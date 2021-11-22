Long Beach Police Department
Nov. 14 — At 4:24 a.m. in Ilwaco, it was reported that a woman had been screaming for nearly an hour.
Suspicious activity at a Long Beach home was reported at 8:36 a.m., after a man was seen covering his face and going onto private property.
An assault was reported in Long Beach at 2:40 p.., after a man took and hat and demanded money.
Nov. 15 — Threats were alleged in Ilwaco at 8:48 a.m.
Nov. 16 — A vehicle prowl was reported at 6:19 p.m. in Long Beach. The dash had been pulled from a vehicle before the perpetrators took.
Nov. 17 — An alleged shoplifter returned to the store in Long Beach at 12:57 p.m.
At 1:51 p.m., in Ilwaco, homeless individuals were reported living in a van “outfitted for camping.”
Nov. 18 — At 8:09 a.m. vandalism was reported at the golf course, with flag sticks and T-markers broken, flags stolen, they drove all over, and shoved a flag pole into the door breaking the lock.
A one-vehicle crash was reported at 11:56 p.m. in Ilwaco, with the car landing upside down.
Nov. 19 — At 11:39 a.m. in Ilwaco, a domestic situation was reported with lots of yelling, arguing and more.
In Long Beach at 11:50 a.m., a domestic violence incident in progress was reported with aggressive physical damage by one party.
Nov. 20 — At 10:13 a.m., a vehicle was stuck in Culbertson Park with damage done to the grass near the park.
At 6:10 p.m., in Long Beach, a domestic incident was reported.
Pacific County Sheriff’s Office
Nov. 14 — At 1:49 a.m. in Seaview, a domestic incident was reported.
In Ocean Park at 10:45 a.m., threats with an ax were reported.
At 4:09 p.m., a truck was reported 30 feet off the road down in a hole. The reporting party when down to see if anyone is around. Found no one but the truck was still running and the radio on.
At 9:08 p.m. in Ocean Park, a female took off from a cab ride without paying.
Nov. 15 — At 11:07 a.m., it was reported a dump truck with a 30-foot trailer was parked blocking the entire road. Then at 11:36 a.m., the reporting party called again and said the truck backed into a tree and now the tree is blocking the road.
An abandoned vehicle was left at the corner of 275th and Vernon in Ocean Park at 1:07 p.m.
Nov. 16 — An assault was reported in Naselle at 9:14 a.m., after a person was kicked in the chest and suffered injury.
In Seaview at 12:18 p.m., four chickens were killed with a bow and arrow and the suspect took the chickens and left the bow. The gate was left open and the other chickens got out.
Vandalism was reported at 12:46 p.m. in Ocean Park after a tree was cut down on private property.
Nov. 17 — Disorderly conduct was reported at 6:37 a.m. in Ocean Park, for someone throwing things at a glass door and yelling obscenities.
At 12:35 p.m., someone dumped garbage, damaged the radio station, cut the fence and cut copper ground wire from antenna.
Vandalism was reported in Naselle after a lock was cut off a water meter at 12:59 p.m.
The theft of legal paperwork from an Ocean Park residence was reported at 3:05 p.m.
At 5:03 p.m. in Raymond, a female was said to be “going crazy,” yelling, screaming and cussing.
Nov. 18 — A domestic violence incident was reported in Raymond at 11:49 a.m.
Nov. 19 — Gasoline was siphoned from a vehicle in Willapa at 7:39 a.m.
At 11:35 a.m. in Ocean Park, a German shepherd allegedly attacked a person.
Child abuse or neglect was reported at 1:38 p.m. in Naselle.
At 2:57 p.m., the theft of two propane tanks from a park model trailer was reported.
A brush fire was reported near Naselle at 5:12 p.m.
Threats via text messages were reported at 5:44 p.m. from Naselle.
To provide tips to the Pacific County Drug Task Force, send emails to dtf@co.pacific.wa.us or phone 360-875-9300 ext. 2847 (2TIP).
