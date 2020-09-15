Long Beach Police Department
Sept. 6 — At 8:57 a.m. in Long Beach, the driving of a motorhome backed into a vehicle in a parking lot.
At 12:30 p.m., criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach, and refusing to leave a location when instructed to do so.
An allegedly intoxicated man was said to be drunk and belligerent and running down the street with a beer in his hand.
Malicious harassment was reported at 7:42 p.m., in Long Beach for someone walking around with a gun in his pocket.
Sept. 7 — A woman in Ilwaco was said to be “jumping in people’s faces” and causing problems at 4:32 p.m.
Sept. 8 — At 2:55 a.m. a prowler was reported in a yard in Ilwaco, wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and shorts.
An intoxicated man was said to be yelling and cussing in Long Beach at 3:23 a.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:33 a.m. in Long Beach.
Sept. 9 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 10:50 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Another domestic violence incident, this time in Long Beach, was reported at 2:33 p.m.
An illegal burn was reported in Long Beach at 6:33 p.m.
At 10:11 p.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic violence incident was reported.
Sept. 10 — At 5:51 p.m. in Long Beach, a woman in a trench coat who was alleged to be intoxicated, was harassing customers at a business.
Sept. 11 — Someone dumped five or six bags of dirty clothing and blankets in Long Beach at 8:24 a.m.
People burning in a fire pit were reported at 4:13 p.m.
At 6:50 p.m. in Long Beach an open fire was reported.
A fireworks complaint was received from Long Beach at 8:16 p.m.
Another call was received about the fireworks at 8:20 p.m., in Long Beach.
Sept. 12 — At 5:23 p.m., in Long Beach, people were reported to be hosing down the road encouraging cars to burn out.
A campfire was reported in Long Beach at 8:57 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Sept. 6 — At 12:33 a.m., in Seaview, a man was reported to be dragging a naked female to the road and beating her with a beer can.
In Surfside at 8:53 a.m., a domestic violence incident was reported, with a man said to have trashed a trailer before taking off.
At 10:52 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly man was reported for not wearing a mask and refusing to leave a business or use curbside assistance.
At 2:04 p.m., a call was transferred to the Coast Guard for a motor that died on a 16-foot boat with four people on board.
In Ocean Park at 9:12 p.m., a Specialized mountain bike was stolen by the library.
Loud explosions and/or gun shots were reported near Lebam at 9:19 p.m.
At 11:17 p.m., a man snuck into a campsite and was going through items at campsite and starting a fire.
Sept. 7 — A burglary was reported at 6:25 a.m., with a man seen prying open a window to gain access.
A female was walking on the road naked near Seaview at 7:42 a.m.
At 8:53 a.m., a transient was on private property and refusing to leave. The property owner had him pinned on the ground at the time of the call.
Near Menlo at 7:52 p.m., a car and truck were reported speeding on Camp One Road.
At 8:08 p.m. in Surfside, lights were on in a vacant home.
At 10:02 p.m., a truck was reported towing a trailer with no lights on and sparks coming from the chain that was dragging.
At 10:10 p.m., an allegedly intoxicated person was shouting outside a home and on the porch of a nearby home.
A prowler was reported in South Bend at 10:56 p.m.
At 11:25 p.m., a 14-foot skiff with two people onboard was sinking near the mouth of the river and the bay.
Sept. 8 — At 12:20 a.m. in Seaview, a man was seen walking around a house, on the porch and looking in the windows.
In Seaview at 4:04 a.m., a van was reported parked by a building with someone said to be sleeping in the vehicle.
Near Chinook at 6:49 a.m., a woman was walking along the highway wearing just a bra and a pair of shorts.
Prowlers were reported at 9:16 a.m. in Seaview. Two people could be heard talking on the porch of a home and they tried the door to get in.
In Ocean Park at 11:10 a.m., an issue with a man not wearing a mask was received.
Fraud was alleged at a yard sale in Willapa at 3:08 p.m.
A hit-and-run incident was reported at 5:12 p.m. in Surfside.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:53 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Sept. 9 — At 7:03 a.m. in Ocean Park, a disorderly man was reported to be screaming at people.
In Seaview at 10:34 a.m., it was reported that what had been thought to be fireworks going off during the night was actually a 12-gauge shotgun.
A dog locked in a motorhome in Tokeland was reported at 11:16 a.m.
In Seaview at 11:50 a.m., a man was said to be drinking beer and flipping off kids near a business.
A large brush fire was reported on Bay Center Road at 4:11 p.m.
At 4:27 p.m. in Seaview, a woman stepped into a manhole and injured her leg.
A home burglary was reported in Raymond at 5:17 p.m., with a door busted in and tools taken.
At 9:48 p.m., possible poachers were reported in Ocean Park, with flashlights shining into the lake and woods.
Sept. 10 — The alleged theft of a laptop from a Surfside residence was reported at 8:50 a.m.
A domestic incident was reported in Raymond at 9:02 a.m.
At 9:06 a.m., two junk trailers and a car were reported on private property and now things are coming up missing.
Vandalism was reported at 7:04 p.m., after someone used a radial saw to gouge holes into the side of a Ford.
Sept. 11 — A domestic incident was reported at 12:01 a.m. in Oysterville, for a man breaking things.
At 7:12 a.m. a domestic violence incident in Oysterville was reported after one person was punched in the chest.
Just out of South Bend, at 7:35 a.m., a woman was reported to be sleeping on the side of the road.
At 5:42 p.m., in Ocean Park, people running up and down the road on quads and motorcycles were reported.
A fight in progress was reported in Raymond at 6:02 p.m.
An unknown fire was reported at 6:35 p.m. in Raymond.
A large bonfire was reported at 10:24 p.m. in Seaview.
Sept. 12 — The alleged theft of a cell phone from an Oysterville residence was reported at 7:35 a.m.
Criminal trespassing on private property in Ocean Park was reported at 8:03 a.m. The property owner said it is posted.
At 8:45 a.m., in Oysterville, a domestic violence incident in progress was reported, with a female allegedly cutting up clothing and threatening others with the knife.
At 11:12 a.m. in Ocean Park, a suspicious situation was reported with a man allegedly trying to break into a home.
In Willapa at 6:31 p.m., a naked man with a gun was reported running down the street.
Fireworks were being shot off at 6:39 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:16 p.m. in Seaview, for a man trying to unload a van.
In Ocean Park at 10:51 p.m., it was reported that multiple cars and doing cookies in the road and squealing tires and people.
An illegal burn in a burn barrel in Raymond was reported at 11:55 p.m.
