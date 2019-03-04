Long Beach Police Department
Feb. 24 — At 8:41 p.m. in Long Beach, child abuse or neglect was reported.
A possibly intoxicated driver was reported in Long Beach at 4:11 p.m.
An issue with juveniles acting out was reported at 4:20 p.m. in Ilwaco.
Feb. 26 — A possible burglary in progress was reported at a Long Beach business at 12:34 a.m.
Feb. 27 — At 3:13 p.m. in Ilwaco, a possibly domestic situation was reported with lots of yelling and a trailer “rocking” and people inside.
In Ilwaco at 5:43 p.m., an allegedly vicious dog “charged” at someone putting up a sign.
Feb. 28 — Suspicious acting individuals in an old spray-painted van were reported in Ilwaco at 12:43 p.m.
March 1 — In Long Beach at 10:18 a.m., someone reported that a dog had been locked in a truck for at least two days.
March 2 — At 3:16 a.m. in Long Beach, it was reported that a female in a blue trench coat was walking in the middle of the road.
At 10 a.m., an allegedly “very intoxicated” man was reported in the road, and then climbed into a garbage can on Ocean Beach Boulevard in Long Beach.
Theft of services was reported at 1:49 p.m., after two adults and two kids left a Long Beach restaurant without paying their bill for $89.01.
A “bunch of juveniles” were said to be on skateboards, going onto people’s porches and in their yards and using foul language” in Long Beach at 2:06 p.m.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Long Beach at 3:21 p.m. for a man hanging around and refusing to leave.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Feb. 24 — At 10:28 a.m., threats were alleged via Snap Chat in Ocosta.
A dirty syringe was found at 12:30 p.m. in Ocean Park in a neighbor with kids.
Criminal trespassing was reported in South Bend at 2:34 p.m., after someone allegedly drove around eco blocks to access private property.
Feb. 25 — At 9:10 a.m. near Smith Creek, a truck was driven through a yard and took out a mailbox.
A burglary was reported at 9:47 a.m., after a home was entered and a “jug of change” stolen.
A domestic violence incident was reported in Ocean Park at 10:50 a.m.
Feb. 26 — At 9:56 a.m. in Seaview, a scam call was received with the recorded message saying a charge of $499 was going on a credit card.
The theft of an Arctic Cat quad and ramps was reported at 10:26 a.m. in Naselle.
A report of several dogs running loose in Ocean Park and frightening people was received at 12:39 p.m.
A suspicious person was reported at 12:42 p.m., at a South Bend business.
Another scam call was received at 1:56 p.m. in Nahcotta. The caller said they received a call from Texas stating a car was involved in an accident and blood and cocaine were found inside and they wanted money and had their address.
The alleged theft of vehicle tabs was reported at 3:50 p.m.
A domestic violence incident in progress was reported at 7:20 p.m. in Raymond.
At 9:16 p.m. in Ocean Park, a domestic incident in progress was reported with lots of screaming involved.
Feb. 27 — A video of a shoplifter stealer a roast from a North Cove store was reported at 8:27 a.m.
Malicious harassment was reported in Ocean Park at 11:48 a.m., involving firewood.
“A box of items” was reported stolen from Ocean Park at 3:15 p.m.
Theft of firewood from a loaded truck parked alongside the road in Ocean Park was reported at 3:42 p.m.
An allegedly threatening customer was reported at 4:04 p.m. in South Bend.
Feb. 28 — At 6:16 p.m. in Ocean Park, a Ford Focus was allegedly stolen. The owner said the keys and a wallet and other belongings were left in the vehicle.
One vehicle was in the ditch near Thousand Trails in Seaview at 10:15 p.m.
Two chicken-chasing dogs were reported in Raymond at noon.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 11:17 p.m. in Ocean Park.
March 1 — A burglary was reported in Ocean Park at 7:12 a.m., with a Playstation 3 among the missing items.
At 10:06 a.m., someone was alleged to be losing boards with nails and other items out of their vehicle into the road.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ocean Park at 2:53 p.m.
A car with a “bundle of logs behind it” was reportedly parked on private property in Seaview at 5:36 p.m., and the property owner wants them to move on.
Money was allegedly stolen in a burglary at a Raymond home at 5:55 p.m.
March 2 — At 4:35 a.m., near Chinook suspicious activity was reported. A homeowner was working in his shop and the door was open and two men who the caller said were “clearly intoxicated” stopped to look into the shop.
At 10:55 a.m. in Ocean Park, a homeowner reported their home had been entered through a utility room and someone has been staying in the home without permission. There was garbage everywhere and the mattresses were dirty.
A burglary was reported at 11:57 a.m. in Ocean Park, with “all of the tools” from a garage stolen and many more items gone.
In Ocean Park a burglary was reported at 5:50 p.m., with a quad and a few bicycles stolen.
At 6:11 p.m. theft by check was reported after a check was written for $50 to someone who cleaned a house and it was allegedly changed to $3,300 and cashed.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was reported at 6:43 p.m. in Raymond. According to the caller the driver was traveling way below the speed limit and not staying between the lines.
Help end abuse — For information on domestic violence or sexual assault support groups, call Crisis Support Network at 800-435-7276. All calls are confidential. Concerned about child abuse? Call toll free 866-ENDHARM or 911 to report suspicions of abuse or neglect.
