Long Beach Police Department
March 26 — A green truck illegally parked between a downtown planter and the crosswalk; when subjects were confronted they stated they’ve been parking there for three years and went inside bakery.
Reporting party said some guy posted a sign with blue duct tape on the front door and drive-thru. On March 27, it developed that a male subject had put up signs saying bank stole his money and is in manager’s office demanding police contact.
Reporting party was babysitting some kids today and the child was acting out and pulling things out of a drawer and there was a pipe on the floor. Looks like a pot pipe but caller is concerned about it. Wants to know if she can text a picture to a deputy and see if it’s something she needs to report.
March 27 — Subject wants officer assistance to go inside to get money out of bank safety deposit box.
Reporting party witnessing confrontation in the front yard between her husband and a male she has taken out a restraining order on, but who hasn’t yet been served.
Motor vehicle accident reported between a VW and a white Toyota Camry at 7th SE and Oregon streets. Toyota left the scene.
Caller requests assistance with some squatters on his parents’ property.
March 28 — In Ilwaco, reporting party says she is in a verbal, non-physical fight with her husband. “Says he is controlling.”
In Ilwaco, husband locked himself in trailer and is refusing to give reporting party her purse or car keys to car.
Hit and run reported in a business parking lot. People got out and then just drove off in a Dodge Avenger.
March 29 — Caller says it “sounds like a male yelling at the top of his lungs and cussing, has been going on for about 10 minutes, not sure where its coming from, possibly in the direction of the dunes.”
A student shared with reporting party that student and younger sibling were sexually assaulted about 10 years ago in Fort Worth, Texas. Officer call requested.
Reporting party’s foot just got run over. Person who did it is also threatening and yelling right now.
Female accused reporting party of things and almost punched reporting party’s face. Reporting party “called back because he is feeling dangerous.”
Officers requested in Ilwaco to deal with “same drunk person that [reporting party] deals with all the time; she is drunk and saying things like she will ‘kill people and will shoot reporting party.’ She does not have a gun; she is known to be drunk today; she is causing a major menace.”
March 30 — Female kicking her black German shepherd dog/puppy, last headed toward Pacific Avenue.
Person walking their dog witnessed heated argument between male/female.
Unsavory person witnessed walking around knocking on doors. Officer response requested.
Male caller advised that there is a person in the park who needs to be cited under the Clean Air Act.
March 31 — Caller can hear lots of banging. Not sure if it is someone but reporting party is uncomfortable.
Reporting party can see flames/smoke behind garage, believe from a burn in area, unknown what is on fire, possibly wood, unknown how big, can see smoke and red in the area behind her garage.
April 1 — Caller says a man “is doing sodomy to people and then running off, this occurred in reporting party’s apartment and other apartments, this occurs when people are sleeping, sodomy leads to sexual assault later, unknown how got inside reporting party’s apt, reporting party advised he was sodomized but doesn’t need an ambulance, also uses opium so it doesn’t hurt.”
Driver of a little white Honda was driving erratically, waving something out the window and yelling.
Seven or eight cars reported to be speeding on the beach, doing donuts.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 26 — Crabber at Port of Peninsula in Nahcotta advised 911 that his GPS was stolen. They were inside boat that was moored at the time of the theft. Unknown when it happened. Has to go out fishing but said they will be fine.
Raymond caller need officer to assist getting her purse out of ex-boyfriend’s truck. Doesn’t know his address.
Burglary reported in Chinook yesterday or last night. Power saw and tools gone, no suspects, neighbors did see a suspicious male with beard in the area.
In Lebam, person trying to repossess a truck wants to know if it was reported stolen, as title holder claims.
March 27 — Disorderly conduct reported in Menlo. Caller asked a subject to leave property but he has “come back countless times; he broke into my house this morning not realizing I was still sitting in my truck because I’m afraid of going inside because he will just break in if the doors are locked. He was throwing rocks.”
Attempted burglary reported in Ocean Park. Reporting party said she had a window open 3 inches and a female reached in, trying to get inside, grabbed curtain, yanked it, pulling hardware out of wall and curtain out of window. Ongoing issue.
Vehicle prowler reported in Seaview.
Caller says on Friday there was a bike left on property; put up signs and no one has claimed it.
Male on beach called in a life raft or other item of debris in surf zone.
Reporting party in Ocean Park says there is a motor home parked in his yard and they were supposed to leave in August. There are people living in his front yard and someone stole a piece of $300 stainless steel stove pipe and gave it to someone else.
Smith Creek caller reports theft of license plates. Noticed they were gone when hundreds of dollars in toll bills began showing up.
Burglary reported in Ocean Park. Neighbor just realized that something looked out of place and they went into reporting party’s shed and know that at least five items are missing.
A trespasser came out from behind house, claiming to have come through the woods but he wasn’t wet, even though the back is all swamp.
Two strangers came to the property; fumbled with the front of someone else’s trailer and would not leave property.
A silver Kia hit reporting party’s vehicle in Lebam.
Driver of a white Chevy van suspected of DUI after swerving all over and almost hitting vehicles between the US101 Alternate and Long Beach.
In South Bend a guy parked in the middle of parking lot and staggered into the grocery store.
Raymond caller says ex just beat her up and aid is needed; she fell and has a bruise on her forehead.
Ocean Park caller has had people squatting on his property for 11 months. They just left but are still sitting on the county right of way. Reporting party is wondering if a deputy can go by and make sure they didn’t take anything of his.
