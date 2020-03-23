Long Beach Police Department
March 16 — At 2:53 p.m. in Long Beach, threats were alleged.
A disorderly individual was reported in Long Beach at 3:02 p.m.
At 9:48 p.m., a disorderly patient was reported in Long Beach, with one person “jumping up and slamming” a bed.
March 17 — At 8:33 a.m. in Long Beach, a business had video of a male urinating on a building.
Suspicious activity was reported at 11:24 a.m., after a “couple of people” were seen loading boxes into a U-Haul truck.
Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 1:44 p.m.
People fighting were reported in Long Beach on 13th Street at 10:25 p.m.
At 6:07 p.m., nails were found in the road for several blocks starting at 21st and Pacific.
March 19 — An abandoned motor home was reported in a Long Beach business parking lot at 12:57 p.m. The caller said it has been there for several days.
Criminal trespassing was reported in Ilwaco at 4:32 p.m.
Possible child abuse was reported in Long Beach at 5:09 p.m.
An elderly man was found lying in grass in Long Beach, with his walker nearby at 8:42 p.m.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
March 15 — At 6:48 p.m. in Ocean Park, an older man was found loitering, leaning against a phone pole.
March 16 — The theft of a box van from an Ocean Park location was reported at 9:09 a.m.
At 10:07 a.m., a burglary was reported in Raymond.
Someone reported fraud on a debit card at 10:26 a.m.
A sex offense was reported in Naselle at 1:03 p.m.
A suspicious male in basketball shorts with a stick was allegedly going into people’s yards in Raymond at 1:26 p.m.
A hit-and-run accident was reported in Seaview at 8:47 p.m.
At 9:40 p.m., a narcotics complaint was received.
March 17 — At 1:49 p.m., a burglary was reported in Raymond.
The theft of two game cameras from a Surfside home was reported at 3:49 p.m.
March 18 — An attempted burglary in progress was reported in Raymond at 9:05 a.m.
At 6:06 p.m. in Ocean Park, it was reported that a man and woman alleged stole a shopping cart of groceries.
March 19 — The theft of a flatbed trailer was reported at 11:25 a.m.
An alleged assault was reported in Seaview at 11:41 a.m.
Illegal dumping of trash and other types of vandalism were reported at 1:03 p.m.in South Bend.
In Ocean Park at 3:05 p.m., a woman allegedly shoplifted two energy drinks, two chimichangas and three dozen donuts.
An allegedly intoxicated driver was reported at 3:27 p.m. near 151st Lane.
Adult abuse was reported in Menlo at 3:37 p.m.
A domestic violence incident was reported at 5:05 p.m. in Seaview.
March 20 — At 2:36 p.m. in Ocean Park, three dogs were turned in to the Humane Society. The caller said they were found on the Bay Avenue approach.
Possibly illegal burning was reported at 6:42 p.m. in Chinook.
Criminal trespassing was reported at 7:59 p.m. after people were found to be using private property as their own, using a fire pit, cooking food, etc.
March 21 — At 1:30 p.m. in Ocean Park, a burglary was reported, with a crowbar used to break into a shed.
Threats were alleged in Nahcotta at 6:40 p.m.
At 9:21 p.m., in Raymond it was reported that individuals with non-stop traffic at their home are shooting guns every weekend, running dirt bikes and more.
