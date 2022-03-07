Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 28 — At 2:57 p.m., squatters were found living in a hot water closet at a home in Long Beach.
A suspicious situation was reported at 6:25 p.m. in Long Beach after a vehicle parked behind a moving van, where thefts have occurred.
March 1 — At 1:51 p.m., in Long Beach, an abandoned vehicle was reported.
A fight-in-progress was reported in Long Beach at 11:57 p.m.
March 2 — At 12:49 a.m., a disorderly person was screaming and yelling at a house in Long Beach.
A car fire was reported at 8:56 a.m. in Long Beach.
Disorderly conduct was reported at 5:31 p.m., in Ilwaco.
March 3 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 11:30 a.m. in Ilwaco.
March 4 — Prowlers were reported in Long Beach at 11:40 p.m.
March 5 — At 12:43 a.m., prowlers were reported again in Long Beach.
At 2:05 p.m., in Long Beach, an intoxicated female, who was stumbling all over the place bit five people.
At 8:52 p.m. in Long Beach, two teenagers keep knocking on doors and pressing the doorbell and flashed a light into a ring doorbell.
At 11:34 p.m., in Long Beach an intoxicated person was reported, and an ambulance requested.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 28 — At 9:06 a.m. near Smith Creek, a sex offense was reported.
In Bay Center a chainsaw was reported stolen.
Garbage was dumped on private property in South Bend at 5:23 p.m.; it contained mail with names on it.
An intoxicated driving was reported at 7:09 p.m. in Surfside.
March 1 — In Ocean Park at 12:27 a.m., a burglary was reported, with a television among the stolen items.
A vehicle prowl was reported in Seaview a 9:51 a.m.
At 3:20 p.m., credit/debit card fraud was reported in Ocean Park.
At 4:26 p.m., in Ocean Park, a female with a bat was beating dogs with it.
In Bay Center at 4:44 p.m., a stray pitbull was found and had killed a turkey.
A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 5:50 p.m. after a female tried to walk out with a cart full of groceries.
Suspicious people were reported at 7:18 p.m. in Naselle.
March 2 — At 6:56 a.m. in Raymond, a burglary was reported.
Two vehicles were reported parked on the Seaview beach approach for at least five days at 11:59 a.m. One is a 36-foot rusted motor home.
Computer fraud was reported at 2:32 p.m. in Surfside.
March 3 — A shoplifter was reported in Ocean Park at 8:39 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 9:51 a.m. in Raymond.
At 3:21 p.m. in Ocean Park, theft of water was reported after an outside hose was found hooked to a water source.
March 4 — At 7:25 a.m. in Chinook, drug activity was reported to be an ongoing issue.
At 11:17 a.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic violence incident was reported.
In Raymond at 1:40 p.m., a domestic incident was reported.
Vandalism was reported at Menlo at 2:10 p.m., after a vehicle and garage doors had been spray-painted.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 5:31 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Domestic violence was reported at 7:49 p.m. in Chinook.
A narcotics complaint was reported in Chinook at 9:48 p.m.
March 5 — At 7:42 a.m., an assault was reported in Ocean Park.
At 12:23 p.m., in Seaview, vicious dogs were reported running in the street.
A lock was broken and a shed in Surfside entered at 1:03 p.m., with two motorcycles damaged in the process of the theft.
At 10:35 p.m., a public nuisance was reported in Oysterville.
