A note about the dispatch report: We’ve recently been publishing a fuller version of the media reports provided to us by PacCom 911. Names and addresses are redacted before we receive them, and in what is left, it sometimes requires some effort to understand exactly the caller meant to say. But we know readers find them interesting, and attempt to interpret them as correctly as we can. They are often nevertheless mysterious. Long though it is, many items are left out here for a variety of reasons, including space limitations.
Long Beach Police Department
Jan. 1 — On Dec. 31, reporting party’s male neighbor grabbed her breast.
Man and woman fighting. Yelling and screaming can be heard, and loud banging noises. There is a child present. Unknown if weapons are involved.
Caller says, “Well, you wouldn't want to be me. You been promising me, I've been promised by nonprofits and they didn't help. I'm going to turn them into OSHA.” Involves a slip and fall in a restaurant.
Jan. 2 — Belligerent man in the lobby, yelling at reporting party and talking about hurting himself and others.
Caller: “Think I may have put my purse on the roof of the car when we left my cousin’s house. I called yesterday and was wondering if anyone turned it in. I've canceled my credit cards. I would like police report.”
Caller: “There's one person they are pacing back forth and they hate god. Screaming.”
Jan. 4 — In Ilwaco, female has been there for about 30 minutes, claiming to be a forest ranger, walked into neighbor’s garage area. Reporting party confronted the female and she started screaming. Tattoo on right cheek.
Neighbor is arguing with his wife again for about an hour, screaming, cussing, slamming stuff. Reporting party says doesn't sound physical, just needs them to be quiet so she can sleep.
Jan. 5 — Someone broke into house, stole all vehicle titles, birth certificate, Social Security card, occurred day before yesterday, no suspects.
Caller in Ilwaco says, “a nurse is demanding that reporting party hand over her phone, telling her she will be detained even though she came in voluntarily … feeling threatened and feels she is being held in against her will.”
Jan. 6 — Male in the back seat of a Toyota. Female was in the back, holding her face and crying. Male said "it's the last time you'll do that, I'll blacken your eye.”
Jan. 7 — At LBPD report made about a toolbox reporting party bought at garage sale. It has cutting instruments inside and "it makes me nervous.” When asked why she is nervous, she said "my head went out to lunch." Lots of old knives.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Dec. 30 — Caller in Ocean Park wants to make a report about neighbor that shot out the rear window of a friend's motor home and shot reporting party’s cats with a .22 cal pellet air gun.
Reporting party says campers were hospitalized weeks ago and they left their cats in the RV; caller doesn't think the people are coming back.
Transferred to Washington State Patrol — reporting party had infrared shined on her face and she knows it is cyber stalking. She says her face is red, it hurts and it is because of a stalker. Top of her head hurts.
Burglary: Tree fell on house a couple days ago and since then someone broke into shed.
Someone dumped an RV behind reporting party’s residence in Seaview, partially on the road, part on the easement.
In Ocean Park, someone took everything that belongs to reporting party and locked it in the garage, including reporting party’s oxygen.
Dec. 31 — "So I’m in Tokeland/Grays Harbor and there is a group of people who have been stalking, following me and tormenting me for months now. It has been really bad as of late. And today they are trying to rob me by threatening me.”
Female pulled an axe on reporting party, who is armed.
In Ocean Park, one man has a little dog and other has a big dog that is not on a leash; never has control of it. Dog has been vicious in the past. Man made threats to kill reporting party back in November. Subject was told by deputy to keep his dog on a leash and reporting party just passed him and dog was off leash.
Silver Toyota with two American flags flying in the windows almost off the road.
White Ford Ranger being driven erratically “and now it is in the ditch.”
“I have a request to make. Somebody that is somebody's brother is doing an investigation on my brother. I know that the girl has something to do with my brother’s murder. I would like to ask for another investigator. They found a fingerprint on his neck. I know he didn't do this on himself. He was murdered.”
Suspected DUI: Reporting party is not at home but children called reporting party and said “a woman is driving through their yard yelling at her to stop.”
Jan. 1 — Ford van reported with doors all open. Looks like someone's work van. Tools are all gone from inside, stuff scattered on ground around vehicle 7 miles north of Raymond.
Caller can hear someone hollering for help and can hear a horn going off, sounded like female voice.
Caller’s Ocean Park property is flooding. Maybe coming from under the house, maybe a burst pipe. No one has been there for a while. Sounds like water is running in the kitchen area. “I haven't seen anyone since the summer. There is a lot of water out in the front yard. House is on a well. The power company wouldn't turn the power off.”
