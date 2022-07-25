Long Beach Police Department
July 17 - At 8:45 p.m., a report of a civil dispute at the Port of Ilwaco involving two males arriving at the port intoxicated. Reporting party was concerned there was going to be “bad trouble.”
July 18 - At 11:53 a.m., a reporting party reported vandalism after they had been yelled at and threatened by a public house owner and found a dent on their vehicle.
3:15 p.m., a report of a vehicle prowl in Ilwaco involving a parked vehicle that had its window previously broken out.
July 18 - At 4:53 p.m., a report of a violation of a court order involving a victim who returned home and discovered a suspect had stopped by.
At 8:55 p.m., Ocean Beach Hospital reported a patient throwing stuff around the emergency room. A previous call was received from a sister reporting her brother was being held and she was about to “freak out.”
July 19 - At 11:14 a.m., a traffic collision at Dennis Company.
At 3:24 p.m., dispatch received an email requesting a welfare check at the Driftwood RV Park because a neighbor was concerned about the well-being of another neighbor. The reporting party could hear faint calls for help.
July 20 - At 1:38 p.m., a report of a theft out of a delivery truck in Long Beach that was caught on camera.
At 9:35 p.m., a report of an unattended fire approximately 5-10 feet from the dunes.
At 11:03 p.m, a report of a man walking around in Long Beach with a firearm on his hip.
July 21 - At 12:43 p.m., a report of a civil dispute at the Port of Ilwaco involving a child who was confronted while walking a dog by a port employee and was scared.
At 8:47 p.m, a report of a mental subject having a meltdown at the Sid Snyder Beach Approach.
July 22 - At 8:44 p.m., a report of domestic violence at McDonald’s involving a male banging his head and attacking a female.
At 7:39 p.m., a report of a firearm injury at a gun range and the victim has shrapnel in the arm and eye.
July 23 - At 9:03 p.m., a report of flash-bang fireworks and the reporting party was curious if they were going to be allowed all year long.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
July 17 - At 7:24 p.m., a report that around 15 cattle were loose on the Chinook Valley Road.
At 12:19 p.m., a reporting party’s brother was served with a protection order and entered their home and was breaking stuff.
At 12:24 p.m., a report of a civil dispute in Surfside involving a neighbor yelling at another neighbor.
At 7:04 p.m., a report of an unknown male inside the Ocean Park Post Office and the reporting party discovered open doors and boxes.
July 18 - At 12:46 p.m., a report of an illegal burn still smoldering in Long Beach. The reporting party stated that their neighbors were aware of the burn ban.
At 4 p.m, a reporting party fired a contractor and told them to stay away from her home but received a report that someone was at her home. She requested law enforcement check on her home.
At 4:11 p.m., a report of a suspicious person in Ocean Park involving a man with a trailer who looked “like he is looking to steal things.”
At 8:41 p.m., a report of suspicious circumstances in Seaview at a residence. The reporting party could hear yelling and glass breaking.
July 19 - At 1:59 p.m., a report of shoplifting in Seaview.
At 7:59 p.m., a reporting party reported that she received threats from a suspect that they were going to kick her door down.
July 20 - At 11:24 a.m., a report of a vehicle rollover in Long Beach.
At 11:31 a.m., a property owner in Smith Creek reported a trespasser cut down and peeled cascara bark on their property.
At 12:02 p.m., a vehicle owner in Ocean Park reported his truck was taken and the suspect was not giving it back.
At 4:06 p.m., a semi-truck allegedly slammed on its brakes and ran a Honda car off the roadway in Naselle.
At 8:09 p.m., a report of a public nuisance in Raymond involving a black Jeep passing by the reporting party’s home with music so loud that it shakes the reporting party’s home.
July 21 - At 11:02 p.m., a report that a husband choked his wife the night before and she was afraid to go home. A specific location was not disclosed by PCSO.
July 22 - At 5:50 a.m., a report of an illegal burn in Long Beach where someone was burning grass and had been told the day before to not burn.
At 2:56 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Ocean Park involving two sisters fighting.
At 6:15 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Lebam by Globe Farm. The reporting party was choked by the suspect.
July 23 - At 6:05 p.m., a report of a noisy dog in Ocean Park.
At 8:18 a.m., a report of an illegal burn in Long Beach. The reporting party reported smoke coming from a huge pile of grass and that it was an ongoing issue.
At 1:43 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Oysterville involving a reporting party’s son who’s other half had taken his crutches and was “beating the crap out of him.”
At 9:24 p.m., a report of domestic violence in Ocean Park where a “very angry woman” was throwing things including glass bottles. The reporting party stated she was “very violent.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.