Long Beach Police Department
Aug. 2 — At 12:29 a.m. a “drunk guy” was in the backyard of a Long Beach home trying to get in a home.
At 12:55 a.m., in Ilwaco, a rowdy group of people were playing loud music, and drinking.
In Long Beach at 10:34 a.mm., a campaign sign was reported stolen.
Aug. 3 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 3:30 p.m. in Long Beach.
Child abuse/neglect was reported at 4:08 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 4 — Threats were alleged in Long Beach at 3:04 p.m.
Aug. 5 — At 6:08 a.m. a vicious dog was reported.
Aug. 6 — Suspicious activity was reported at 7:14 p.m. in Long Beach.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 7:54 p.m. in Long Beach.
Aug. 8 — At 1:56 a.m. in Long Beach, disorderly conduct was reported for a guest getting loud, refusing to leave.
At 11:55 p.m., suspicious behavior was reported in Ilwaco.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Aug. 2 — At 7:51 a.m. in Ocean Park, a man was reported to be scoping out houses and he had a “brick in his hand.”
Several people, described as surfers, in an older school bus were reported to be camping on the beach.
An ongoing problem with a barking dog in Ocean Park was reported at 12:24 p.m.
Malicious harassment was reported at 1:01 p.m. in Oysterville.
Suspicious activity was reported near Bay Center at 6:18 p.m.
At 7:24 p.m., in Surfside, continued malicious harassment was reported.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Ocean Park at 7:46 p.m.
Aug. 3 — Credit card fraud was reported in Willapa at 1:44 p.m., after more than $1,400 in illegal charges were made.
The theft of a vehicle in Ocean Park was reported at 4:02 p.m. According to the caller the car was for sale, someone came to try it, took off, never paid for the car and didn’t return.
Vandalism was reported in Raymond at 4:13 p.m., after the lines to the catalytic converter were cut.
A small SUV was on the beach “spinning” at 9:25 p.m., near the Klipsan approach.
Aug. 4 — At 12:08 a.m., in Ocean Park, a suspicious person was pounding on the door of a home asking for food.
A home burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 2:40 a.m. A dog in the home attacked the male who took off running.
Suspicious activity was reported at 6:33 a.m. in Naselle.
At 10:08 a.m., adult abuse was reported in Naselle.
At 12:20 p.m., people were reported digging clams off a beach approach. They were told it is not legal and according to the caller they said they didn’t care.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 2:40 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A verbal domestic incident was reported at 6:44 p.m. in Raymond.
The theft of a large cooler from the back of a pickup parked in Raymond was reported at 8 p.m.
Aug. 5 — At 9:55 a.m., it was reported that a 12-foot aluminum boat washed up onto the beach near Chinook.
The theft of a vehicle from Ocean Park was reported at 10:44 a.m.
An abandoned vehicle left for over a week in Ocean Park was blocking an emergency entrance at 11:44 a.m.
A boat on a trailer was left in Ocean Park partially blocking the roadway at 12:49 p.m.
Vandalism was reported in Seaview at 3:42 p.m.
At 9:52 p.m., in Ocean Park a man was reported running around inside a fenced backyard yelling.
Aug. 6 — At 12:41 a.m. in Raymond it was reported a man with a gun was trying to get into a home.
The theft of a freezer from a Naselle home was reported at 12:05 p.m.
Vandalism to a fence in Bay Center was reported at 6:17 p.m., after it had allegedly been cut.
Aug. 7 — A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 12:10 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A theft was reported at 8:36 a.m. in Ocean Park.
In Ocean at 9:09 a.m., someone reported squatters on property with eight cats full of fleas.
An ongoing domestic situation was reported in Surfside at 9:45 a.m. Several callers said the fighting had been going on for hours.
Threats were alleged at 10:56 a.m. in Chinook.
A burglary to a garage in Surfside was reported at 3:03 p.m., with a boat motor among the missing items.
A vehicle theft was reported in Ocean Park at 3:59 p.m.
Aug. 8 — Theft of funds was reported in Ocean Park at 10:44 a.m., after a bank account had been cleaned out.
In Ocean Park at 1:28 p.m., malicious harassment was reported regarding a fence.
A vicious chicken-killing dog was reported in Raymond at 1:59 p.m.
The driver of a vehicle in Raymond was alleged to be swerving all over the road and hit a guardrail at 10:35 p.m.