Burglary in progress in Ocean Park, with reporting party and three girls in the house. “We are in the parents’ room. There is scratching at the windows.” Turned out to be “my parents, they were trying to scare us.”
Male says he is going to shoot himself. When asked name, he is saying "dead.” Has all kinds of weapons, refusing need to talk to crisis counselors.
Jan. 2 — “I got an emergency I need a ride. The God Dam Officer dropped me off at the hospital. I need a ride home.” Reporting party was advised to call a taxi. He said, “I don't have their number.” Advised to look it up or go back to the hospital and they would call one for him.
In Ocean Park, there is a man going thru the trash cans and throwing stuff everywhere. Cussing and yelling. Disheveled looking.
Neighbor harassment issue in Naselle: “I'm working over on my property and the neighbor is harassing me. Subject was at the property line filming.”
Naselle caller out of town and can see people on camera going in/out of shop. Two males in white work truck, no one supposed to be on property, has a bunch of tools and stuff in shop.
Caller in Raymond wants to speak to officer. Heard they were looking for him, thinks wife in Olympia turned him in for stealing his own motor home.
In Ocean Park, someone just assaulted friend and then took an ax to her vehicle.
Jan. 3 — In rural Long Beach, “I was wondering if a deputy can come look around my complex [because neighbors are] being noisy. My goal is scare them back inside. They keep waking me up.”
Next-door neighbor keeps doing donuts/keeping reporting party up at night. Worried about three kids at residence where subjects are smoking a lot of meth.
Caller concerned about female selling Australian shepherds, selling them at 4-5 weeks old, sounds like a puppy mill, was talking to her online, refused to give reporting party her name.
Erratic driver in Mini Cooper on Sandridge Road northbound from Pioneer. Ran two stops signs flipping people off.
In Seaview, “Having a hard time talking out loud, in danger, needs someone in military fatigues to pick her up so she can turn on the mob.”
Jan. 4 — In rural Raymond, “can hear someone outside screaming help me.”
Criminal trespass: White car and motor home parked alongside roadway, subjects are living inside, unknown how many or who they are, have been parked there for last two weeks.
Caller says, "my girlfriend is going to get hurt here in a second if you don't let me out of my house.”
Overnight in Ocean Park, someone broke into building and a shed on property, used a pry bar to gain entry, stole power tools and other tools.
In Naselle, caller wants to speak to someone about nuisance dog. Other day it killed three ducks and two chickens, have tried to talk to owners and dog is still roaming around.
In Seaview, a woman is refusing to leave a house.
Jan. 5 — Someone is walking around with a belt on his neck, mask over eyes, he has pulled on the belt and told reporting party to leave, but has not said anything related to suicide.
Tree went down in Ocean park and is pulling power lines down. Neighbor is attempting to cut the tree down and said the lines aren't live, tree is blocking.
Caller following a maroon Ford van being driven erratically, swerving all over the lane, almost sideswiped a couple vehicles.
Possible fraud reported in Raymond: Over a month ago reporting party's grandfather attempted to purchase a revolver online, they wanted money sent via PayPal. It hasn’t arrived. PayPal and bank are unhelpful.
Jan. 6 — Small elderly female person wandering along and in the roadway heading west on US101.
Reporting party has a place in Seaview where someone left a big cargo trailer outside with no license plate on it.
911 hang-up call in rural Raymond: “I need some help. I don't know what’s happening.”
At Ocean Park Post Office, “young girl, had screwdriver, she was on the floor rifling through the garbage mail, spreading stuff all over the place.”
Jan. 7 — Ocean Park location burglarized again since Wednesday; they came back and stole everything from the shed, locks broken, no suspects.
Big dangerous dog loose in Ocean Park. Bull mastiff "extremely aggressive." Charged reporting party's fence yesterday and charged a vehicle and reporting party had to jump into a vehicle to get away from it.
Water rescue: Husband flipped a kayak near Stony Point, went in at Bone River boat launch.
In Lebam, caller says, “I've been looking all day for my car keys…. I've looked around the house all days. They said to call and pick them up but I can't call them, my phone is broken. I can't pick them up until I find the car keys.”
Caller: “Can I have a deputy meet me? People argue and arguments happen. My neighbors are crossing personal boundaries. I got assaulted a couple of weeks ago. It's a bunch of drama sh**. I don't want to lose my place, I don't feel safe.”
