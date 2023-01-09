A note about the dispatch report: We’ve recently been publishing a fuller version of the media reports provided to us by PacCom 911. Names and addresses are redacted before we receive them, and in what is left, it sometimes requires some effort to understand exactly the caller meant to say. But we know readers find them interesting, and attempt to interpret them as correctly as we can. They are often nevertheless mysterious. Long though it is, many items are left out here for a variety of reasons, including space limitations.

Long Beach Police Department

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.