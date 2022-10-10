Long Beach Police Department
Oct. 2 - At 9:11 a.m., a male living in the words behind a reporting party in Long Beach was stealing stuff and begging for money. He was caught on camera.
Oct. 3 - At 5:20 p.m., a report that a husband was being abusive in Long Beach. He allegedly locked a bedroom door before leaving and returned to find his wife had unlocked it and was “freaking out” and was out destroying her car so she couldn’t leave.
Oct. 4 - At 11:24 a.m., a male in Long Beach was caught on camera driving past a victim's home violating a protection order.
Oct. 5 - At 12:43 a.m., dispatch received a text from an individual in Long Beach apologizing to the dispatchers stating, “I’m sorry and I want to apologize to all you guys. No ordinary love, my very last text you guys. Love and respect and thank you for all you do, everyone of you.”
At 1:55 a.m., a music and loud noise complaint in Long Beach.
At 3:32 a.m., a peddle bike was stolen in Long Beach and the reporting party heard it leaving a park.
At 5:53 p.m., a husband suspected his wife, who he has a protection order against, was using a fake email to contact him.
Oct. 6 - At 10:21 p.m., a wife in Ilwaco reported that her husband peed on her clothes. She saw it on camera.
Oct. 7 - At 4:37 a.m., tools were stolen out of the bed of a truck in Ilwaco.
At 7:29 a.m., two kids in Ilwaco ripped the glove box out of a truck and stole the keys that were inside. The truck had a dead battery.
At 2 p.m., a caller reported a string of burglaries in Long Beach and provided the name of a potential suspect.
At 8:38 p.m., someone called the police department requesting an officer trespass an individual.
Oct. 8 - At 12:08 a.m., a caller reported a someone was camping in Long Beach and was making them uncomfortable.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Oct. 2 - At 10:53 a.m., human feces were found on the Willapa Hills Trail in Raymond between Oldani and Heckard Roads.
At 12:34 p.m., a report of an abandoned RV in Ocean Park.
At 2:52 p.m., a report of a hunter possibly shooting within the Wilson Point Estates in Bay Center.
At 5:02 p.m. an abandoned vehicle on the beach in Surfside that is full of garbage.
Oct. 3 - At 10:33 a.m., used needles were located by a gate at Dismal Nitch.
At 10:40 a.m., a homeowner in Ocean Park returned home to find someone had crashed through some fencing.
At 11:55 a.m., a victim in Menlo reported that she was pushed. Two sheriff’s office units could not be reached by radio or phone.
At 2:59 p.m., someone stole gas out of a vehicle in Ocean Park.
At 7:30 p.m., a neighbor reported that another neighbor was burning brush in Long Beach.
At 10:33 p.m., a male was struck in the head with a pipe at a gas station and knows the suspect. Unspecified location by PCSO
Oct. 4 - At 6:44 p.m., a caller reported two men had been involved in a fist fight at her house in Ocean Park.
Oct. 5 - At 1:36 a.m., a caller in Ocean Park could hear someone trying to start a vehicle on her property and no one should be there.
At 1:57 a.m., a caller was at their dad’s home that caught fire along Sandridge Road and thought they may have interrupted a burglary.
At 1:01 p.m., a man was causing a scene in Ocean Park.
At 3:47 p.m., a very drunk male was laying on rocks outside a store in Ocean Park.
At 8:13 p.m., two juveniles were assaulted with mace in Seaview.
Oct. 6 - At 8:36 a.m., a two-vehicle accident in Seaview.
At 8:37 a.m., dispatch received a text message of a domestic violence incident involving a father and son in Surfside.
At 12:35 p.m., a report that a woman was sitting on the ground taking pictures of people and it seemed suspicious. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 2:33 p.m., a landlord in Seaview allegedly shoved a juvenile attempting to get a bike out of a gate.
Oct. 7 - At 5:11 a.m., a caller reported hearing two gunshots and then saw a car speeding away. Unspecified location by PCSO.
At 8:32 a.m., a customer in Seaview allegedly threatened a business because a leaf blower was being used. The customer made threats to hurt the person using the leaf blower and to do damage to the property.
At 1:04 p.m., a caller reported that someone took a $1,378 loan out in their name.
At 4:23 p.m., a verbal altercation in Raymond involving a neighbor with signs in their yard.
Oct. 8 - At 11:01 p.m., a report that someone was trespassing on a property in Ocean Park and attempting to start a fire and swung at the reporting party.
Help fight abuse
For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, please call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about possible child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
