash box” was found in Ocean Park at 8:01 a.m.
Two pit bulls were running loose in Menlo at 10:38 a.m.
Three dogs were tied up outside without food or water in Ocean Park at 10:59 a.m.
Screaming and fighting was reported in Ocean Park at 11:57 a.m.
A woman reported her missing jewelry at a garage sale in Ocean Park at 12:20 p.m.
A man reported his power being stolen in Ocean Park at 1:11 p.m.
Kids racing quads were reported in Naselle at 1:32 p.m.
A child was reported standing outside in just a diaper in Ilwaco at 5:07 p.m.
In Seaview at 6 p.m., a man reported someone keeps putting a couch in his driveway.
An abandoned vehicle was reported in Menlo at 6:04 p.m.
A man on a motorcycle hit a deer in Tokeland at 8:06 p.m.
Two aggressive dogs were reported in Ocean Park at 8:10 p.m.
A criminal trespasser was reported in Seaview at 9:20 p.m.
A bear got into a garage in Surfside at 10:56 p.m.
May 11 — An allegedly high man wouldn’t leave because he is “over the law” in South Bend at 12:44 a.m.
A possible traffic hazard without a tree blocking the road was reported in Ocean Park at 7:42 a.m.
A little brown and black dog with a camo harness was hanging around a house in Oysterville at 9:17 a.m.
Two suspicious men were reported in Seaview at 10:05 a.m.
A man in a white truck drove by and threatened kids in Ocean Park at 1:11 p.m.
Cards were found in Raymond at 3:40 p.m.
A woman reported her purse stolen in Ilwaco at 4:57 p.m.
Two men were reported fighting in Ocean Park at 5:02 p.m.
A husky shepard mix was found on a front porch in Surfside at 6:05 p.m.
A child grabbed a container from an overflowing garbage can in Seaview at 8:46 p.m.
