Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 2 — A domestic violence incident was reported at 12:32 a.m. in Ilwaco.
At 3:46 p.m., in Long Beach, a dog was allegedly attacked on the beach.
In Ilwaco at 6:13 p.m., a “good-sized woman” came out of a Dumpster, waved her arms around, got into a late ‘90s sedan and took off.
Feb. 3 — A pedestrian vs. vehicle incident was reported in Long Beach at 7:16 a.m.
Feb. 4 — A very small child was reported in the street by themselves at the Long Beach school at 6:20 a.m.
Threats were alleged at 4:18 p.m. in Long Beach.
Suspicious individuals were reported in a vehicle in Long Beach at 6:50 p.m.
Feb. 5 — At 9:34 p.m., a couple left a Long Beach business without paying.
Feb. 6 — A car alarm was going off and the horn honking at 1:19 a.m. in Ilwaco.
Feb. 7 — Threats were alleged at 3:47 p.m. in Long Beach.
A burglary in progress was reported at 5:01 p.m. in Ilwaco, with people inside a home with flashlights.
Feb. 8 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 11:24 a.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 2 — An alarm was reportedly going off for an extended time in Seaview at 7:56 a.m.
A truck was reported in the ditch at 9:32 a.m. near Menlo.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Raymond at 10:52 p.m.
Feb. 3 — A burglary that apparently occurred around 3:30 a.m. was reported at 9:05 a.m. in Seaview.
At 2:43 p.m. in Seaview a burglary was reported with items including a cast-iron stove, antique car lights etc., stolen and more things moved around.
At 11:07 p.m. in Oysterville, a suspicious situation was reported. The caller said a black SUV drove by the home numerous times, stopped and then drove by slowing again.
Feb. 4 — Adult abuse was reported at 9:47 a.m. in Menlo.
A burglary to a shed at a home in Surfside was reported at 11:24 a.m.
Adult abuse was reported at 1:31 p.m. in Seaview.
Feb. 5 — Malicious harassment was reported in Nahcotta at 2:43 p.m.
Feb. 6 — Vandalism was reported at an apartment in Surfside at 6:58 a.m., with the outer panel of a window damaged.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 2 p.m. in Raymond.
At 11:20 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident in progress was reported.
Feb. 7 — A Honda pressure washer was among the items stolen during a burglary to a shed in Ocean Park reported at 9:46 a.m.
A suspicious situation was reported in Menlo at 4:40 p.m.
An allegedly intoxicated man was reported in a pickup at 5:30 p.m. in Ocean Park.
A possibly intoxicated driver “all over the road” was reported in Ocean Park at 7:06 p.m.
At 7:44 p.m. in Ocean Park, a wallet with cash and a keychain was reported stolen.
A possible drug overdose was reported in Willapa at 8:29 p.m.
Feb. 8 — A quad-cab vehicle was hit in Seaview at 9:36 a.m.
Disorderly conduct was reported in Surfside at 10:47 a.m.