March 28 — In Raymond, neighbor is outside pounding on the door to his house naked.
Power was turned off at a drug house two months ago and now occupants have a cord connected to neighbor’s house.
In Naselle, water needs to be shut off at a residence due to non-payment, but occupants are uncooperative and ordered reporting party off property. Deputy’s help requested.
Caller has a disgruntled guest who is refusing to check out.
Black Corvette reported stolen.
Ocean Park caller is requesting a call from deputy because she is getting ready to rent a place and wants to know if there are riffraff in the area.
Somebody came back with a safe, busted it open and it had IDs and other stuff inside.
Open line of female in Ocean Park saying “stop putting your hands on me.” Female saying “you killed my cousin and helped cover it up. Tell me how you have stuff from my aunt’s house in Nevada.” Dispatcher heard people in the background stating “get out of here, grab your stuff and get out.”
March 29 — In rural Long Beach, male rang doorbell, claiming he is out of gas and car is up the road, insisting on a ride, very suspicious.
In South Bend, baby daddy is refusing to leave, has spit in caller’s face. Reporting party not answering any questions, just crying.
Door kicked in at an Ocean Park residence. Unknown if anything was stolen.
White and gray wolf/husky mix being starved. Been stealing people’s chickens because it’s starving.
The other night when subjects stole the electronics out of Nahcotta boat, they also stole reporting party’s gas can. Reporting party heard some of stuff was recovered and wonders whether his gas can was there too.
Accident reported on Sandridge Road. One vehicle hit a tree. Reporting party who was behind the car said it was swerving.
Caller’s friend “just took some kind of drug and started going crazy and beating people up and is acting crazy.”
March 30 — Caller in Ocean Park: “I got stabbed in the chest.” Just moaning and making noises, will not answer questions.
Oysterville caller “wants a sheriff to talk to a neighbor about chickens running free, chickens have torn up reporting party’s yard and this morning there were 10 to 12 chickens.” Ongoing issue.
In Naselle, caller thinks she heard her daughter calling for help. Would like an ambulance to be dispatched.
Rural Long Beach property owner in Clackamas County requests a deputy respond to his Long Beach address to check for two vehicles that are on video during a burglary.
Someone took a jacket and vest with Airpods out of reporting party’s vehicle in Seaview, along with a black Glock 19 with empty magazine in a locked case. Reporting party says he was away from his vehicle for about 10 minutes.
Reporting party walking on the side of the highway found a loaded handgun on the side of the road and wants an officer to come pick it up.
In Lebam, reporting party “discovered a murder in his house, there are blood stains all over, no body.” Reporting party “was originally looking for cheating stuff but he found a map of the murder plans.”
Neighbor’s two dogs keep coming over and attacking and harassing reporting party’s animals. This occurred 6 months ago and reporting party’s dog had to have surgery.
Ex-boyfriend just left house, drunk, hit a tree and took off in a white pickup with Alabama sticker on the back. Back of the truck is messed up. Caller would like deputy to contact.
Caller wants to know if there are any deputies out, “because this guy has been riding his go-kart, no helmet no lights, and he rides it from 7 p.m. until 3 a.m.; he also goes up and down and there are cars racing around up here. If an officer could sit, cars go by 70 to 80 mph."
March 31 — Caller is reporting what sounds like a big crash on State Route 401. Thinks someone might have hit a herd of elk, did not see it happen, but can hear people getting out of their vehicles.
Motor home full of garbage parked behind building on septic tank in Ocean Park. Reporting party spoke to the owner about a month and a half ago but it has not moved. Caller was advised there are people living in it.
Last night about 30 gallons of gasoline was taken from cans, “lots of suspects out there.”
Bay Center reporting party is calling to complain about his neighbor again. Caller walks for exercise. Neighbor was driving a gray Dodge Caravan and almost hit reporting party’s wife. Caller is concerned because of how the subject drives — is old and drives too fast.
Reporting party found a stray dog and wants to turn it on a three-day hold; “about to have a dog fight in his car.” Reporting party says he will take the dog to the vet.
Brother just made threats to stab reporting party’s mom with knife.
Male driving a gold Sienna, looked like he was high or on something, going down the road and keeps pulling into driveways off of Cranberry Road. Ignition was knocked out of the vehicle. Male threw his cell phone out of the vehicle, said he had business to take care of and couldn’t be bothered.
April 1 — Vehicle hydroplaned on corner and went through ditch into trees, non-injury.
Female caller reports another wreck south of 227th on the S corner, car on its side.
Menlo caller wants to report guns missing. Reporting party was not living there and ex-couple mutually sold house going through divorce. Reporting party says guns, generator, approximately $10,000 worth of stuff is missing.
Reporting party advises storage area was broken into, small tools may have been taken. Key to the house was taken but it doesn’t appear the house was entered.
In Raymond, a customer came in and advised there are a male and female in porta-potty yelling at each other; “unknown description of porta-potty occupants.”
A male in a lifted Ford F350 came up to where reporting party was logging. The guy broke the lock off the shovel and tried to steal fuel out of the tank. “There was also trashy female and a dog in the vehicle.”
Male ran up to reporting party’s car in Seaview and said he had just been assaulted.
Roommate in Raymond threatened reporting party and “is falling all over the place; she is intoxicated and swinging at reporting party.”
