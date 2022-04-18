Long Beach Police Department
April 10 — At 8:09 p.m. in Long Beach, three teenagers were seen around a vehicle on Oregon Street, with all the doors open, the trunk up and they were running around it. They left in a pickup truck.
April 11 — A woman was reported to be screaming in public bathrooms in Long Beach at 1:25 p.m.
At 11:38 p.m. in Long Beach, a hit-and-run incident was reported. According to the initial report, “the guy ran into a fence, and was yelling about the cops being after him.” He drove off towards Ocean Park.
April 12 — Malicious harassment was reported in Ilwaco, with the caller reporting a company is handing out illegal evictions.
At 5:39 p.m. in Long Beach, someone reported that a fifth grade male had a revolver on the hip of his pants.
April 13 — In Ilwaco at 12:11 a.m., it was reported that two people were trying to break into a vehicle.
The theft of a $378 post hole digger from a Long Beach residence was reported at 3:53 p.m.
April 14 — A two-car accident was reported at 12:15 a.m. in Long Beach.
At 10:51 a.m., vandalism was reported at 10:51 a.m. in Ilwaco.
April 15 — In Long Beach, vandalism was reported at 3:35 p.m., after rocks were allegedly thrown at a vehicle window.
April 16 — Disorderly conduct was reported in Long Beach at 11:30 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
April 10 — At 1:08 a.m. in South Bend, a domestic violence in progress was reported.
At 1:21 a.m., an attempted break in was reported in South Bend.
In Chinook, a Kia was reported stolen in Chinook at 12:47 p.m.
Suspicious activity was reported at 8:41 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said two people were out on the corner of the street yelling.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:07 p.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said tweakers were knocking on doors and trying to squat in a trailer.
April 11 — A burglary was reported at 8:40 a.m. in Ocean Park.
A naked person was reported near the Chinook tunnel at 11:37 a.m.
In Ocean Park, criminal trespassing was reported at 2:58 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 10:23 p.m. in Seaview.
April 12 — Threats were alleged in Naselle at 3:16 a.m.
A theft was reported at 1:58 p.m. in Surfside, with a shed broken into and scooters taken.
At 3:36 p.m., in Seaview a shoplifter was reported.
In Surfside it was reported jewelry had been stolen from a home at 6:20 p.m.
April 13 — The theft of a catalytic converter was reported at 1:52 p.m.
A vehicle prowl was reported at 3:07 p.m. in Ocean Park, with a wallet, driver’s license and more taken.
At 3:41 p.m., in Naselle, the theft of more than $12,000 in money orders was reported.
A suspicious vehicle was allegedly following young people in Naselle at 5:34 p.m.
April 14 — Suspicious activity was reported on property in Ocean Park at 1:28 a.m.
In Naselle at 8:34 a.m., malicious harassment was reported.
A stolen boat was recovered at 10:19 a.m. in Tokeland.
Propane tanks were reportedly stolen from trailers inside a park in Ocean Park at 5:39 p.m.
Attempted fraud was reported at 7:18 p.m. in Ocean Park.
April 15 — At 9:13 a.m. in Ocean Park, a fraud was reported, with $25,000 stolen from an account.
Gasoline was siphoned from an Ocean Park vehicle at 1:41 p.m.
An assault was reported at 1:45 p.m. in South Bend.
In Ocean Park at 7:29 p.m., suspicious items were found buried in the backyard of a home.
April 16 — Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:43 a.m. in Ocean Park. The caller said 18 vehicles and an RV were moved to nearby property.
Pit bulls were reported to be running loose in an Ocean Park neighborhood at 1:27 p.m.
The theft of a ladder was reported at 1:37 p.m. in Ocean Park.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 10:22 p.m. in Naselle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.